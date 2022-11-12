Restaurant header imageView gallery

Around the Board Game Cafe

124 East Bridge Street

Plainwell, MI 49080

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
B.Y.O. Panini

Drinks

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

Roll 4 Drink

$4.00

Espresso

$1.50+

A shot or two of Espresso for that quick pick me up

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and steamed milk mixed to perfection. A classic

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Layered caramel, espresso, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.

Cappuccino

$4.50

An espresso based coffee drink with LOTS of milk foam! Yum!

Americano

$2.50

Espresso drink with hot water. Simple and delicious. Served hot or iced

Caramel Kickflip

$4.50

Caramel latte with a flip of white chocolate.

Tree Special

$4.75

A rich espresso brewed latte flavored with Gourmet Milk Chocolate, Lavender, and a touch of honey. Topped with velvety whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Cocomocha

$4.75

A specialty espresso brewed latte flavored with Gourmet Milk Chocolate, and Coconut. Topped with velvety whipped cream and Coconut Flakes.

Mint Condition

$4.75

A rich espresso brewed latte, flavored with Gourmet Milk Chocolate and refreshing Mint. Topped with creamy whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate.

Candy Bar

$4.75

Beautiful mixed latte, flavored with Gourmet Milk Chocolate, Caramel, and Toffee Nut. Topped with a smooth whipped cream and, a drizzle of chocolate and caramel.

Blackberrys n Cream

$4.75

A decadent espresso brewed latte flavored with Blackberry, White Chocolate, and Vanilla. Topped with velvety whipped cream and a white chocolate drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

A rich espresso brewed latte flavored with a shot of Pumpkin Spice!

Peanut Butter Latte

$4.75

A delicious espresso brewed latte flavored with a house made peanut butter sauce! Topped with a velvety whipped cream and a drizzle of our peanut butter sauce.

Blueberry Pie

$4.75

Fountain Drink Selection

$3.00+

Includes unlimited refills of the Fountain drink of your choice. (ask how you can get half off with a monthly library pass)

French Soda

$5.00

Gourmet soda from the tap mixed with half and half for a creamy, delicious experience.

Italian Soda

$4.00

Gourmet Cream soda flavored your way with any of our flavored syrups!

Canned Beverage

$1.50+

Mtn Dew, Diet Dew, Red Bull(yellow)

Draft Soda

$4.00

We have amazing Sodas on Draft.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Brewed tea from Somethings Brewing in Kalamazoo

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Dirty Chai Tea

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Razilla

$4.75

Iced soda flavored with Raspberry, Vanilla, caffeinated with some Tropical Redbull.

Pom-Bom-Blast

$4.75

Iced soda flavored with Pomegranate and caffinated with Pineapple Redbull.

Fruit Snack

$4.75

Iced soda flavored with 4 different fruit flavors! Orange, Strawberry, Cherry, and Raspberry. Yum!

Melon Berry Blast

$4.75

Iced soda flavored with Watermelon Redbull and Strawberry.

Session 0 Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Lemonade made to your liking, add up to 2 flavors of your choice!

Berry Aid

$4.00

A sparkling Strawberry Lemonade punch.

ATB Signature Butter Brew

$6.50+

It's our own personal twist on an amazing classic. Butterscotch drizzled glass with Flavored syrups mixed with our Draft Cream Soda and topped with Sweet Cream Cloud done expertly by our barista.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Gourmet Hot Chocolate made with milk, topped with velvety whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

Hot Spiced Cider

$4.50

Spiced apple cider steamed to perfection!

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Spiced apple cider with a swirl of gourmet caramel. A fall staple!

Blueberry Fields

$4.75

Iced soda flavored with Pomegranate and Lavender, caffeinated with Blueberry Redbull.

Milk Steamer

$3.50

A decadent steamed glass of milk, warm and satisfying.

Cloud Steamer

$3.50

A warm steamed milk drink flavored with White Chocolate and marshmallow.

Magically Delicious Steamer

$3.50

Inspired by saturday mornings as a kid, a delicious steamed milk drink flavored with Marshmallow, Cotton Candy and White Chocolate. Topped with Whipped Cream and actual Lucky Charms marshmallows!

Sweet Heart Steamer

$3.50

A delicious steamed milk drink flavored with Raspberry and White Chocolate.

Juice Box

$2.00

Entrees

Soup Special

$12.00Out of stock

Monthly soup specials, ask about our current soup of the month.

Pitcher Refill

$1.00

Ticket to Ride Tacos

$8.00+

Freshly made chicken tenders tossed in Nashville hotsauce. Topped with Scandinavian Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese and Cilantro Sour cream.

Ticket to Ride Asia

$8.00+

Hand shredded Rotisserie chicken breast marinated in a Pineapple Teriyaki sauce, topped with kimchi, green onion, fried wontons and Japanese BBQ

Spicy Ramen

$12.00

A House Specialty!! Our hot and spicy pepper beef ramen comes topped with 2 slices of egg, 2.5oz of London broil roast beef, fresh kimchi, a drizzle of japanese BBQ, and dried chives!

Honey Ginger Ramen

$12.00Out of stock

A Vegetarian sweet ramen with a very refreshing taste. Our ginger ramen is a vegetarian take on chicken noodle soup. it comes topped with snow peas, carrot, and fresh Bokchoy.

Creamy Chicken Ramen

$12.00

Creamy rosemary chicken ramen. Garnished with Egg and basil. Comes in spicy or non.

B.Y.O. Panini

$10.00

Build your own sandwich from any of our premium ingredients! *Some toppings may cost extra

B.Y.O Pizza

$8.00

Build your own pizza from any of our premium toppings! *Some toppings may cost extra.

Wingspan

$13.00

A Classic! 3 piece deep fried chicken tenders and fries

Nashville Tenders

$14.00

A 3 piece Chicken tender tossed in our house Nashville hotsauce! Served with a side of fries.

Istanbul

$13.00

Sourdough bread topped with gouda and pepperjack cheese, cucumber and mango chutney. served with a side of hand cut fries.

The Hunger

$16.00

Toasted philly cheese steak! London broil roastbeef with sauteed onion and green pepper, topped with a housemade cheese sauce and served with a side of hand cut fries.

Obscurio

$15.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Cold Cut Turkey sub, topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our housemade herb mayo. A classic.

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00+

Hand Cut Fries - Served with sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips W Beer Cheese

$3.00

Appetizers

Cthulhu Rangoons

$10.00

Premium chicken served in a rangoon wrap paired with homemade ranch or marinara.

Pretzel Bites with Cheese

$8.00

Pretzel Bites Served with Beer Cheese

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese sticks surrounded by a spring roll wrapping. Served with homemade ranch or marinara.

Duck Wontons

$13.00

Duck Bacon and corn packed in a crispy wonton.

Wonton Pizza Poppers

$6.00+

Housemade wontons stuffed with mozzarella, pepperoni, and marinara sauce.

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Baked Brie

$12.00

Chips And Chess

$11.00

Grab a Snack

Bag o Chips

$2.00

variety options of kettle chips. Sea salt & black pepper, Lillie's Original, Carolina Dirt Barbeque, Pimento Cheese, Everything Bagel, Buttermilk & chive, Red Wine Vinegar, Honey Sariracha .

Chocolate Frog

$3.99Out of stock

Harry potter Chocolate Frog

Bag o Candies

$3.49

Jelly Belly Jelly beans, Harry Potter Magical sweets

Candy bars

$2.00

assorted candy bars

Make A Mix

$8.00

Make your own mix with our wonderful options of mixed nuts, gummy bears, m&ms and, seed mix.

Charcuterie

$15.00Out of stock

Banana Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$5.00

Plain

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Snickers

$4.99Out of stock

Fruity Pebbles

$4.99Out of stock

Turtle

$4.99Out of stock

Reeses

$4.99Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.99Out of stock

Special

$3.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Toasted sourdough with a scrambled egg, green pepper, red onion choice of ham or bacon, a slice of American cheese, and a housemade hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Pizza

$9.00

Fresh naan bread topped with our house hollandaise sauce, bacon, ham, and a breakfast blend cheese.

Kid's Menu

All kids meals are served with a side of handcut fries

Kid's Mac

$7.00

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Specials

EDH

$12.00

cEDH

$12.00

Heart Of Fyendal

$13.00

Talishar

$4.75

Pummel

$12.00

One For All

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Around the Board Game Café not only will bring a unique gathering atmosphere for our patrons but will also provide a menu of goodness and a board gaming entertainment to remember.

Website

Location

124 East Bridge Street, Plainwell, MI 49080

Directions

