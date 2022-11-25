- Home
Around The Horn Brewing Company
248 Reviews
17820 State Highway 120
Groveland, CA 95321
Order Again
BOGO TO-GO SALE
1. Lost in Lucidity (Pilsner)
2. Star Party in the USA (double IPA)
3. Not NOT Ideal (hazy DIPA)
4. Fluffy Tutu (fruited sour)
16 oz can Fluffy Tutu
7% ABV Pavlova dessert-inspired fruited sour with passionfruit, strawberry, kiwi, lemon, raspberry, vanilla, and lactose. Brewed in collaboration with Great Notion Brewing (Portland, OR).
Crowler Fluffy Tutu
7% ABV Pavlova dessert-inspired fruited sour with passionfruit, strawberry, kiwi, lemon, raspberry, vanilla, and lactose. Brewed in collaboration with Great Notion Brewing (Portland, OR). A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.
5. Hetch Hetchy Haze (hazy IPA)
6. I Saw the Black Bear (West Coast IPA)
7. The Boys of Saison (Saison)
8. Put a Little Beer in My Coconut Water (hazy IPA)
10. Exit Light, Enter Night (imperial stout)
Crowler Exit Light, Enter Night
10% ABV imperial sweet stout loaded with mind-melting layers of specialty and roasted malts. We had to turn it up to 11 by adding in heavy doses of dark-roasted coffee beans, a double kick of vanilla beans, and a head-banging amount of coconut to top it all off. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.
11. Wapama Mama (fruited sour)
Crowler Wapama Mama
7% ABV fruited sour with pineapple, orange, cherry, coconut, and vanilla soft serve (lactose free). A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.
16 oz can Wapama Mama
7% ABV Bahama Mama cocktail-inspired fruited sour, a vibrant mix of pineapple, orange, and cherry. It’s rounded out with coconut and vanilla soft serve, resulting in a creamy, velvety finish. (This sour does NOT contain lactose).
12. Sprechen Sie Umlaut? (Märzen)
Raglan/Long Sleeves
SALE; XS Black raglan
SALE; S Black raglan
SALE; M Black raglan
XS Pink raglan
S Pink raglan
M Pink raglan
L Pink raglan
XL Pink raglan
2XL Pink raglan
3XL Pink raglan
4XL Pink raglan
XS Grey slogan long sleeve
S Grey slogan long sleeve
M Grey slogan long sleeve
L Grey slogan long sleeve
XL Grey slogan long sleeve
2XL Grey slogan long sleeve
3XL Grey slogan long sleeve
XS Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
S Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
M Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
L Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
XL Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
2XL Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
3XL Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve
Hats
Camo dad hat
Grey dad hat
Red dad hat
Blue corduroy flat bill
Black and camo flat bill
Blue tie dye flat bill
Blue buffalo check flat bill
Red buffalo check flat bill
Plum beanie
Forest green beanie
Charcoal beanie
Twilight blue beanie
Tank Tops
SALE; XS Big Oak Frat tank
SALE; S Big Oak Frat tank
SALE; XS Women's purple logo tank
SALE; 2XL Women's purple logo tank
This soft, scoop-neck tank top features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7465_RedFrost
SALE; 3XL Women's purple logo tank
This soft, scoop-neck tank top features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7465_RedFrost
SALE; 4XL Women's purple logo tank
SALE; M Men's black tank
SALE; XL Men's black tank
SALE; 2XL Men's black tank
XS Men's aqua tank
S Men's aqua tank
M Men's aqua tank
L Men's aqua tank
XL Men's aqua tank
2XL Men's aqua tank
XS Men's black tank
S Men's black tank
L Men's black tank
XS Women's pink logo tank
S Women's pink logo tank
M Women's pink logo tank
L Women's pink logo tank
XL Women's pink logo tank
2XL Women's pink logo tank
XS Women's Tahiti blue logo tank
S Women's Tahiti blue logo tank
M Women's Tahiti blue logo tank
L Women's Tahiti blue logo tank
XL Women's Tahiti blue logo tank
2XL Women's Tahiti blue logo tank
S Women's purple logo tank
M Women's purple logo tank
L Women's purple logo tank
XL Women's purple logo tank
2XL Women's army green faded tank
This racerbank tank is perfect for the warm weather. It features a vintage ink print of our stylized ATH center hop logo on the front. The size chart is available here: https://www.alphabroder.com/cgi-bin/online/webshr/prod-labeldtl.w?sr=6733¤tColor=75
Men's Shirts
SALE: 3XL Faded navy tee
SALE: 4XL Faded navy tee
XS Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
S Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
M Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
L Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
XL Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
2XL Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
3XL Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
4XL Maroon logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
XS Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
S Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
M Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
L Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
XL Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
2XL Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
3XL Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
4XL Black logo tee
This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost
XS Navy logo tee
S Navy logo tee
M Navy logo tee
L Navy logo tee
XL Navy logo tee
2XL Navy logo tee
3XL Navy logo tee
4XL Navy logo tee
S Burnt Orange slogan tee
M Burnt Orange slogan tee
L Burnt Orange slogan tee
XL Burnt Orange slogan tee
2XL Burnt Orange slogan tee
3XL Burnt Orange slogan tee
4XL Burnt Orange slogan tee
XS Bright Green slogan tee
S Bright Green slogan tee
M Bright Green slogan tee
L Bright Green slogan tee
XL Bright Green slogan tee
2XL Bright Green slogan tee
3XL Bright Green slogan tee
4XL Bright Green slogan tee
XS Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
S Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
M Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
L Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
XL Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
2XL Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
3XL Forest Green Crispy Kid tee
Women's Shirts
XS Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
S Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
M Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
L Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
XL Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
2XL Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
3XL Black logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
4XL Black logo v-neck tee
XS Navy slogan v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the Around The Horn logo on the upper left chest and our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.") on the back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
S Navy slogan v-neck tee
M Navy slogan v-neck tee
L Navy slogan v-neck tee
XL Navy slogan v-neck tee
2XL Navy slogan v-neck tee
3XL Navy slogan v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the Around The Horn logo on the upper left chest and our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.") on the back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
4XL Navy slogan v-neck tee
XS Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
S Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
M Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
L Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
XL Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
2XL Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
3XL Teal logo v-neck tee
This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost
4XL Teal logo v-neck tee
Sweatshirts
SALE; XL Grey crewneck
SALE; 2XL Grey zip-up
XS Plum crewneck
S Plum crewneck
M Plum crewneck
L Plum crewneck
XL Plum crewneck
2XL Plum crewneck
3XL Plum crewneck
XS Black crewneck
S Black crewneck
M Black crewneck
L Black crewneck
XL Black crewneck
2XL Black crewneck
3Xl Black crewneck
XS Charcoal zip-up
S Charcoal zip-up
M Charcoal zip-up
L Charcoal zip-up
XL Charcoal zip-up
2XL Charcoal zip-up
3XL Charcoal zip-up
XS Blue zip-up
S Blue zip-up
M Blue zip-up
L Blue zip-up
XL Blue zip-up
2XL Blue zip-up
3XL Blue zip-up
Kid's Merch
Misc Retail
Tip Top Lollipop sticker
Hetch Hetchy Haze sticker
Barmadillo sticker
Big Oak Frat Sticker
Sticker: white with logo
Sticker: gold with stylized logo
Big Oak Frat koozie
Sunglasses
Dog collar (L)
Dog collar (M)
Dog collar (S)
Dog leash
Dog bowl
Towel blue hops
Towel mauve hops
Towel hummingbirds
Towel topographic map
Towel geometric blue
Leather patch
Drinkware
Hetch Hetchy Haze glass
This full color, 16-ounce "tall boy" can-shaped pint glass featuring our new Hetch Hetchy Haze label is the BEE'S KNEES. Calling all Hetch Hetchy Haze lovers! We're stoked to finally roll out the new branding for our flagship New England IPA. To celebrate, we put together a merch package just in time for the holidays: get a full color Hetch Hetchy Haze pint glass, a sticker, and a Hetch Hetchy Haze to-go beer Crowler (with the new label!) for $27. Note: Due to the full color printing process, we strongly recommend that you handwash the pint glass rather than use a dishwasher.
Tip Top Lollipop glass
Silicone pint (rainbow)
If you LOVE breaking glass in really inconvenient situations (such as at the pool) then this product is definitely not for you! Hahaha. These 16-ounce pints are made of silicone, not glass. Bring them camping or to the lake! They can be heated up or cooled down and are microwave and dishwasher safe. The front features our Around The Horn initial logo and the back has our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.")
Silicone pint (blue/orange)
If you LOVE breaking glass in really inconvenient situations (such as at the pool) then this product is definitely not for you! Hahaha. These 16-ounce pints are made of silicone, not glass. Bring them camping or to the lake! They can be heated up or cooled down and are microwave and dishwasher safe. The front features our Around The Horn initial logo and the back has our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.")
Logo pint glass
THE CLASSIC! A 16-ounce, Willi Becher-style pint glass that gets the job done. Our Around The Horn initial logo is on the front, and our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.") graces the back.
Crispy Kid glass
Holiday Gift Combos
Call for Open Hours
Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.
17820 State Highway 120, Groveland, CA 95321