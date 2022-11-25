Around The Horn Brewing Company

Silicone pint (rainbow)

$16.00

If you LOVE breaking glass in really inconvenient situations (such as at the pool) then this product is definitely not for you! Hahaha. These 16-ounce pints are made of silicone, not glass. Bring them camping or to the lake! They can be heated up or cooled down and are microwave and dishwasher safe. The front features our Around The Horn initial logo and the back has our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.")