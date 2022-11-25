Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Around The Horn Brewing Company

248 Reviews

17820 State Highway 120

Groveland, CA 95321

Order Again

BOGO TO-GO SALE

BOGO TO-GO SALE

$15.50

Stock up on beer for Thanksgiving with this buy one, get one free offer! You can mix and match between select Crowlers and 16 oz cans.

1. Lost in Lucidity (Pilsner)

16 oz can Lost in Lucidity

16 oz can Lost in Lucidity

$7.00

5.2% ABV New Zealand Pilsner with Nectaron hops.

2. Star Party in the USA (double IPA)

Crowler Star Party in the USA

$16.00

8.5% ABV Double IPA with Mosaic Incognito, Nelson, and Nectaron. Brewed in collaboration with Moksa Brewing Company (Rocklin, CA). A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.

3. Not NOT Ideal (hazy DIPA)

16 oz can Not NOT Ideal

16 oz can Not NOT Ideal

$8.00

8.5% ABV hazy double IPA with Idaho 7 Cryo, Bravo, El Dorado, and YCH 303 Cryo/Phantasm blend. Brewed in collaboration with Southern Grist Brewing Company (Nashville, TN).

4. Fluffy Tutu (fruited sour)

16 oz can Fluffy Tutu

16 oz can Fluffy Tutu

$8.50Out of stock

7% ABV Pavlova dessert-inspired fruited sour with passionfruit, strawberry, kiwi, lemon, raspberry, vanilla, and lactose. Brewed in collaboration with Great Notion Brewing (Portland, OR).

Crowler Fluffy Tutu

$17.00

7% ABV Pavlova dessert-inspired fruited sour with passionfruit, strawberry, kiwi, lemon, raspberry, vanilla, and lactose. Brewed in collaboration with Great Notion Brewing (Portland, OR). A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.

5. Hetch Hetchy Haze (hazy IPA)

Crowler Hetch Hetchy Haze

Crowler Hetch Hetchy Haze

$15.00

6% ABV New England-style hazy IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and a rotating special hop with each new batch. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD OR OLDER TO PURCHASE THIS. BE PREPARED TO SHOW YOUR ID ON DELIVERY.

6. I Saw the Black Bear (West Coast IPA)

Crowler I Saw the Black Bear

Crowler I Saw the Black Bear

$16.00

6% ABV West Coast IPA hopped with Nelson CGX, Columbus Cryo, and Strata. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.

7. The Boys of Saison (Saison)

16 oz can Boys of Saison

16 oz can Boys of Saison

$7.25

5% ABV Saison dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin. Brewed in collaboration with Last Call Brewing Company (Oakdale, CA).

8. Put a Little Beer in My Coconut Water (hazy IPA)

Crowler Put a Little Beer in My Coconut Water

Crowler Put a Little Beer in My Coconut Water

$16.00

6.5% ABV hazy IPA with coconut and lactose. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD OR OLDER TO PURCHASE THIS.

10. Exit Light, Enter Night (imperial stout)

Crowler Exit Light, Enter Night

$18.00

10% ABV imperial sweet stout loaded with mind-melting layers of specialty and roasted malts. We had to turn it up to 11 by adding in heavy doses of dark-roasted coffee beans, a double kick of vanilla beans, and a head-banging amount of coconut to top it all off. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.

11. Wapama Mama (fruited sour)

Crowler Wapama Mama

Crowler Wapama Mama

$17.00

7% ABV fruited sour with pineapple, orange, cherry, coconut, and vanilla soft serve (lactose free). A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can.

16 oz can Wapama Mama

16 oz can Wapama Mama

$8.50Out of stock

7% ABV Bahama Mama cocktail-inspired fruited sour, a vibrant mix of pineapple, orange, and cherry. It’s rounded out with coconut and vanilla soft serve, resulting in a creamy, velvety finish. (This sour does NOT contain lactose).

12. Sprechen Sie Umlaut? (Märzen)

Crowler Sprechen Sie Umlaut?

Crowler Sprechen Sie Umlaut?

$15.00

5.2% ABV Märzen/Oktoberfest amber lager. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD OR OLDER TO PURCHASE THIS. BE PREPARED TO SHOW YOUR ID ON DELIVERY.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi can

$2.50

Diet Pepsi can

$2.50

7 Up can

$2.50

Dr Pepper can

$2.50

Sparkling water

$2.50

Unsweetened black iced tea

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Juice box

$2.00

Non-alcoholic beer

$6.50

Rotating selection from Athletic Brewing

Water bottle

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Raglan/Long Sleeves

SALE; XS Black raglan

$15.00

SALE; S Black raglan

$15.00Out of stock

SALE; M Black raglan

$15.00Out of stock

XS Pink raglan

$25.00

S Pink raglan

$25.00

M Pink raglan

$25.00Out of stock

L Pink raglan

$25.00Out of stock

XL Pink raglan

$25.00

2XL Pink raglan

$25.00

3XL Pink raglan

$25.00

4XL Pink raglan

$25.00

XS Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

S Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

M Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

L Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

XL Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

2XL Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

3XL Grey slogan long sleeve

$30.00

XS Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

S Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

M Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

L Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

XL Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

2XL Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

3XL Mauve Crispy Kid long sleeve

$30.00

Hats

Camo dad hat

$25.00

Grey dad hat

$25.00Out of stock

Red dad hat

$25.00

Blue corduroy flat bill

$30.00

Black and camo flat bill

$30.00

Blue tie dye flat bill

$30.00

Blue buffalo check flat bill

$30.00

Red buffalo check flat bill

$30.00
Plum beanie

Plum beanie

$23.00
Forest green beanie

Forest green beanie

$23.00
Charcoal beanie

Charcoal beanie

$23.00
Twilight blue beanie

Twilight blue beanie

$23.00

Tank Tops

SALE; XS Big Oak Frat tank

$15.00

SALE; S Big Oak Frat tank

$15.00

SALE; XS Women's purple logo tank

$15.00

SALE; 2XL Women's purple logo tank

$15.00

This soft, scoop-neck tank top features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7465_RedFrost

SALE; 3XL Women's purple logo tank

$15.00

This soft, scoop-neck tank top features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7465_RedFrost

SALE; 4XL Women's purple logo tank

$15.00

SALE; M Men's black tank

$15.00Out of stock

SALE; XL Men's black tank

$15.00Out of stock

SALE; 2XL Men's black tank

$15.00Out of stock

XS Men's aqua tank

$25.00Out of stock

S Men's aqua tank

$25.00

M Men's aqua tank

$25.00

L Men's aqua tank

$25.00

XL Men's aqua tank

$25.00

2XL Men's aqua tank

$25.00

XS Men's black tank

$25.00Out of stock

S Men's black tank

$25.00Out of stock

L Men's black tank

$25.00Out of stock

XS Women's pink logo tank

$25.00

S Women's pink logo tank

$25.00

M Women's pink logo tank

$25.00

L Women's pink logo tank

$25.00

XL Women's pink logo tank

$25.00

2XL Women's pink logo tank

$25.00

XS Women's Tahiti blue logo tank

$25.00

S Women's Tahiti blue logo tank

$25.00

M Women's Tahiti blue logo tank

$25.00

L Women's Tahiti blue logo tank

$25.00

XL Women's Tahiti blue logo tank

$25.00

2XL Women's Tahiti blue logo tank

$25.00Out of stock

S Women's purple logo tank

$25.00Out of stock

M Women's purple logo tank

$25.00Out of stock

L Women's purple logo tank

$25.00Out of stock

XL Women's purple logo tank

$15.00Out of stock
2XL Women's army green faded tank

2XL Women's army green faded tank

$25.00Out of stock

This racerbank tank is perfect for the warm weather. It features a vintage ink print of our stylized ATH center hop logo on the front. The size chart is available here: https://www.alphabroder.com/cgi-bin/online/webshr/prod-labeldtl.w?sr=6733&currentColor=75

Men's Shirts

SALE: 3XL Faded navy tee

$15.00

SALE: 4XL Faded navy tee

$15.00
XS Maroon logo tee

XS Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

S Maroon logo tee

S Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

M Maroon logo tee

M Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

L Maroon logo tee

L Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

XL Maroon logo tee

XL Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

2XL Maroon logo tee

2XL Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

3XL Maroon logo tee

3XL Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

4XL Maroon logo tee

4XL Maroon logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

XS Black logo tee

XS Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

S Black logo tee

S Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

M Black logo tee

M Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

L Black logo tee

L Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

XL Black logo tee

XL Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

2XL Black logo tee

2XL Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

3XL Black logo tee

3XL Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

4XL Black logo tee

4XL Black logo tee

$25.00

This soft, crewneck short sleeve shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7462_MarFrost

XS Navy logo tee

$25.00Out of stock

S Navy logo tee

$25.00

M Navy logo tee

$25.00

L Navy logo tee

$25.00Out of stock

XL Navy logo tee

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Navy logo tee

$25.00Out of stock

3XL Navy logo tee

$25.00

4XL Navy logo tee

$25.00

S Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00Out of stock

M Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00Out of stock

L Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00Out of stock

XL Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00

3XL Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00

4XL Burnt Orange slogan tee

$25.00

XS Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

S Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

M Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

L Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00Out of stock

XL Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

2XL Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

3XL Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

4XL Bright Green slogan tee

$25.00

XS Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

S Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

M Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

L Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

XL Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

2XL Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

3XL Forest Green Crispy Kid tee

$25.00

Women's Shirts

XS Black logo v-neck tee

XS Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

S Black logo v-neck tee

S Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

M Black logo v-neck tee

M Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

L Black logo v-neck tee

L Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

XL Black logo v-neck tee

XL Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

2XL Black logo v-neck tee

2XL Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

3XL Black logo v-neck tee

3XL Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

4XL Black logo v-neck tee

$25.00
XS Navy slogan v-neck tee

XS Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the Around The Horn logo on the upper left chest and our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.") on the back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

S Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00

M Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00

L Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00

XL Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00

2XL Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00
3XL Navy slogan v-neck tee

3XL Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the Around The Horn logo on the upper left chest and our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.") on the back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

4XL Navy slogan v-neck tee

$25.00
XS Teal logo v-neck tee

XS Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

S Teal logo v-neck tee

S Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

M Teal logo v-neck tee

M Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

L Teal logo v-neck tee

L Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

XL Teal logo v-neck tee

XL Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

2XL Teal logo v-neck tee

2XL Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

3XL Teal logo v-neck tee

3XL Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

This soft, short sleeve v-neck shirt features the two-color classic Around The Horn logo on the front and the brewery name and location on the upper back. The size chart is available here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/7464_NvyFrost

4XL Teal logo v-neck tee

$25.00

Sweatshirts

SALE; XL Grey crewneck

$40.00Out of stock

SALE; 2XL Grey zip-up

$45.00Out of stock

XS Plum crewneck

$42.50

S Plum crewneck

$42.50

M Plum crewneck

$42.50

L Plum crewneck

$42.50

XL Plum crewneck

$42.50

2XL Plum crewneck

$42.50

3XL Plum crewneck

$42.50

XS Black crewneck

$42.50

S Black crewneck

$42.50

M Black crewneck

$42.50

L Black crewneck

$42.50

XL Black crewneck

$42.50

2XL Black crewneck

$42.50

3Xl Black crewneck

$42.50

XS Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

S Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

M Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

L Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

XL Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

2XL Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

3XL Charcoal zip-up

$50.00

XS Blue zip-up

$50.00

S Blue zip-up

$50.00

M Blue zip-up

$50.00

L Blue zip-up

$50.00

XL Blue zip-up

$50.00

2XL Blue zip-up

$50.00

3XL Blue zip-up

$50.00

Kid's Merch

XS Purple Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

S Purple Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

M Purple Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

L Purple Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

XS Green Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

S Green Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

M Green Barmadillo shirt

$20.00Out of stock

L Green Barmadillo shirt

$20.00

Misc Retail

Tip Top Lollipop sticker

$0.93
Hetch Hetchy Haze sticker

Hetch Hetchy Haze sticker

$0.93

Barmadillo sticker

$0.93

Big Oak Frat Sticker

$0.93
Sticker: white with logo

Sticker: white with logo

$0.47
Sticker: gold with stylized logo

Sticker: gold with stylized logo

$0.47

Big Oak Frat koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Sunglasses

$10.00

Dog collar (L)

$30.00

Dog collar (M)

$30.00

Dog collar (S)

$28.00

Dog leash

$30.00

Dog bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Towel blue hops

$30.00

Towel mauve hops

$30.00

Towel hummingbirds

$30.00

Towel topographic map

$30.00

Towel geometric blue

$30.00

Leather patch

$5.00Out of stock

Drinkware

Hetch Hetchy Haze glass

Hetch Hetchy Haze glass

$13.00Out of stock

This full color, 16-ounce "tall boy" can-shaped pint glass featuring our new Hetch Hetchy Haze label is the BEE'S KNEES. Calling all Hetch Hetchy Haze lovers! We're stoked to finally roll out the new branding for our flagship New England IPA. To celebrate, we put together a merch package just in time for the holidays: get a full color Hetch Hetchy Haze pint glass, a sticker, and a Hetch Hetchy Haze to-go beer Crowler (with the new label!) for $27. Note: Due to the full color printing process, we strongly recommend that you handwash the pint glass rather than use a dishwasher.

Tip Top Lollipop glass

$8.50
Silicone pint (rainbow)

Silicone pint (rainbow)

$16.00

If you LOVE breaking glass in really inconvenient situations (such as at the pool) then this product is definitely not for you! Hahaha. These 16-ounce pints are made of silicone, not glass. Bring them camping or to the lake! They can be heated up or cooled down and are microwave and dishwasher safe. The front features our Around The Horn initial logo and the back has our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.")

Silicone pint (blue/orange)

Silicone pint (blue/orange)

$16.00

If you LOVE breaking glass in really inconvenient situations (such as at the pool) then this product is definitely not for you! Hahaha. These 16-ounce pints are made of silicone, not glass. Bring them camping or to the lake! They can be heated up or cooled down and are microwave and dishwasher safe. The front features our Around The Horn initial logo and the back has our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.")

Logo pint glass

Logo pint glass

$7.00

THE CLASSIC! A 16-ounce, Willi Becher-style pint glass that gets the job done. Our Around The Horn initial logo is on the front, and our slogan ("Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.") graces the back.

Crispy Kid glass

$8.50

Holiday Gift Combos

Day at the Lake

$45.00
check markTourists
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Born in Yosemite. Brewed in Gold Country.

Website

Location

17820 State Highway 120, Groveland, CA 95321

Directions

Gallery
Around The Horn Brewing Company image
Around The Horn Brewing Company image
Around The Horn Brewing Company image
Map
