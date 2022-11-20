Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arova

38 Reviews

$

13911 Cedar Road

South Euclid, OH 44118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Fries
Crispy Schnitzel

Starters

Soup

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Bourekas

$1.50

Sambusak

$2.00

Hot dog

$4.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Lachmagine

$7.00

Spicy ground beef on top of bread

Wings

$7.00

Sandwiches

Shawarma

$14.00

Hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickle, sauce

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, sauce

Crispy Schnitzel

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, sauce

Falafel

$7.50

Hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickle, sauce

Sabich

$7.50

Hummus, tomato, cucumber, pickle, eggplant, egg, potato,

Brisket

$18.00

BBQ Brisket with Tomato, cucumber, pickle, onion, sauce

Burgers

Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, sauce

Salads

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olive, pickle – sauce

Shawarma salad

$16.00

Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.

Falafel salad

$10.00

Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken salad

$16.00

Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.

Crispy Schnitzel salad

$16.00

Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.

Sabich salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, egg, potato, fried eggplant, and a choice of sauce.

Rice bowls

Shawarma bowl

$16.00

Rice, tomato, cucumber, pickle, onion, sauce

Falafel bowl

$10.00

Rice, tomato, cucumber, pickle, onion, sauce

Grilled chicken bowl

$16.00

Rice, tomato, cucumber, pickle, onion, sauce

Crispy schnitzel bowl

$16.00

Rice, tomato, cucumber, pickle, onion, sauce

Sabich bowl

$10.00

Rice, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, egg, potato, fried eggplant, and a choice of sauce.

Platters

Accompanied by two sides

Shawarma platter

$20.00

Accompanied by two sides and a pita

Falafel platter

$12.00

Accompanied by two sides and a pita

Schnitzel platter

$20.00

Accompanied by two sides and a pita

Grilled Chicken platter

$20.00

Accompanied by two sides and a pita

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Israeli Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Grilled Vegetable

$4.00

Pickled Vegetable

$4.00

Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Snapple

$3.50

Water

$1.00

Add on

Pita

$1.50

Falafel ball

$0.50

Croutons

$1.00

Dessert

Baklava

$7.00

Cookies

$5.00

To Go Dips

Tahini 8oz

$4.00

Hummus 8oz

$4.00

Matbucha 8oz

$4.00

Eggplant in tomato sauce 8oz

$4.00

Baba ganoush 8oz

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13911 Cedar Road, South Euclid, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
Arova image
Arova image
Arova image

Similar restaurants in your area

Geraci's Restaurant - University Hts
orange star3.7 • 466
2266 Warrensville Center Rd University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Bialy's Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
2267 Warrensville Center Road University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
O’Rielly’s Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
13914 Cedar Road University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Milky Way - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
1982 warrensville center rd cleveland, OH 44121
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - JCU
orange starNo Reviews
Administration Building University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Pizzazz on the Circle
orange star4.3 • 793
20680 John Carroll Blvd University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Euclid

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Euclid
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston