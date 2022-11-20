Arova
38 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13911 Cedar Road, South Euclid, OH 44118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Geraci's Restaurant - University Hts
3.7 • 466
2266 Warrensville Center Rd University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Euclid
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant