Thai

Aroy Thai

review star

No reviews yet

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest

Walker, MI 49534

Order Again

Popular Items

A3. Crab Rangoon (6)
N1. Pad Thai
N4. Curry Pad Thai

Appetizers

A1. Veggie Roll (1)

$2.00

Vermicelli, carrots, cabbage & celery wrapped in an eggroll shell, served with plum sauce.

A2. Shrimp Roll (2)

$4.00

Vermicelli & shrimp wrapped with eggroll shell, served with plum sauce.

A3. Crab Rangoon (6)

$5.00

Minced crab meat mixed with cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with light sweet sauce.

A4. Pork Roll (1)

$2.00

Ground pork, black mushrooms, vermicelli & carrots, wrapped with an egg roll shell served with plum sauce.

A5. Crispy Roll (4)

$6.00

Minced chicken, onions, vermicelli & carrots wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet chili sauce.

Soups

S1. Tom Yum

$4.00+

Traditional Thai soup served with tomatoes, mushrooms, & green onions.

S2. Tom Qha

$4.00+

Traditional Thai coconut soup served with tomatoes, mushrooms & green onions.

S3. Noodle Soup

$8.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, onions, lime juice, beef flavor paste, black pepper, hoisin sauce & sriracha.

Fried Rices

FR1. Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs.

FR2. Aroy Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, pineapple & eggs in Thai sweet and tangy sauce.

FR3. Basil Fried Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Rice, basil, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs.

FR4. Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs in yellow curry sauce.

Noodles

N1. Pad Thai

$12.00

Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts & green onions topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.

N2. Pad Se-ew

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, eggs, white onions & broccoli.

N3. Lad Na

$12.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs topped with broccoli in a garlic brown sauce.

N4. Curry Pad Thai

$12.00

Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions in yellow curry topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.

N5. Peanut Curry Noodle

$12.00

Rice noodles topped with carrots & green beans in peanut curry sauce.

N6. Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Wide rice noodles, eggs, green peppers, onions, bean sprouts, basil & bamboo.

Aroy Entrees

1. Peanut Curry

$12.00

String beans, green peppers & carrots in creamy peanut curry sauce.

2. Gang Ped

$12.00

Egg plant, green pepper, onion & mushroom in red curry.

3. Green Curry

$12.00

Green pepper, basil, onion, eggplants & bamboo in green curry sauce.

4. Gang Gai

$12.00

Mushrooms, green peppers & bamboo in red curry.

5. Panang

$12.00

Green peppers, carrots & pineapples in Panang curry.

6. Yellow Curry

$12.00

Green peppers, carrots & onions in yellow curry.

7. Masaman

$12.00

Potatoes, onions & peanuts in Masaman curry sauce.

8. Potato Curry

$12.00

Potatoes in yellow curry sauce.

9. Veggie Curry

$12.00

Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, baby corn & carrots in red curry.

10. Pad Prik

$12.00

Green peppers, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & onions stir-fried in brown sauce.

11. Broccoli

$12.00

Broccoli stir-fried in brown sauce.

12. Almond

$12.00

Almonds, green peppers, peapods, carrots & mushrooms stir-fried in brown sauce

13. Cashew

$12.00

Cashews, green peppers, carrots & onions stir-fried in brown sauce.

14. Pad Pak

$12.00

Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, baby corn & carrots stir-fried in brown sauce.

15. Garlic

$12.00

Mushroom, onions, garlic & black pepper stir-fried in brown sauce.

Chef's Special

C1. Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with green peppers, onions, peapods & carrots in Thai Sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds.

C2. House Special

$14.00

Beef, pork & chicken stir-fried with water chestnuts, bamboo, mushrooms & carrots in brown sauce.

C3. Threes Company

$14.00

Shrimp, beef & pork stir-fried with green peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo & onions in brown sauce.

C4. Cha's Chicken

$14.00

Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with green pepper, white onion, green onion, carrots in a garlic peanut curry sauce.

Extras

2 oz. App Sauce

$1.00

Sauce

$6.00+

White Rice

$2.00+

Noodle

$4.00+

Mixed Veggies

$4.00+

Spice on side

Plasticware

Chopsticks

Lemons

Sriracha

$0.75

Hoision

$0.75

Pint Tofu

$3.00

Quart Tofu

$6.00

Drinks

Coke 12 oz

$1.50Out of stock

Coke Zero 12 oz

$1.50

Diet Coke 12 oz

$1.50

Dr. Pepper 12 oz

$1.50

Fanta Orange 12 oz

$1.50

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Sprite 12 oz

$1.50

Dasani Water

$1.25

Thai Tea

$4.00

Mello Yellow 12 oz

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fresh Thai Food!

Location

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker, MI 49534

Directions

Aroy Thai Restaurant image
Aroy Thai Restaurant image

