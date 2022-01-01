Theismann's Collection By ARP

HFSC Cocktail Class

Private Event - By Invitation Only Join us for the HFSC Cocktail Class at the Pool on Thursday, August 25th from 6-7pm. Each guest will receive a custom cocktail kit, including ingredients for two tasty adult beverages! Our talented bartender will be on-site to walk you through making the drinks, and our liquor partner will be on-site to talk spirits. $44/person, including tax & gratuity Minimum 15 guests required by Friday, August 19th to hold the class. If minimum is not reached, all registrants will be refunded. Email Events & Catering Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions.