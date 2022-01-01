Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arp's

No reviews yet

112 N. Main St.

Creede, CO 81130

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, dill pickles, on butter toasted brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on butter toasted brioche

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar and American cheeses on butter toasted sourdough

REUBEN

$16.00

Chck Strps with Fries

$12.00

Smoked French Dip

$16.00

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Fried STK Sandwich

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Hamburger

$16.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Lunch Special

$18.00

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$15.00

Falafel, hummus, shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, tzatiki, wrapped in a garlic butter naan

Plates

Grilled Chicken Plate

$18.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast with choice of two sides

Falafel Plate

$18.00

Six falafel, hummus, small greek salad, two dolmas

BBQ Meatloaf PLATE

$18.00

Chicken Fried CHICKEN

$18.00

Fried chicken breast with choice of two sides

Chicken Fried STEAK

$18.00

Dinner Special

$22.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, croutons dressing: ranch or greek vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons dressing: white anchovy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, roasted red peppers, feta, capers, kalamata olives dressing: greek vinaigrette

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

SIDE Garden Salad

$4.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$5.00

SIDE Greek Salad

$5.00

Mac & Chz

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

4 Dolmas Side

$4.00

Soups

Chili

$6.00+

Ground beef and kidney bean chili with grilled summer squash and zucchini; topped with shredded white cheddar and green onion

Tomato Bisque

$6.00+

Fire roasted tomato basil soup finished with heavy cream; topped with croutons

S.O.D.

$6.00+

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pop Can

$2.50

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

desserts

Cookie

$3.00

Choc Torte

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Souther Pecan Pie

$9.00

Event

Concert Ticket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 N. Main St., Creede, CO 81130

Directions

