Indian
Bars & Lounges

Vixen's Wedding

1,138 Reviews

$$$

1813 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702

Specialty Cocktails

All alcohol orders to go must include food
Frozen Mango Lassi

Frozen Mango Lassi

$12.00

rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime

Frogroni

$12.00

gin, blackberry, ginger, lemon, lime

Codigo Pirata

$13.00Out of stock

Early Bird

$14.00
The Avocado Project

The Avocado Project

$13.00

tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters

Chai Old Fashioned

Chai Old Fashioned

$13.00

ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura

Margao Sling

$15.00

Blackberry Mint Lemonade

$9.00

Pomegranate Tonic

$8.00

beet, apple, lemon, honey, soda

Ginger Cooler

$8.00

cantaloupe, green tea, lemon

Faux-Spresso Martini

$15.00

Spiritless Bourbon

$12.00

Spiritless Tequila

$12.00

O Jito

$13.00

Sbagliato

$13.00

NA Beverages

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Vixen’s Wedding is all about bright, flavorful food inspired by Goa, India and Portugal, using local ingredients from our beautiful state of Texas. Managing Chef/Partner Todd Duplechan uses spices, heat, and acidity to create a menu of delicious dishes that pair well with our hot Central Texas climate.

Location

1813 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Vixen's Wedding image
Vixen's Wedding image

Map
