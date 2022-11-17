Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pool at ARRIVE

1551 N Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Frittata
BTL Veuve Clicquot

Breakfast

grilled flatbread, strawberries, honeycomb, house made ricotta, toasted almonds, apples

Avocado & Crudite

$16.00

avocado puree, lemon, black pepper, taro chips, seasonal vegetables

Avocado Toast

$15.00

avocado, alfalfa sprouts, fried cecci beans, lemon

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

bacon, egg, hashbrowns, avocado, spinach, shiitake, bell pepper

Bruleed Grapefruit

$6.00

Sugar, mint

Croissant

$6.00

nutella, strawberry jam

Crunchy French Toast

$17.00

shaved coconut, sage, pine nuts, maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar, blueberries

Frittata

$15.00

shiitake, spinach, goat cheese, roasted peppers, arugula salad

Fruit Stand Fruit

$9.00

pineapple, melon, mango, coconut, lime, tajin

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

corn tortillas, fried egg, black beans, salsa mexicana, queso fresco, avocado

Smoked Salmon Platter

$24.00

cold smoked salmon, whipped goat cheese, capers, green onion, chopped egg, "Everything" pita points

The Muffin

$14.00

canadian bacon, american cheese, fried egg, hollandise, english muffin

Traditional American Breakfast

$17.00

bacon, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, country toast

Lunch

Burger

$19.00

Sharp cheddar, red onion, lettuce, pickle, side of curly fries

Cauliflower "Grain Bowl"

$18.00

cauliflower rice, pan roasted shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes spinach, avocado, impossible sausage, fried egg

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

roasted tomato, zucchini, basil, salsa verde

Cucumber Avocado Salad

$16.00

Little Gems

$14.00

local little gems green, shaved radishes, herb salad, tarragon lemon cream vinaigrette

Meat & Cheese Plate

$30.00

selected of artisan cheese, prosciutto, mortadella, almonds, honeycomb, crackers

Palicobb

$19.00

romaine, chicken, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese dressing

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

tomato, avocado, red onions, cucumbers, taro chips

Shrimp Tacos (Two)

$19.00

avocado, spicy cabbage, pico de gallo, corn tortilla

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

southern fried chicken, jalapeno slaw, pickles, spicy mayo

Chef Special

$14.00

Sides

Side Impossible Sausage

$6.00

Side Eggs (2)

$6.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Toast

$6.00

Side Bacon (3)

$6.00

Side Pancakes (3)

$6.00

Side Hashbrowns

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

NA Beverages

Smoothie #1

$10.00

Smoothie #2

$10.00

Smoothie #3

$10.00

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.25

Cold Brew

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Drip Coffee!

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

La Croix Can

$5.00

Gingerbeer

$6.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

OJ Glass

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice Glass

$5.00

Pineapple Juice Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Cranberry

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

"Bartender's Choice" Mocktail

$7.00

"Virgin Mojito"

$7.00

"Virgin Mule"

$7.00

"Virgin Pina Colada"

$7.00

"Virgin Marg"

$7.00

"Virgin Mirage"

$7.00

"Virgin Semi-Tropic"

$7.00

Gingergrass

$7.00

Lemongrass

$7.00

Beauty Bubbles

$7.00

House Cocktails

Butterfly Effect

$14.00

Desert Hare

$14.00

Mirage

$14.00

Modernist

$15.00

Semi-Tropic

$14.00

Shady Lady

$15.00

Sputnik

$15.00

Strawberry Blonde

$15.00

HeatWave

$14.00

Desert Mule

$14.00

Poisoned Mermaid

$14.00

Death In The Afternoon

$14.00

Endless Summer Spritz

$13.00

Chareau & Soda

$13.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Long Island

$16.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashion

$15.00

Holiday Comeback

$16.00

Wine

GL Pol Clement Brut

$13.00

BTL Pol Clement Brut

$52.00

BTL Santa Marina Prosecco

$52.00

BTL Charles Lafitte Sparkling Rose

$52.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$98.00

BTL Bailly-Lapierre

$80.00

Open Wine

$50.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bottleless Mimosa

BTL La Playa Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Tuscan Kiss Rose

$52.00

BTL Maison Rosé

$54.00

BTL 100 Nails Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Colores Del Sol Malbec

$52.00

Roseade

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Currently closed for dine in. All food + beverage options available TOGO! Thank you for your support during this time.

Website

Location

1551 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

