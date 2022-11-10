Arrosta 1803 Broadway Street

BG picView gallery

1803 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78215

WINE

Bottle - Bellussi Prosecco

$30.00

Bottle - Centorri Moscato

$29.00

Bottle - Surrau Vermentino

$33.00

Bottle - COR Pinot Grigio Blend

$32.00

Bottle - Jasci Pecorino

$35.00

Bottle - Gaia Cattarrato

$37.00

Bottle - Vajra Chardonnay

$37.00

Bottle - Marchesi Futurosa Rosato

$38.00

Bottle - Walch Pinot Nero

$37.00

Bottle - Brandini Nebbiolo

$56.00

Bottle - Purato Nero d'Avola

$33.00

Bottle - Picolomini Sangiovese

$40.00

Bottle - Selvapiana Cabernet Blend

$49.00

Bottle - Ciù Ciù Montepulciano Blend

$51.00

Corkage Fee

$19.00

BEER

Menabrea Lager

$11.00

Viva Blonde Ale

$7.50

Real Ale Pilsner

$7.25

Deep Ellum Lager

$7.50

Community IPA

$7.25

NON ALCOHOLIC

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$4.00

Antipasti

Bowl of Castelvetrano Olives & Marcona Almonds

$7.75

Fried Mozzarella

$9.50

Focaccia di Recco

$14.75

Veal Meatballs

$12.75

Prosciutto & Melon

$11.75

Calabrian Shrimp "Ssampi"

$14.50

Insalate + Zuppa

Caesar

$12.75

Mixed Field Greens

$11.75

Little Gen

$18.75

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$12.75

Zuppa Toscana

$12.75

Secondi

Rotisserie Pollo Half

$19.25

Porchetta Alla Rotisserie

$18.75

Steak Fiorentina Alla Rotisserie

$26.75

Crispy Salmon Puttanesca

$22.50

Arrosta Chicken Parmigiana

$19.75

Al Forno Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.25

House Made Pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.75

Classic Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.75

Fettuccini Alfredo + Grilled Pollo

$19.50

Spaghetti Chitarra

$19.75

Campanelle "Alla Vodka

$14.50

Dolci

Nutella Chocolate Cake

$9.75

Caramelized White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.75

Berries & Cream

$9.00

Lemon Tiramisu

$8.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Arrosta is a fast-casual cafe bringing the flavors of Italian street food to San Antonio for the first time. Peter Selig and the Maverick Restaurant Group deliver a bohemian cafe experience, featuring elevated counter service with baked goods and casual takeaway meals in countertop displays. Patrons can linger in cozy banquettes or retreat to the patio garden for relaxing breaks. Chef Christopher Carlson delivers a menu of rotisserie meats sold with savory sides and housemade breads, as well as Roman-style pizzas, paninis, and street-style fried foods. An all-day bar transitions from coffee drinks in the morning to Italian wines and beers in the evening.

Location

1803 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

