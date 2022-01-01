Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arrosto Italian Rotisserie

61 Reviews

$$

2263 Broadhollow Rd

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

½ Bird 5 Spice Chicken
¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - White
¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - Dark

Meals

Whole Bird Solo

Whole Bird Solo

$16.49
¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - White

¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - White

$11.99
¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - Dark

¼ Bird 5 Spice Chicken - Dark

$11.99
½ Bird 5 Spice Chicken

½ Bird 5 Spice Chicken

$13.99
Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$11.99
Porchetta Seasoned Pork Roast

Porchetta Seasoned Pork Roast

$11.99
Extra Meat Porchetta

Extra Meat Porchetta

$12.99

Sausage and Peppers Dinner

$12.99

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99
Add - Chicken

Add - Chicken

$3.00
Add - Porchetta

Add - Porchetta

$3.00
Add - Shrimp

Add - Shrimp

$3.00
Add - Chickpea Burger

Add - Chickpea Burger

$3.00

Dressing on the side

Paninis

Chicken Salad Panini

Chicken Salad Panini

$11.99
Porchetta Panini

Porchetta Panini

$11.99
Chickpea Panini

Chickpea Panini

$11.99

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Panini

$11.99

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$11.99

Chef Specialties

$12.99

Extra Crispy Tuscan Potato Chips

$1.99
Sm Soup

Sm Soup

$5.49
Lg Soup

Lg Soup

$6.49

Family Meals

Whole Bird w/2 Large Sides

$28.99

Two Birds w/4 Large Sides

$56.99

1 lb. Porchetta w/2 Large Sides

$28.99

2 lb. Porchetta w/4 Large Sides

$56.99

1/2 Bird & 1l2 lb. Porchetta w/2 Large Sides

$28.99

Whole Bird & 1lb. Porchetta w/4 Large Sides

$56.99

Love Jus

Love Jus

$1.99

Daily Specials

Pesto Diavolo Chicken Wings

Pesto Diavolo Chicken Wings

$11.49
Flatbread Pizza

Flatbread Pizza

$6.99
Chicken Marinara

Chicken Marinara

$10.99

Penne with garlic, olive oil, basil, & parsely

$9.99

Penne Marinara with broccoli and basil

$9.99

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.99

Sides

Sm Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Sm Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower

$3.49

Sm "scarola" & Beans

$3.49

Sm Honey Glazed Carrots

$3.49

Sm Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$3.49

Sm Risotto Salad

$3.49

Roasted Peppers & Onions

$3.49

Sm Red Slaw

$3.49

-

-

Lg Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Lg Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower

$5.99

Lg "scarola" & Beans

$5.99

Lg Honey Glazed Carrots

$5.99

Lg Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Lg Risotto Salad

$5.99

Roasted Peppers & Onions

$5.99

Lg Red Slaw

$5.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.29

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Espresso

$2.29

Doppio

$2.99

Beer

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Miami Cocktail

$6.00

Chowly Open Item -- DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item-- DO NOT DELETE

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2263 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Directions

Gallery
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie image
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Estee Bioscience Micro Market
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bioscience Park Drive Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Nunzi's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
125 Secatogue Avenue Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4 Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
The Refuge Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400 Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The RP Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
125 Pinelawn Road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
503 Conklin Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmingdale

The Melting Pot - Farmingdale NY
orange star4.2 • 1,512
2377 Broad Hollow Road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
orange star4.3 • 790
122 secatogue Ave farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Farmingdale
orange star4.6 • 438
901 broad hollow road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmingdale
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston