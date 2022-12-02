Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

449 Reviews

$$

2101 Callistoga Drive

New Lenox, IL 60451

SHAREABLES

Pretzel Twist

$10.00

Oven baked pretzel twist w/ butter, parmesan & beer cheese sauce

Avocado Rolls

$10.00

Crispy wontons, house made guacamole, pepper jack, spicy ranch

Curds

$10.00

Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, asiago, marinara, old bay aioli

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, holy trinity, red cabbage slaw, old bay aioli

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Oven roasted chicken breast, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, sharp white cheddar, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips

Smokehouse Nachos

$10.00

Crema, poblano aioli, white queso, Pico de Gallo, pickled fresno peppers, shredded pepperjack

Brewhouse Wings

$10.00

6 wings brined for 24 hours, tossed in your choice of signature sauce

Loaded Brussels

$11.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, bacon bits, asiago, mozzarella pearls, toasted almonds, pomegranate vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle

SOUPS & SALADS

Cobb

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, chopped bacon, boiled egg, cheddar, diced avocado, mixed greens, tossed in house ranch

Soup Of The Day

$4.00Out of stock

Today's soup option...Call and ask for details! (815) 717-6068

Southwest BBQ Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, black beans, pico, roasted corn, avocado ranch, queso fresco, tortilla strips, dry rubbed chicken breast, beer bbq

Beet & Pear Salad

$11.00

Roasted red beets, caramelized pears, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese crumble, toasted walnuts, spinach, pomegranate vinaigrette

FLATBREADS

Caprese FB

$12.00

Marinated beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, asiago, rustic marinara, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

BBQ N Belly FB

$13.00

Apple wood smoked pork belly, Korean style BBQ, shaved carrots, sliced red onion, chopped cilantro, asiago, mozzarella, togarashi

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Oven roasted chicken, buffalo ranch, blue cheese crumble, red onion, diced bacon, shaved celery, asiago, mozzarella, buffalo drizzle

HANDHELDS

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in our Nashville hot oil, slaw, sweet pickles, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun

Fuggles Reuben

$15.00

7 hour beer braised corned beef shaved thin, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house made 1000 island, marbled rye

Proud American

$15.00

1/2 lb dry aged patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun

Mahalo

$18.00

1/2 lb. dry aged patty, pork belly, grilled pineapple, Swiss, spinach, huli huli aioli, pretzel bun

Rachel

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, house made slaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, sourdough

La Hamburguesa

$17.00

1/2 lb. dry aged patty, carnitas, aged white cheddar, jicama relish, chipotle aioli, sesame seed bun

Molto Bene Chicken

$15.00

Italian herb marinated chicken breast, spinach, roasted red peppers, sundried tomato aioli, Provolone cheese, sesame seed bun

Pork Loin Panini

$15.00

Herb marinated, balsamic onions, roasted red peppers, roasted apple and fig jam, Provolone, Gouda, country sourdough

AABC Brisket

$17.00

Apple wood smoked, beer BBQ, tabasco onions, pickle chips, pretzel bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Herb marinated prime rib, roasted red peppers, balsamic onions, white cheese sauce, french roll

BIG PLATES

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer battered cod, seasoned fries, house slaw & tartar sauce

Mac-N-Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, sharp cheddar, American, cream cheese base, crumble

Adult Kids Meal

$15.00

House made chicken tenders & seasoned fries w/ beer BBQ or ranch. Tenders cannot be tossed

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Bavarian sugar waffles, crispy tenders, adobado glaze, jicama relish, dulce de leche

Short Rib

$20.00

8-hour beer braised, heirloom carrots, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, onion straws, braising liquid

KIDS

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Classic elbow mac & cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

(3) Hand breaded tenders *includes apple sauce cup. Tenders cannot be tossed

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese on sourdough *includes apple sauce cup

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Personal cheese pizza - add pepperoni $0.50

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast *includes apple sauce cup

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Angus burger on brioche bun - add cheese $0.50 *includes apple sauce cup

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Pasta with butter

Applesauce Cup Side

$0.75

Kids Side Of Fries

$2.00

Big Kids Noodles

$9.00

SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

UNseasoned Fries

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.40

Tater Tots

$4.00

Truffle Tots

$6.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

DESSERTS

Churros

$10.00

Cinnamon churros, chocolate ganache, seasonal berries, strawberry gelato

Bread Pudding

$10.00

White chocolate ganache, cranberries, strawberry gelato, seasonal berries

BURGER OF THE WEEK

The Havana

$17.00

1/2 lb Slagel Farms dry aged patty, Cuban style mojo marinated pork loin, Dijonnaise, Swiss, dill pickle, sesame seed bun

Pre-Packaged Take Out

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Chocolate Coffin Creeper 2pk

$20.00

Imperial Milk Stout w/ Chocolate & Vanilla Aged in Basil Hayden Bourbon Barrels

Entry Level Snob 4pk

$13.00

American West Coast IPA

Mad Genius 4pk

$12.00

Belgian Witbier w/ Coriander & Orange Zest

Odessa 4pk

$12.00

Mexican Style Lager

Weed Wacker 4pk

$12.00

American Pale Ale hopped with Citra & Amarillo

Tequila Barrel Aged Barricade After Hours 4pk

$20.00

Tart Wheat Ale Aged in Tequila Barrels with Hibiscus, Lime, & Salt

Crowlers Take Out

Climb Towards the Light CROWLER

$15.00Out of stock

Dark English Barleywine 11%

Funeral Thirst CROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

Rye Copper Lager 6%

Imperial Coconut Killjoy CROWLER

$20.00Out of stock

Imperial Porter 10.5%

Party Gator CROWLER

$16.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA 6.8%

Odessa CROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

Mexican Style Lager 4.5%

Mad Genius CROWLER

$12.00Out of stock

Belgian Witbier 5.2%

Weed Wacker CROWLER

$11.00Out of stock

American Pale Ale 6.2%

Holiday Punch Barricade CROWLER

$15.00Out of stock

Tart Wheat Ale 6.3%

New Lenox Pilsner CROWLER

$11.00Out of stock

Midwest Pilsner 4.5%

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft beers that push the limits of traditional styles.

Website

Location

2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox, IL 60451

Directions

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company image

