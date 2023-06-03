A map showing the location of The Cobblestone Village View gallery

The Cobblestone Village

7795 W. SAHARA AVE STE 108

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Coffee

Americano

$4.25

Café Latte

$5.25

Café Mocha

$4.45

Capuccino ☕

$4.45

Cortado

$4.45

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Espresso Shot

$3.10

Hot Chocolate

$4.10

House Coffee

$5.25

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Tea

$3.10

Capuccino ☕ (Copy)

$4.45

Sandwiches

Mediterranean Coast

$14.95

Mortadella Bella

$14.95

The Gobblestone

$14.95

The Italian Double Trouble

$14.95

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.95

Buffalo Ranch

$13.95

Mediterranean Coast

$11.95

Side Salad

Coronation Curry Chicken

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$2.95

Macaroni Salad

$2.65

Potato Salad

$2.65

Beverages

Alani NU Energy

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Gatorade Zero

$2.29

Essentia 1L

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Fiji

$2.79

Brisk

$1.25

Bakery

Homestyle freshly baked Scones

$4.50

Three Cheese Puff Pastry

$4.25

Hazelnut in a Shell

$5.25

Chocolate Ganache Twist

$5.25

Iced teas

Iced Tea

$3.25

Smoothies

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Berry blue banana

$6.50

Mango Passion

$6.50

PB&B

$6.50

Ice blended

Mocha La Boca

$6.25

Vanilla Nilla

$6.25

Straw-chata

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
