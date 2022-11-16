Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Art and Soul

2,656 Reviews

$$$

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Salads

Cherry tomatoes, sorrel, queso fresco, citrus dressing.
Pear & Quince Salad

Pear & Quince Salad

$13.00

arugula, dates, fennel, goat cheese, pistachios, balsamic|

Earth n Eats Salad

Earth n Eats Salad

$12.00

Grapes, red onions, pecans, watermelon rind, lemon dressing.

Beet & Apple Salad

Beet & Apple Salad

$12.00

shorpshire blue cheese, mache, mustard vinaigrette

Baby Kale caesar

Baby Kale caesar

$12.00

Grapes, red onions, pecans, watermelon rind, lemon dressing.

Little Gem Caesar

$13.00

Regianno, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing.

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Main

Black garlic barley, spinach carrot puree, chanterelle mushroom.

Salmon

$35.00

Spaguetti

$24.00

Vegetable ragu, arugula, goat cheese, aleppo peppers.

8oz Sirloin Steak

8oz Sirloin Steak

$27.00

Confit potatoes, haricot vert, shaved garlic, herb butter.

Braised Chickpea

$22.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked pork, slaw, bbq sauce, brioche.

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$18.00

Caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, brioche, steak sauce.

Salmon Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomatoes, arugula, brioche, dill aioli.

BLT

BLT

$17.00

House made bacon, watercress, tomato marmalade, herloom tomatoes, sourdough, aioli.

Steak & CHESSE

Steak & CHESSE

$17.00

Caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, brioche, steak sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Ours blended cheese, basil, sourdough bread

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

House made kimchi, gochujang aioli, cucumber, brioches.

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

shaved vegetables, creamy herb dressing, croutons, bacon

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

four cheese blend, biscuit breadcrumbs

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Mushrooms

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

