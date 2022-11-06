- Home
Art Cafe of Nyack
No reviews yet
65 S Broadway Ave
Nyack, NY 10960
BAKED GOODS
Bagel
plain, whole wheat-sesame, everything
Boreka Single
Call to confirm availability
Croissant
Call to confirm availability
Muffin
Call to confirm availability
Truffle
Biscotti
Homemade Linzer Tart Cookies
Homemade. Available for a limited time.
Homemade Giant Choc Chip Cookie
BREAKFAST
Challah French Toast
Ricotta Pancakes
topped with fresh seasonal berries and served with maple syrup or date honey on side
Vegan / GF Pancakes
almond flour based pancakes topped with fresh seasonal berries and served with maple syrup or date honey on side
Egg & Cheese
Your choice of egg and bread (gf options available)
Egg & Cheese Bagel
your choice of egg and bagel type
Specialty Egg Pita
a with goat cheese and israeli spices
Oatmeal
with fresh seasonal berries, date honey and your choice of milk
Sabich
hick pita pocket filled with hard boiled egg, homemade hummus, israeli pickles, eggplant, cherry tomato and onion. add side salad 3 | add avocado 2
Shakshooka
2 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce topped with bulgarian feta and mediterranean herbs. served with pita on side. add eggplant 1 | add side of tahini 1 | add avocado 2
Yogurt & Granola
with fresh seasonal berries and date honey
American Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice
two ricotta pancakes or pieces of challah french toast topped with fresh seasonal berries, served with two scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast and maple syrup on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice . Additional charges might apply for other drinks.
Art Cafe Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice
bulgarian feta, olive spread and labane served with two scrambled eggs, pita and israeli salad on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice. Additional charges might apply for other drinks.
Vegan Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice
two almond flour pancakes topped with fresh seasonal berries and served with tofu scramble, gluten-free toast and maple syrup on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice . Additional charges might apply for other drinks.
Healthy Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice
organic yogurt, seasonal berries and granola served with two scrambled eggs and whole wheat toast on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice . Additional charges might apply for other drinks.
APPS / SPECIALS
Chick'n Sandwich
soy protein chick’n, amba (pickled mango sauce), spicy schug, israeli pickles, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato on a soft bun. Served with side salad.
Quiche
mushroom, broccoli or spinach quiche served with side salad
Israeli Couscous
organic marinated tofu slices, portobello mushroom, pecans, israeli spices and spicy tomato sauce
Fruit & Cheese
Selection of cheeses and fresh seasonal fruit, topped with our seed/nut mix. Served with whole wheat toast.
Hummus
made in house daily, garnished with homemade olive spread and served warm with pita
Hummus Especial
made in house daily, garnished with hard boiled egg, spicy schug, olive spread, bell peppers, onion, tomato and served with pita
JB's
three warm goat cheese balls rolled in spices and marinated in olive oil. Served with warm torti and side salad
Labane
thick middle eastern yogurt spread drizzled with olive oil and garnished with mediterranean herbs. Served with warm pita
Mezze Platter
hummus, labane, two borekas, tahini, stuffed grape leaves, side salad, shakshooka sauce, olives,bulgarian cheese and pita
Soup
call us to find out the soup of the day
Stuffed Grape Leaves
baked grape leaves stuffed with flavorful rice and served with tahini dip. choose 8 or 12
Tahini
made in house daily, garnished with homemade olive spread and served warm with pita
BOREKA / TORTI
Goat Cheese Torti
thin round dough with goat cheese, portobello, onion, and tomato and prepared in a panini press. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.
Spinach Feta Torti
thin round dough with spinach, feta, and onion and prepared in a panini press. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.
Mushroom Onion Feta Torti
thin round dough with mushrooms, onions, and feta and prepared in a panini press. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.
Mushroom Onion Feta Borekas
two puff pastries with mushrooms, onions, and feta and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.
Original Borekas
two puff pastries with feta and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.
Spinach Feta Borekas
two puff pastries with your spinach and feta and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.
GRAIN BOWLS
Picasso Bowl
bulgarian feta, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, onion and seed/nut mix
Chagall Bowl
goat cheese, sliced pear, onion, pecans, seed/nut mix and date honey dressing
Hopper Bowl
baby arugula, chopped tomato, carrot, cucumber, onion and parsley. Served with lemon olive oil dressing, side of tahini and pita
Kahlo Bowl
chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, fresh herbs and sweet tahini dressing
Magritte Bowl
bulgarian feta, sweet corn and seed/nut mix
Monet Bowl
goat cheese, portobello mushroom, onion and seed/nut mix
Specialty Bowl
organic tofu slices, olives and almond mix
Warhol Bowl
gorgonzola cheese, tomato, onion, corn, over easy egg and sundried tomato dressing
SALADS
Chagall Salad
goat cheese, sliced pears, pecans, onions, seed/nut mix and date honey dressing
Dali Salad
quinoa, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, sliced almonds and date vinaigrette. Topped with seed\nut mix.
Degas Salad
marinated organic tofu slices over bed of baby arugula | add mushroom 1. Topped with our seed\nut mix.
Half Salad/Half Soup
Half order of any of our salads. Soup can be added at special combo price (option)
Hopper Salad
carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion and parsley over bed of baby arugula. Served with lemon olive oil dressing, side of tahini and pita
Kahlo Salad
chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, fresh herbs and sweet tahini dressing
Magritte Salad
bulgarian feta, sweet corn and seed/nut mix
Monet Salad
goat cheese, portobello mushroom, onion and seed/nut mix
Picasso Salad
bulgarian feta, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, onion and seed/nut mix
Van Gogh Salad
bulgarian feta, roma tomato, onion, mediterranean herbs and olive tapenade dressing
Warhol Salad
gorgonzola cheese, tomato, onion, corn, over easy egg and sundried tomato dressing. Served with Whole wheat toast.
MALAWACH
Cheese Malawach
filled with fresh mozzerella
Eggplant Malawach
filled with eggplant, onion and hard boiled egg
Goat Cheese Malawach
filled with goat cheese, date honey and onion
Hummus Malawach
filled with hummus, hard boiled egg and israeli pickles
Original Malawach
no filling added
TOASTINI
Brie Toastini
brie, cream cheese, roma tomato and onion
Bulgarian Toastini
bulgarian feta, israeli pickle, onion and roma tomato
Goat Cheese Toastini
goat cheese, onions and sundried tomato dressing
Gruyere Toastini
french gruyere, fresh mozzarella, mushroom and red onion
Hummus Toastini
homemade hummus and olive tapenade
Mozzarella Toastini
fresh mozzarella, roma tomato and pesto
Pesto Toastini
goat cheese, pesto and organic hard boiled egg
Three Cheese Toastini
goat cheese, mozzarella, muenster and roma tomato
DESSERT
Cheesecake
drizzled with date honey and topped with strawberry
Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate LAVA
Fatoot Malawach
malawach topped with honey, strawberry, banana and sesame seeds
Flourless Choc Cake (GF)
gluten-free
Sweet Toast
toastini bread filled with nutella and topped with strawberry
SIDES
Side Gluten Free Bagel
Side Gluten Free Bread
Side Gluten Free Torti
Side Malawach (Plain)
Side Pita
Side Toastini Bread
Side Torti
Side Whole Wheat Toast
Side Amba
Side Date
Side Honey
Side Jelly
Side Maple Syrup
Side Mayo (Amba Mayo)
SIde Nutella
Side of Steam Milk, Small
Side Olive Spread
Side Peanut Butter
Side Salad Dressing
Side Schug
Side Shakshooka Sauce
Side Sriracha
Side Vegan Butter
Side Whip Cream
Side Zaatar
Side Pesto
Side Hummus
Side Labane
Side Tahini
One Egg
Side Eggs
Side Tofu Scramble
Side HB Egg
One Grape Leaf
Side Rice
Side Quinoa
Side Couscous
Side Cheese
Side Chickn
Single French Toast
Single Pancake
Single Vegan / GF Pancake
Side Granola
Side Tofu Cubes
Side Yogurt
Side Arugula
Side Lettuce
Side Almonds
Side Avocado
Side Banana
Side Berries
Side Fruit
Side Chickpea
Side Corn
Side Cucumber (Chopped)
Side Israeli Salad
Side Salad
Side Eggplant
Side Onion
Side Oranges
Side Pecans
Side Pickles
Side Portobello
Side Seed/Nut Mix
Side Tomato
Side Veggie Sticks
Side Zaatar
Side Olives
OFF MENU
Shakshooka Pita Pocket
Picasso Salad Pita Pocket
Avocado Pita Pocket
Art Cafe Breakfast Pita Pocket
Egg, Israeli Salad, Bulgarian feta, Olive tapenade, and Laban's in a pita pocket
Sweet Toast Pita Pocket
Filled with yummy Nutella and strawberries
Specialty Pita Pocket
Tofu Cubes, Mixed Greens, Homemade Spiced Almonds, Olive Tapenade.
COFFEE
Americano
Cappucino
Latte
Cortado
Espresso
Machiatto
Brewed Coffee (To Go)
Caramel Latte
Dirty Chai
Dirty Matcha
Dirty Lavender Latte
Vanilla Latte
White Mocha
Mochaccino
Peppermint Mochaccino
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Apple Pie Latte
Cold Brew
New Orleans NOLA
Israeli Elite
Israeli instant coffee served over your choice of milk
Art Caf Turkish
Au Lait
Pour Over
17 oz French Press
Freshly Ground Coffee of your choice brewed in a French Press Pot. Made to Order.
34 oz French Press
Freshly Ground Coffee of your choice brewed in a French Press Pot. Made to Order.
NON COFFEE LATTES
SMOOTHIES
TEA
OFF MENU
Elderflower Lemon Summer Spritzer
Lavender Lemonade Summer Spritzer
House Made Lavender and Lemonade Soda
Strawberry Lemon Summer Spitzer
Chocolate Eggcream
Homemade Chocolate Milk with Soda
Ginger Lemon Summer Spritzer
House Made Ginger Lemonade Soda
Milk Shake
WINE
Chardonnay: Veramonte BOTTLE
Pinot Blanc: Dopf +Irion BOTTLE
Riesling: Piere Spar BOTTLE
Blue Nun BOTTLE
Pinot Grigio: ERA BOTTLE
Sauvignon Blanc: Vignoble
Rose: Gorgo BOTTLE
Cava- 750ml BOTTLE
Cabernet: Dusoil BOTTLE
Merlot: Recanati BOTTLE
Pinot Noir: Ritual BOTTLE
Malbec: Cecchin BOTTLE
Altano Douro Tinto
Corkage Fee
Gavi di Gavi: Moncalvi BOTTLE
BEER
Citizen Unified Press
Citizen Cider The Dirty Mayor Ginger Cider
Goldstar Dark Lager
Industrial Metric Pils
Industrial Wrench NEIPA
Industrial Torque Wrench
Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb NEIPA
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale
Toppling Goliath King Sue Double Ipa
Willies Superbrew Pomn Acai
Willie's Superbrew Mango & Passionfruit
Left Hand Milk Stout
Allagash Barrel & Bean
Booch Craft Grapefruit Hibiscus
Booch Craft Strawberry Lemonade
Lawson's Little Sip Of Sunshine
Collective Arts
Downeast Seasonal Cider
Paulaner
ART CAFE STUFF
RETAIL COFFEE
RETAIL FOOD
RETAIL TEA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Amazing Coffee and Food in a warm, cozy, and inviting setting.
65 S Broadway Ave, Nyack, NY 10960