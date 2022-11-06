Art Cafe of Nyack

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Boreka Single
Hummus
Egg & Cheese

BAKED GOODS

Bagel

$3.00

plain, whole wheat-sesame, everything

Boreka Single

Boreka Single

$4.50

Call to confirm availability

Croissant

Call to confirm availability

Muffin

Muffin

$4.00

Call to confirm availability

Truffle

Biscotti

$0.75
Homemade Linzer Tart Cookies

Homemade Linzer Tart Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade. Available for a limited time.

Homemade Giant Choc Chip Cookie

$5.50Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Served all day

Challah French Toast

$13.00
Ricotta Pancakes

Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

topped with fresh seasonal berries and served with maple syrup or date honey on side

Vegan / GF Pancakes

$14.50

almond flour based pancakes topped with fresh seasonal berries and served with maple syrup or date honey on side

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Your choice of egg and bread (gf options available)

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

your choice of egg and bagel type

Specialty Egg Pita

$8.25

a with goat cheese and israeli spices

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.95

with fresh seasonal berries, date honey and your choice of milk

Sabich

Sabich

$10.95

hick pita pocket filled with hard boiled egg, homemade hummus, israeli pickles, eggplant, cherry tomato and onion. add side salad 3 | add avocado 2

Shakshooka

Shakshooka

$13.50

2 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce topped with bulgarian feta and mediterranean herbs. served with pita on side. add eggplant 1 | add side of tahini 1 | add avocado 2

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$9.25

with fresh seasonal berries and date honey

American Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice

$20.00

two ricotta pancakes or pieces of challah french toast topped with fresh seasonal berries, served with two scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast and maple syrup on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice . Additional charges might apply for other drinks.

Art Cafe Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice

Art Cafe Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice

$19.00

bulgarian feta, olive spread and labane served with two scrambled eggs, pita and israeli salad on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice. Additional charges might apply for other drinks.

Vegan Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice

$22.00

two almond flour pancakes topped with fresh seasonal berries and served with tofu scramble, gluten-free toast and maple syrup on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice . Additional charges might apply for other drinks.

Healthy Breakfast - Includes Coffee and Juice

$19.00

organic yogurt, seasonal berries and granola served with two scrambled eggs and whole wheat toast on side. Includes Brewed Coffee and Small Juice . Additional charges might apply for other drinks.

APPS / SPECIALS

Appetizer and Specialty Dishes

Chick'n Sandwich

$12.50

soy protein chick’n, amba (pickled mango sauce), spicy schug, israeli pickles, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato on a soft bun. Served with side salad.

Quiche

$13.95

mushroom, broccoli or spinach quiche served with side salad

Israeli Couscous

$14.95

organic marinated tofu slices, portobello mushroom, pecans, israeli spices and spicy tomato sauce

Fruit & Cheese

$16.50

Selection of cheeses and fresh seasonal fruit, topped with our seed/nut mix. Served with whole wheat toast.

Hummus

$10.25

made in house daily, garnished with homemade olive spread and served warm with pita

Hummus Especial

$12.75

made in house daily, garnished with hard boiled egg, spicy schug, olive spread, bell peppers, onion, tomato and served with pita

JB's

$11.50

three warm goat cheese balls rolled in spices and marinated in olive oil. Served with warm torti and side salad

Labane

$9.50

thick middle eastern yogurt spread drizzled with olive oil and garnished with mediterranean herbs. Served with warm pita

Mezze Platter

$18.95

hummus, labane, two borekas, tahini, stuffed grape leaves, side salad, shakshooka sauce, olives,bulgarian cheese and pita

Soup

$7.75

call us to find out the soup of the day

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.75

baked grape leaves stuffed with flavorful rice and served with tahini dip. choose 8 or 12

Tahini

$9.50

made in house daily, garnished with homemade olive spread and served warm with pita

BOREKA / TORTI

Goat Cheese Torti

$12.95

thin round dough with goat cheese, portobello, onion, and tomato and prepared in a panini press. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.

Spinach Feta Torti

$12.95

thin round dough with spinach, feta, and onion and prepared in a panini press. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.

Mushroom Onion Feta Torti

$12.95

thin round dough with mushrooms, onions, and feta and prepared in a panini press. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.

Mushroom Onion Feta Borekas

$11.50

two puff pastries with mushrooms, onions, and feta and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.

Original Borekas

$11.50

two puff pastries with feta and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.

Spinach Feta Borekas

$11.50

two puff pastries with your spinach and feta and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with a side salad topped with seed/nut mix.

GRAIN BOWLS

Your choice of hot basmati rice, israeli couscous or quinoa made with israeli spices. A delicious, hearty and healthy dish. Served with our house blend dressing | add avocado 2

Picasso Bowl

$14.50

bulgarian feta, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, onion and seed/nut mix

Chagall Bowl

$14.50

goat cheese, sliced pear, onion, pecans, seed/nut mix and date honey dressing

Hopper Bowl

$14.50

baby arugula, chopped tomato, carrot, cucumber, onion and parsley. Served with lemon olive oil dressing, side of tahini and pita

Kahlo Bowl

$14.50

chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, fresh herbs and sweet tahini dressing

Magritte Bowl

$14.50

bulgarian feta, sweet corn and seed/nut mix

Monet Bowl

$14.50

goat cheese, portobello mushroom, onion and seed/nut mix

Specialty Bowl

Specialty Bowl

$14.50

organic tofu slices, olives and almond mix

Warhol Bowl

$14.50

gorgonzola cheese, tomato, onion, corn, over easy egg and sundried tomato dressing

SALADS

Lettuce and baby arugula salad, served with whole wheat toast and our house blend dressing. (unless otherwise stated) add quinoa or rice 1 | add avocado 2

Chagall Salad

$13.95

goat cheese, sliced pears, pecans, onions, seed/nut mix and date honey dressing

Dali Salad

$14.50

quinoa, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, sliced almonds and date vinaigrette. Topped with seed\nut mix.

Degas Salad

$13.50

marinated organic tofu slices over bed of baby arugula | add mushroom 1. Topped with our seed\nut mix.

Half Salad/Half Soup

$9.25

Half order of any of our salads. Soup can be added at special combo price (option)

Hopper Salad

$14.50

carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion and parsley over bed of baby arugula. Served with lemon olive oil dressing, side of tahini and pita

Kahlo Salad

$13.95

chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, fresh herbs and sweet tahini dressing

Magritte Salad

$13.75

bulgarian feta, sweet corn and seed/nut mix

Monet Salad

$13.95

goat cheese, portobello mushroom, onion and seed/nut mix

Picasso Salad

Picasso Salad

$13.95

bulgarian feta, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, onion and seed/nut mix

Van Gogh Salad

$13.95

bulgarian feta, roma tomato, onion, mediterranean herbs and olive tapenade dressing

Warhol Salad

$14.50

gorgonzola cheese, tomato, onion, corn, over easy egg and sundried tomato dressing. Served with Whole wheat toast.

MALAWACH

puffy and flaky israeli dough, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with spicy tomato sauce and side salad topped with seed/nut mix. israeli side salad .75 | vegan cheese substitute available
Cheese Malawach

Cheese Malawach

$13.50

filled with fresh mozzerella

Eggplant Malawach

$13.50

filled with eggplant, onion and hard boiled egg

Goat Cheese Malawach

$13.50

filled with goat cheese, date honey and onion

Hummus Malawach

$13.50

filled with hummus, hard boiled egg and israeli pickles

Original Malawach

$11.50

no filling added

TOASTINI

Large round israeli bagel covered in sesame seeds toasted in a panini press. Served with side salad topped with seed/nut mix. israeli side salad .75 | vegan cheese substitute available

Brie Toastini

$13.50

brie, cream cheese, roma tomato and onion

Bulgarian Toastini

$13.50

bulgarian feta, israeli pickle, onion and roma tomato

Goat Cheese Toastini

$13.50

goat cheese, onions and sundried tomato dressing

Gruyere Toastini

$13.50

french gruyere, fresh mozzarella, mushroom and red onion

Hummus Toastini

$12.75

homemade hummus and olive tapenade

Mozzarella Toastini

$13.50

fresh mozzarella, roma tomato and pesto

Pesto Toastini

$13.50

goat cheese, pesto and organic hard boiled egg

Three Cheese Toastini

$13.50

goat cheese, mozzarella, muenster and roma tomato

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$7.75

drizzled with date honey and topped with strawberry

Chocolate Brownie

$7.75

Chocolate LAVA

$7.75

Fatoot Malawach

$10.50

malawach topped with honey, strawberry, banana and sesame seeds

Flourless Choc Cake (GF)

$7.75

gluten-free

Sweet Toast

$8.95

toastini bread filled with nutella and topped with strawberry

KIDS

Grilled Cheese Toastini

$9.50

PBJ Malawach

$9.50

Pizza Toastini

$9.50

SIDES

Side Gluten Free Bagel

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Side Gluten Free Torti

$4.00

Side Malawach (Plain)

$7.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Toastini Bread

$5.25

Side Torti

$3.00

Side Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side Amba

$1.00

Side Date

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Jelly

$1.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side Mayo (Amba Mayo)

$1.00

SIde Nutella

$2.00

Side of Steam Milk, Small

$0.25

Side Olive Spread

$1.50

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side Schug

$1.00

Side Shakshooka Sauce

$0.50

Side Sriracha

Side Vegan Butter

$0.75

Side Whip Cream

$1.00Out of stock

Side Zaatar

$0.50

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Hummus

$3.25

Side Labane

$3.25

Side Tahini

$3.25

One Egg

$2.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Tofu Scramble

$6.00

Side HB Egg

$1.50

One Grape Leaf

$1.50

Side Rice

$4.75

Side Quinoa

$4.75

Side Couscous

$4.75

Side Cheese

Side Chickn

$4.50

Single French Toast

$4.95

Single Pancake

$4.95

Single Vegan / GF Pancake

$5.00

Side Granola

$3.75

Side Tofu Cubes

$3.00

Side Yogurt

$3.75

Side Arugula

$2.75

Side Lettuce

$2.75

Side Almonds

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Banana

$2.00

Side Berries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Chickpea

$1.50

Side Corn

$1.00

Side Cucumber (Chopped)

$4.00

Side Israeli Salad

$4.25

Side Salad

$3.75

Side Eggplant

$2.00

Side Onion

$0.50

Side Oranges

$2.50

Side Pecans

$2.50

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Portobello

$2.50

Side Seed/Nut Mix

$2.75

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Veggie Sticks

$4.50

Side Zaatar

$0.50

Side Olives

OFF MENU

Shakshooka Pita Pocket

$9.00

Picasso Salad Pita Pocket

$9.00

Avocado Pita Pocket

$9.00Out of stock

Art Cafe Breakfast Pita Pocket

$9.50

Egg, Israeli Salad, Bulgarian feta, Olive tapenade, and Laban's in a pita pocket

Sweet Toast Pita Pocket

$9.00

Filled with yummy Nutella and strawberries

Specialty Pita Pocket

$9.00

Tofu Cubes, Mixed Greens, Homemade Spiced Almonds, Olive Tapenade.

COFFEE

Americano

$3.95

Cappucino

$4.95
Latte

Latte

$5.25

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso

$3.75

Machiatto

$4.50

Brewed Coffee (To Go)

$3.25

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Dirty Matcha

$6.00

Dirty Lavender Latte

$6.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

White Mocha

$6.00
Mochaccino

Mochaccino

$6.00

Peppermint Mochaccino

$6.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Apple Pie Latte

$6.50

Cold Brew

$4.95

New Orleans NOLA

$5.75

Israeli Elite

$4.50

Israeli instant coffee served over your choice of milk

Art Caf Turkish

$4.25

Au Lait

$4.50
Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.25

17 oz French Press

$5.95

Freshly Ground Coffee of your choice brewed in a French Press Pot. Made to Order.

34 oz French Press

$9.75

Freshly Ground Coffee of your choice brewed in a French Press Pot. Made to Order.

JUICE/MILK

Apple Cider Cold

$4.50

Hot Cider

$5.25

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

NON COFFEE LATTES

Apple Chaider

$6.00

Babyccino

$2.75

Chai Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Steamer

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Steamers

$4.50

White Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.50

London Fog Latte

$5.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Dana Banana

$8.25

fresh banana, soy milk, date honey & vanilla

Tutti Frutti

$8.25

fresh strawberry, blueberry, soy milk, date honey and vanilla

Very Berry

$8.25

fresh strawberry, blueberry & orange juice

TEA

Hot Tea

$4.25

Ice Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea Special

$4.00

Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea Special(Caffeinated) Small

$4.00

Ice Tea Special (Caffeinated) LARGE

$4.50

WATER / SODA

Curiosity Cola

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Purezza Bottle Water (To Go)

$5.00

OFF MENU

Elderflower Lemon Summer Spritzer

$5.00Out of stock

Lavender Lemonade Summer Spritzer

$5.00

House Made Lavender and Lemonade Soda

Strawberry Lemon Summer Spitzer

$5.00

Chocolate Eggcream

$6.00

Homemade Chocolate Milk with Soda

Ginger Lemon Summer Spritzer

$5.00

House Made Ginger Lemonade Soda

Milk Shake

$7.00Out of stock

WINE

Chardonnay: Veramonte BOTTLE

$25.00

Pinot Blanc: Dopf +Irion BOTTLE

$35.00

Riesling: Piere Spar BOTTLE

$26.00

Blue Nun BOTTLE

$26.00

Pinot Grigio: ERA BOTTLE

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc: Vignoble

$35.00

Rose: Gorgo BOTTLE

$30.00

Cava- 750ml BOTTLE

$22.00

Cabernet: Dusoil BOTTLE

$30.00

Merlot: Recanati BOTTLE

$35.00

Pinot Noir: Ritual BOTTLE

$35.00

Malbec: Cecchin BOTTLE

$30.00

Altano Douro Tinto

$27.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Gavi di Gavi: Moncalvi BOTTLE

$30.00

BEER

Citizen Unified Press

$7.00

Citizen Cider The Dirty Mayor Ginger Cider

$7.25

Goldstar Dark Lager

$6.00

Industrial Metric Pils

$7.50

Industrial Wrench NEIPA

$8.00

Industrial Torque Wrench

$8.50

Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb NEIPA

$6.50Out of stock

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$5.50

Toppling Goliath King Sue Double Ipa

$8.50

Willies Superbrew Pomn Acai

$6.00

Willie's Superbrew Mango & Passionfruit

$6.00Out of stock

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.50

Allagash Barrel & Bean

$7.50

Booch Craft Grapefruit Hibiscus

$7.75

Booch Craft Strawberry Lemonade

$7.75

Lawson's Little Sip Of Sunshine

$7.50

Collective Arts

$8.00

Downeast Seasonal Cider

$7.00

Paulaner

$7.50

ART CAFE STUFF

Art Cafe Hoodie

$50.00

Art Cafe Tote

$25.00

Art Cafe Tumbler

$23.99

T-Shirt

$22.00

Art Cafe Latte Cup (Logo with Plate)

$20.00

Staff Painting - Small

$25.00

Staff Painting - Large

$50.00

RETAIL COFFEE

Slow Motion Retail

$15.25

Hologram Retail

$15.25

Big Trouble Retail

$15.25

Single Origin Retail

$16.75

Gradient Retail

$15.25

Forty Six Retail

$15.25

RETAIL FOOD

Plate For Matzah Brei

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Butter Local

$10.00

Pizza Brick Hudson

$9.00

Bread Brick Hudson

$9.00

Cookie Brick Hudson

$9.00

RETAIL TEA

Loose Leaf

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing Coffee and Food in a warm, cozy, and inviting setting.

Website

Location

65 S Broadway Ave, Nyack, NY 10960

Directions

Gallery
Art Cafe of Nyack image
Art Cafe of Nyack image
Art Cafe of Nyack image
Art Cafe of Nyack image

