Art of Dosa - Revival

review star

No reviews yet

72 W Adams St.

Chicago, IL 60603

Order Again

Popular Items

Masala Dosa Wrap
Biryani Plate
Buffalo Dosa Wrap

Dosa Wraps

65 Dosa Wrap

65 Dosa Wrap

$13.50

Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan soy protein “65” (a spicy lime, chili, cilantro, curry leaf flavor) with fresh cabbage, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, with sides of extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy & Coconut)

Buffalo Dosa Wrap

Buffalo Dosa Wrap

$12.50

Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan “Buffalo” soy protein, fresh shredded cabbage and carrots, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, served with extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)

Masala Dosa Wrap

Masala Dosa Wrap

$12.50

Crispy Dosa filled with traditional South Indian potato curry, fresh cabbage, served with sides of sambar, coconut chutney, and orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: coconut)

Ramen Dosa Wrap

Ramen Dosa Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Dosa filled with gluten free ramen noodles, vegan soy protein “Katsu", kimchi slaw, tasty vegan Sriracha mayo sauce, served with a side of extra sauce and black “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)

Mysore Dosa Wrap

Mysore Dosa Wrap

$13.50

Chole Dosa Wrap

$12.50

Dosa Plates

Masala Dosa Plate

Masala Dosa Plate

$12.50

The authentic dosa plate, served with traditional South Indian potato curry, creamy coconut chutney, sambar (hearty lentil vegetable soup), and flavorful orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)

Plain Dosa Plate

Plain Dosa Plate

$11.00

Dosa is an ancient South Indian delicacy, made from a stone-ground fermented batter of rice and lentils. Spread thinly in a spiral pattern over a hot griddle, the batter is cooked to a perfect golden crisp. Plain Dosa is served with delicious coconut chutney, orange "gunpowder" spice, and sambar. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)

Other Main Entrees

Idli Plate (4 pcs)

Idli Plate (4 pcs)

$9.00

Fluffy steamed patties (4 pieces) made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Served with sides of flavorful sambar, mouthwatering coconut chutney, red pepper chutney, ginger pickle, and authentic black "gun powder" spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free.

Biryani Plate

Biryani Plate

$11.50

The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with a sides of rasam and vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)

Sides

Sambar Soup Cup

Sambar Soup Cup

$3.50

A delicious blend of lentils, vegetables and spices, a South Indian speciality. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: None)

Rasam Soup Cup

$3.50
Potato Curry Cup

Potato Curry Cup

$3.50

Flavorful curried potatoes, traditionally eaten with Masala Dosa. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: None)

Idli - Side Portion

Idli - Side Portion

$6.00

Fluffy steamed patties (2 pieces) made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Served with sides of flavorful sambar, mouthwatering coconut chutney, ginger pickle, and authentic black "gun powder" spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free.

Chole Curry Cup

$3.50
Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion

Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion

$6.00

The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)

Extra Condiments

Coconut Chutney

Coconut Chutney

$1.00

Fresh coconut, roasted lentils and chilis mixed to a creamy perfection.

Red Pepper Chutney

Red Pepper Chutney

$1.00

Delicious creamy red chutney layered with flavor from slow roasted red bell peppers. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

Orange Gunpowder

Orange Gunpowder

$1.00

Vegan, gluten-free. Explosive spice blend packing a little heat and bursting flavors of red chilis, curry leaves, dry coconut, tamarind, garlic, and more. Allergens: coconut.

Green Gunpowder

Green Gunpowder

$1.00

Vegan, gluten-free. Explosive spice blend packing a little heat and bursting flavors of green chilis, curry leaves, dry coconut, pomegranate, garlic, and more. Allergens: coconut.

Black Gunpowder

Black Gunpowder

$1.00

Vegan, gluten-free. Explosive spice blend packing a little heat and bursting flavors of dark roasted red chili, roasted lentils, coriander, cumin, garlic, and more. Allergens: none.

Vegan Curry Leaf Mayo

Vegan Curry Leaf Mayo

$1.00
Vegan Sriracha Mayo

Vegan Sriracha Mayo

$1.00
Ginger Pickle

Ginger Pickle

$1.00

Raita (plant-based)

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Enjoy the best dish ever invented - the dosa, a delicious fermented rice and lentil creation from South India. Entire menu is plant-based, gluten free, and nut free.

72 W Adams St., Chicago, IL 60603

Art of Dosa image
Art of Dosa image

