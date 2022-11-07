Art of Dosa - Revival

Plain Dosa Plate

$11.00

Dosa is an ancient South Indian delicacy, made from a stone-ground fermented batter of rice and lentils. Spread thinly in a spiral pattern over a hot griddle, the batter is cooked to a perfect golden crisp. Plain Dosa is served with delicious coconut chutney, orange "gunpowder" spice, and sambar. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)