Art of Juice and Water 311 North Crescent Drive

311 North Crescent Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Premium Juices

Heart Beet Juice- Reg. $13 / Lg. $14.50

Heart Beet Juice- Reg. $13 / Lg. $14.50

$13.00+

Red Beets, Pineapple, Cucumber, Apple, Spinach, Celery, Collagen powder, Rosewater

Sunset Strip Juice- Reg. $13 / Lg. $14.50

Sunset Strip Juice- Reg. $13 / Lg. $14.50

$13.00+

Carrot, Apple, Watermelon, Pineapple, Orange, Rosewater, B12

Peach Colada Juice- Reg. $14 / Lg. $16

Peach Colada Juice- Reg. $14 / Lg. $16

$14.00+

Peach, Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Coconut water, Aloe vera, Orange blossom honey, Probiotic liquid

Zenergy Juice- Reg. $14 / Lg. $16

Zenergy Juice- Reg. $14 / Lg. $16

$14.00+

Pineapple, Ginger, Apple, Lime, Watermelon, Coconut Water, Mint, Probiotic liquid

The Spirit Cleanse Juice- Reg. $14 / Lg. $16

The Spirit Cleanse Juice- Reg. $14 / Lg. $16

$14.00+

Pineapple, Apple, Persian cucumber, Fennel, Kale, Ginger, Peppermint, Liquid Chlorophyll

Build Your Own Juice Blend

Build Your Own Juice Blend

$8.50

Select 3 fruits/veggies

Fresh Juiced Organic Celery

Fresh Juiced Organic Celery

$12.00

Organic celery, juiced as you order. 16oz regular size.

Fresh Squeezed Organic Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Organic Orange Juice

$8.00

Organic oranges, juiced as you order. 16oz regular size.

Fresh Juiced Organic Apple Juice

Fresh Juiced Organic Apple Juice

$8.00

Organic red apples, juiced as you order. 16oz regular size.

Fresh Juiced Organic Carrot Juice

Fresh Juiced Organic Carrot Juice

$10.00

Organic carrots, juiced as you order. 16oz regular size.

Premium Smoothies

Cosmic Carnival Smoothie - Reg. $14 / Lg. $15.50

Cosmic Carnival Smoothie - Reg. $14 / Lg. $15.50

$14.00+

Strawberries, Coconut Water, Orange blossom honey, Greek yogurt, Dragon fruit powder/ Bananas, Spinach, Coconut Water, Green Matcha, Monk fruit sugar, Mint Oil; Topped with Mint & Edible Flower.

Garden of Eden Smoothie - Reg. $14 / Lg. $15.50

Garden of Eden Smoothie - Reg. $14 / Lg. $15.50

$14.00+

Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha powder, Coconut water, Cinnamon, Almond milk, Monkfruit sugar, Hemp seeds; Topped with Chia seeds & Goji berries.

The Rose Garden Smoothie - Reg. $14 / Lg. $15.50

The Rose Garden Smoothie - Reg. $14 / Lg. $15.50

$14.00+

Raspberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut water, Greek yogurt, Orange blossom honey, Almond milk, Baobab powder; Topped with Raspberries, Coconut shavings, and Mint

Mermaid Milk Smoothie - Reg. $15 / Lg. $17

Mermaid Milk Smoothie - Reg. $15 / Lg. $17

$15.00+

Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut water, Dates, Greek yogurt, Almond milk, Whey protein, Blue spirulina (Blue Majik); Topped with Oats & Mint.

Build Your Own Smoothie - Reg. $8.50 / Lg. $10.50

Build Your Own Smoothie - Reg. $8.50 / Lg. $10.50

$8.50+

Pick 3 fruits/veggies + 1 base + 2 boosts!

Elixir Wellness Shots

The Amazonian (Digestion, Immunity, Skin health, Brain health, Iron)

The Amazonian (Digestion, Immunity, Skin health, Brain health, Iron)

$8.50

Red Beet, Watermelon, Apple, Pineapple, Goji Powder, Red Dragon Fruit Powder, Lions Mane

The Gut Feeling (Gut health, Hormonal balance, Energy, Brain function, Lowers blood sugar)

The Gut Feeling (Gut health, Hormonal balance, Energy, Brain function, Lowers blood sugar)

$8.50

Ginger Juice, Almond Milk, Rosemary Extract, MCT Oil, Cinnamon

The Lunar Eclipse (Anti-inflammatory, Detoxifying, Alkalizing, Lowers blood sugar)

The Lunar Eclipse (Anti-inflammatory, Detoxifying, Alkalizing, Lowers blood sugar)

$8.50

Ginger Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coconut, Lemon Juice, Activated Charcoal, Edible stardust

The Alchemist's Delight (Digestion, Immunity, Inflammation, Energy, Skin, Vitamin C + Iron)

The Alchemist's Delight (Digestion, Immunity, Inflammation, Energy, Skin, Vitamin C + Iron)

$8.50

Ginger Juice Lemon Juice, Carrot Juice, Orange Juice, Baobab powder

The Grasshopper (Antioxidant, Inflammation, Immunity, Gut health, Anti-aging, Blood builder)

The Grasshopper (Antioxidant, Inflammation, Immunity, Gut health, Anti-aging, Blood builder)

$8.50

Wheatgrass Powder, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Ginger Juice, Green Spirulina

Premium Infused Alkaline Water

Butterfly Water (Boosts cognitive performance, collagen, immunity) 800ml

Butterfly Water (Boosts cognitive performance, collagen, immunity) 800ml

$15.00

PH balanced premium alkaline water, Wild-foraged blue butterfly pea flower, Distilled orange blossom flower, Organic rosemary sprigs

Persian Mom Potion (Soothes stress & tension, detoxifies) 800ml

Persian Mom Potion (Soothes stress & tension, detoxifies) 800ml

$15.00

PH balanced premium alkaline water, Exotic borage flower (Gol gavzaban), Distilled Persian rosewater, Premium local organic honey, Activated charcoal

Desert Rose (Boosts skin health, detoxifies, supports digestion) 800ml

Desert Rose (Boosts skin health, detoxifies, supports digestion) 800ml

$15.00

PH balanced premium alkaline water, Organic Asian mugwort seed (Khakshir), Distilled Persian rosewater, Organic Persian cucumber spirals, Premium local organic honey

Love Potion #9 (Boosts metabolism, detoxifying, cooling) 800ml

Love Potion #9 (Boosts metabolism, detoxifying, cooling) 800ml

$15.00

PH balanced premium alkaline water, Mexican organic hibiscus blossoms, Distilled mint water, Organic Persian mint vinegar (Sekanjabin)

Organic Locally Roasted Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$4.50

Light roast, Guatemalan Organic Coffee. Locally roasted in LA

Espresso

Espresso

$4.50

Medium roast, Columbian-Ethiopian blend. Locally roasted in LA

Americano

Americano

$4.50

Medium roast, Columbian-Ethiopian blend. Locally roasted in LA

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Medium roast, Columbian-Ethiopian blend. Locally roasted in LA

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Latte

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.50

Medium roast, Columbian-Ethiopian blend. Locally roasted in LA

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$6.50

Medium roast, Columbian-Ethiopian blend. Locally roasted in LA, + Rose Syrup & Rosewater extract

Organic Matcha Latte

Organic Matcha Latte

$6.50

Organic Matcha powder, Milk (or milk alternative)

Organic Rose Matcha Latte

Organic Rose Matcha Latte

$6.50

Organic Matcha powder, Rosewater extract, Rose syrup, Milk (or milk alternative)

Organic Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte

Organic Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.50

Organic Matcha powder, Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup (made in-house), Milk (or milk alternative)

House Blend Golden Milk Latte (Decaf)

House Blend Golden Milk Latte (Decaf)

$6.50

Non-caffeinated. House blend of Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, and Turmeric spices, whipped with your choice of milk or milk-alternative. Topped with star anise.

Mushroom Adaptogen Latte (Lions Mane, Camu camu, Cordyceps, Espresso)

Mushroom Adaptogen Latte (Lions Mane, Camu camu, Cordyceps, Espresso)

$7.00

Our house blend of 3 adaptogen mushroom powders that boost focus, brain health, energy, and immunity poured with an espresso shot and milk (or milk alternative).

Artisanal Tea

Bohemian Breakfast Tea

Bohemian Breakfast Tea

$4.50

Organic Fair Trade Puerh Black Tea, Biodynamic Sri Lankan Black Tea, Organic Rwandan Black Tea, Organic Black Currant Fruit, Natural Pomegranate extract, Bourbon Vanilla Extract

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$4.50

Organic Rwandan Black Tea, Organic Puerh, Organic Idulgashinna Black Tea, Organic Yin Zhen Silver Needle White Tea, Essential Oil of Bergamot

Emerald Green Tea

Emerald Green Tea

$4.50

Organic Mao Jian Green Tea Leaf

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A juice, smoothie, coffee and wellness bar.

Website

Location

311 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Directions

