Art of Pizza on State Street

Popular Items

18" TC Mozzarella Cheese
14" TC Mozzarella Cheese
12" TC Mozzarella Cheese

Desserts

Carrot Cake Slice

$3.75

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$3.75

Cheesecake Slice

$3.75

Red Velvet Cake

$3.75

Salads

Tomato, Onion & Green Pepper Salad

$6.25

Vegetable Salad

$6.50

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Chef Salad

$8.25

Arugula & Beet Salad

$9.25

Supreme Salad

$10.25

Garden Salad

$5.25

House Salad

$7.50

Pizza

12" TC Mozzarella Cheese

$12.75

12" TC Arts Special

$17.25

12" TC Artie Jrs

$17.25

12" TC Arts Southwestern

$17.25

12" TC Arts Hawaiian

$17.25

12" TC Arts Meaty Delight

$18.75

12" TC Arts Vegetarian

$18.75

12" TC Art's Margherita

$17.25

12" TC Arts Chicken & Veggie

$17.25

14" TC Mozzarella Cheese

$15.75

14" TC Arts Special

$21.00

14" TC Artie Jrs

$21.00

14" TC Arts Southwestern

$21.00

14" TC Arts Hawaiian

$21.00

14" TC Arts Meaty Delight

$22.75

14" TC Arts Vegetarian

$22.75

14" TC Arts Margherita

$21.00

14" TC Arts Chicken & Veggie

$21.00

16" TC Mozzarella Cheese

$19.75

16" TC Arts Special

$25.75

16" TC Artie Jrs

$25.75

16" TC Arts Southwestern

$25.75

16" TC Arts Hawaiian

$25.75

16" TC Arts Meaty Delight

$27.75

16" TC Arts Vegetarian

$27.75

16" TC Arts Margherita

$25.75

16" TC Arts Chicken & Veggie

$25.75

18" TC Mozzarella Cheese

$23.75

18" TC Arts Special

$30.50

18" TC Artie Jrs

$30.50

18" TC Arts Southwestern

$30.50

18" TC Arts Hawaiian

$30.50

18" TC Arts Meaty Delight

$32.75

18" TC Arts Vegetarian

$32.75

18" TC Arts Margherita

$30.50

18" TC Arts Chicken & Veggie

$30.50

12" Pan Mozzarella Cheese

$15.75

12" Pan Arts Special

$20.25

12" Pan Artie Jrs

$20.25

12" Pan Arts Southwestern

$20.25

12" Pan Arts Hawaiian

$20.25

12" Pan Arts Meaty Delight

$21.75

12" Pan Arts Vegetarian

$21.75

12" Pan Arts Margherita

$20.25

12" Pan Chicken & Veggie

$20.25

14" Pan Mozzarella Cheese

$20.75

14" Pan Arts Special

$26.00

14" Pan Artie Jrs

$26.00

14" Pan Arts Southwestern

$26.00

14" Pan Arts Hawaiian

$26.00

14" Pan Arts Meaty Delight

$27.75

14" Pan Arts Vegetarian

$27.75

14" Pan Arts Margherita

$26.00

14" Pan Arts Chicken & Veggie

$26.00

10" ST Mozzarella Cheese

$16.75

10" ST Arts Special

$20.50

10" ST Artie Jrs

$20.50

10" ST Arts Southwestern

$20.50

10" ST Arts Hawaiian

$20.50

10" ST Arts Meaty Delight

$21.75

10" ST Arts Vegetarian

$21.75

10" ST Arts Margherita

$20.50

10" ST Arts Chicken & Veggie

$20.50

12" ST Mozzarella Cheese

$20.75

12" ST Arts Special

$25.25

12" ST Artie Jrs

$25.25

12" ST Arts Southwestern

$25.25

12" ST Arts Hawaiian

$25.25

12" ST Arts Meaty Delight

$26.75

12" ST Arts Vegetarian

$26.75

12" ST Arts Margherita

$25.25

12" ST Arts Chicken & Veggie

$25.25

14" ST Mozzarella Cheese

$24.75

14" ST Arts Special

$30.00

14" ST Artie Jrs

$30.00

14" ST Arts Southwestern

$30.00

14" ST Arts Hawaiian

$30.00

14" ST Arts Meaty Delight

$31.75

14" ST Arts Vegetarian

$31.75

14" ST Arts Margherita

$30.00

14" ST Arts Chicken & Veggie

$30.00

Thin Cheese

$4.25

Thin Sausage

$4.25

Thin Pepperoni

$4.25

Thin Special (Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper)

$4.25

Pan Cheese

$4.75

Pan Sausage

$4.75

Pan Pepperoni

$4.75

Pan Special (Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper)

$4.75

Stuffed Cheese

$5.25

Stuffed Sausage

$5.25

Stuffed Pepperoni

$5.25

Stuffed Special (Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper)

$5.25

Stuffed Sausage & Pepperoni

$5.25

Stuffed Meaty Delight (Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Roast Beef)

$5.25

Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom

$5.25

Stuffed Spinach, Mushroom, & Onion

$5.25

Footlong Subs

Turkey Sub

$11.95

Italian Sub

$9.95

American Sub

$9.95

Veggie & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Strictly Italian Sub

$9.95

Roast Beef Sub

$11.95

Roast Beef & Turkey Sub

$12.95

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.25

MGB

$3.99

GB

$2.25

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Poppers

$5.99

Bottled Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lipton Peach Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Lipton Green Tea Citrus

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Jarritos Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$2.50Out of stock

Bubly

Lime Bubbly

$1.50

Strawberry Bubbly

$1.50

Cherry Bubbly

$1.50

Grapegruit Bubbly

$1.50

Blueberry Pomegrante Bubbly

$1.50

12oz Can

Coca Cola 12oz

$1.90

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.90Out of stock

Ranch

2 oz Ranch

$0.25

Hp

$0.50

Sp

$0.50

Provolone Ch For Beef

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Cheese Cup

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

727 South State st., Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Art of Pizza on State Street image
Art of Pizza on State Street image

