Art Van Sports Complex Rockford, MI

3300 10 Mile Rd

Rockford, MI 49341

Order Again

Snacks

Pretzel 3.75

$3.54

Nachos 2.00

$1.88

Deluxe Nachos 4.25

$4.01

Popcorn 3.00

$2.83

Chips/cookie 2.00

$2.00

CHEESE .50

$0.47

Cheez it crackers 2.50

$2.50

JERKY 5.00

$5.00

Pringles. 2.50

$2.50

SLIM JIM 2.00

$2.00

PICKLE 2.00

$1.89

krispy/nutra1.50 Bars

$1.50

Food

Hot Dog 3.25

$3.07

Brat 3.75

$3.54

Cheese Burger 5.00

$4.72

COMBO MEAL3.50

$3.30

Pizza Slice 2.75

$2.75

Walking Taco 4.00

$3.77

Uncrustable 3.00

$3.00

Gatorade Combo .75

$0.75

SPECIAL TACO 6.50

$6.13

Chili Dog 3.75

$3.54

Chili-cheese dog 4.00

$3.77

SUB Sand 3.00

$2.82

Corn Dog

$2.83

SUB SPECIAL 5.00

$4.72

SUB 3.00

$2.83

Drinks

LARGE POP 3.00

$2.83

Water 2.00

$2.00

Coffee 2.00

$1.89

Hot Chocolate 2.50

$2.36

Gatorade 3.00

$3.00

Cappuccino 3.00

$2.83

CUP OF ICE 1.00

$1.00

Slushie 4.00

$3.77

Kick Start/BOTTLED 4.00

$4.00

Bottle Mt Dew 3.50

$3.50

Breakfast

Egg Sand 4.50

$4.25

Donut 2.50

$2.50

Cinnamon roll 3.50

$3.30

Muffin 2.75

$2.75

Uncrustable. 3.00

$3.00

Pavilion Rental $50

$50.00

Hot Team Meal 7.50

$7.08

Cold Team Meal 8.00

$7.55

Team 12pac Meal 100.00

$100.00

Coffee 2.00

$1.89

Hot Choc. 2.50

$2.36

POP TART2.00

$2.00

CANDY

Boxed Candy 3.00

$3.00

bubble gum/ Trail Mix 1.50

$1.50

Mega Lollies .75

$0.75

Blow Pop/star Sucker .50

$0.50

Soda cans 3.00

$3.00

Big League Chew 3.50

$3.50

ring pops/neclace 1.00

$1.00

Choc. Bars 2.50

$2.50

Cotton Candy 3.00

$3.00

ZOTZ .75

$0.75

MEMTOS 2.00

$2.00

Gummy candy 3.00

$3.00

PEG CANDY 3.00

$3.00

Cheese &crackers 1.00

$1.00

AIR HEADS 2.50

$2.50

M&M Bag 2.00

$2.00

ICE CREAM

Dippin dots 5.00

$5.00

Lemon chill 6.00

$5.50

Snow cone 4.00

$3.50

Spongbob 3.50

$3.00

King cone4.00

$4.00

Bombpop 3.50

$3.00

Choc chip sand 3.75

$3.25

MALT CUP 3.50

$3.50

I C SAND 350

$3.00

ICY POP 3.00

$2.50

ICE CREAM 2.00

$2.00

Strawberry BAR3.50

$3.00

Parking

patron bypassed parking staff to pay at concessions via credit card

Parking - paid at concessions

$5.00

Meijer Games

HOT DOG 3.25

$3.25

BRAT 3.75

$3.75

DOG COMBO 6.00

$6.00

BRAT COMBO 6.50

$6.50

WATER 2.00

$2.00

PRETZELS 4.00

$4.00

NACHOS 4.00

$4.00

Gatorade 3.00

$3.00

POPCORN

$2.00

SUB SAND 6.00

$6.00

POP 2.50

$2.50

SUB COMBO 8.00

$8.00

GATOR COMBO 75

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thanks to our many donors and lead donor in Art Van Furniture; we’re building a championship-caliber baseball/softball complex right here in West Michigan. When completed, this state-of-the-art facility will be every player’s—and fan’s—dream, with 12 ballfields, lights, a covered championship field grandstand, concessions, even a Miracle Field for players with disabilities.

Website

Location

3300 10 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341

Directions

Art Van Sports Complex image

