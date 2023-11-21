Arteagas Food Center 5524 Thornton Avenue
5524 Thornton Avenue
Newark, CA 94560
Main Menu
Tacos & Burritos
- Taco$2.69
Choice of Meat, Onions, & Cilantro
- Taco Plate$11.99
Three Tacos served with Rice & Beans
- Super Taco$4.99
Choice of Meat, Rice, Whole Beans, Cheese, Avocado, & Pico de Gallo
- Super Burrito$10.99
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Avocado
- Burrito Regular$9.99
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
- Burrito Vegetariano$9.99
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Avocado
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Burrito with Refried Beans & Cheese
- Burrito Mojado$11.99
Super Burrito topped with Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese
- Burrito del Mar$12.99
Shrimp or Fish, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Chipotle Sauce
- Burrito Bowl$10.99
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Guacamole
- Bowl de Camaron O Pescado$13.99
Shrimp or Fish, Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, Chipotle Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Peppers & Guacamole
Favorites
- Quesadilla$8.99
Quesadilla Cheese served with Lettuce & Sour Cream
- Quesadilla with Meat$10.99
Choice of Meat with Melted Cheese, served with Sour Cream, Guacamole & Lettuce
- Torta$10.99
Choice of Meat topped with Beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Avocado, Queso Fresco & Mayo
- Super Nachos$10.99
Choice of Meat, topped with Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese & Guacamole
- Carne Asada Fries$10.99
French Fries topped with Choice of Meat, Guacamole, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Mexican Plates
- Pollo Asado$13.99
Grilled Boneless Chicken Thigh, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Bistek Ranchero$13.99
Steak cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, and Ranchero Salsa. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Enchiladas$13.99
Choice of Meat with Arteaga's Enchilada Sauce and Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Lettuce
- Flautas$13.99
Chicken or Beef, deep fried Taquitos. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Lettuce
- Bistek Encebollado$15.99
Grilled Steak with Grilled Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Parrillada$15.99
Chorizo, Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Quesadilla, Rice, Beans & Guacamole
- Costillas de Puerco con Nopales$13.99
Pork Ribs with Cactus in Mild Red Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans & Guacamole
- Chile Relleno$13.99
Chile Pasilla Pepper-Stuffed with Cheese and drizzled with Mild Red Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Plato Mexicano$15.99
Chile Relleno, Enchilada & Carne Asada combination, served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Fajitas de Res o Pollo$13.99
Steak or Chicken Fajitas, Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Regular Plate$13.99
Choice of Meat, Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
Seafoods
- Pescado Frito$14.99
Deep Fried Talapia Fish served with Rice, Vegetables, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Filete de Pescado$14.99
Grilled Fillet of Fish, served with Rice, Vegetables, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$14.99
Garlic Shrimp served with Rice, Vegetables, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Camarones a la Diabla$14.99
Spicy Deviled Shrimp cooked in a Hot Red Sauce, served with Rice, Vegetables, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Camrones Rancheros$14.99
Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, and Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice, Vegetables, Pico de Gallo, and Lettuce
- Coctel de Camaron$14.99
Shrimp Cocktail made with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Cucumber & Avocado
- Fajitas de Camaron$14.99
Shrimp Fajitas served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce
- Taco del Mar$4.99
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Taco Plate$6.99
One Taco served with Rice & Beans
- Kid's Plate$6.99
Choice of Meat, served with Rice & Beans
- Kid's Burrito$6.99
Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice & Sour Cream
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
- Kid's Quesadilla Plate$6.99
Flour or Corn Tortilla with Melted Cheese only. Served with rice and beans.
- Kid's Meat Quesadilla Plate$8.99
Choice of Meat, Cheese, served with Rice & Beans
- Kid's Quesadilla$2.99
Flour or Corn Tortilla with Melted Cheese only
- Kid's Meat Quesadilla$4.99
Flour or Corn Tortilla with Melted Cheese and Choice of Meat
Family Meals and Taco Trays
- Family Pack #1$25.99
1 Lb. of your choice of Meat, 16 oz. of Rice, 16 oz. of Beans, 8 oz. of Salsa, 8 oz. of Pico de Gallo & 12 Tortillas Approx. 2-4 People
- Family Pack #2$42.99
2 Lbs. of your choice of Meat, 32 oz. of Rice, 16 oz. of Beans, 8 oz. of Salsa, 8 oz. of Pico de Gallo & 20 Tortillas. Approx. 5-6 People
- Family Pack #3$59.99
3 Lbs. of your choice of Meat, 48 oz. of Rice, 32 oz. of Beans, 16 oz. of Salsa, 16 oz. of Pico de Gallo & 30 Tortillas. Approx. 7-9 People
- Family Pack #4$79.99
4 Lbs. of your choice of Meat, 64 oz. of Rice, 48 oz. of Beans, 16 oz. of Salsa, 32 oz. of Pico de Gallo & 40 Tortilla. Approx. 10-12 People.
- Taco Tray #1$29.99
12 Tacos & 8 oz. of Salsa, served on small Tortillas
- Taco Tray #2$59.99
24 Tacos & 1 lb. of Salsa, served on small Tortillas
Sides
Meats Per Pound
- Carne Asada (Per Pound)$14.99
- Al Pastor (Per Pound)$10.99
- Pollo Asado (Per Pound)$10.99
- Barbacoa (Per Pound)$14.99
- Pollo Desebrado (Per Pound)$10.99
- Carnitas (Per Pound)$10.99
- Chile Verde (Per Pound)$14.99
- Tripas (Per Pound)$16.99
- Chorizo (Per Pound)$10.99
- Cabeza (Per Pound)$14.99
- Lengua (Per Pound)$16.99
- Pollo a la Crema (Per Pound)$14.99
- Pollo en Mole (Per Pound)$14.99
- Carnitas en Mole (Per Pound)$14.99
- Grilled Vegetables (Per Pound)$10.99
- Fajitas de Pollo (Per Pound)$14.99
- Fajitas de Res (Per Pound)$14.99
- Fajitas de Camaron (Per Pound)$16.99
Specials
Party Tray - Catering
A La Carte - Catering
- Rice$5.99+
- Beans$5.99+
- Pico de Gallo$29.99+
- Sour Cream$2.49+
- Salsa$3.99+
- Guacamole$6.99+
- Green Salad$29.99+
- Fruit Salad$29.99+
- Chips Large Tray$19.99
- Onions & Cilantro$7.99+
- Choco Flan$30.00
- Flan$25.00
- Sweet Mexican Bread (Per Piece)$1.00
- Agua Frescas (2 Gallon Jug)$40.00
