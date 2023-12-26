- Home
- South Lake Tahoe
- /
- Artemis Lakefront Cafe - 900 Ski Run Blvd #111
Artemis Lakefront Cafe 900 Ski Run Blvd #111
900 Ski Run Blvd #111
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Food
Appetizers
- Mezze Plate$21.95
falafel, dolmas, hummus, babba ghanoush, tzatziki, tabbouleh, pita
- Artemis Fries$11.95
house seasoned, served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Calamari$15.95
flash fried, served with red pepper coulis and Artemis sauce
- Lettuce Wraps$16.95
choice of chicken or tofu, sun dried tomato, feta, julienne cucumber, mint vinaigrette
- Greek Wings$15.95
choice of spicy garlic herb or pomegranate bbq, tzaziki with feta dipping sauce
- Red Pepper Hummus$11.95
served with warm pita
- Babba Ghanoush$11.95
smoky eggplant dip served with warm pita
- Falafel$8.95
vegetarian chickpea fritters served with tahini
- Fried Pickles$11.95
beer battered dill spears served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Spanokopita$12.95
crispy phylo layers, spinach, onion, feta, nutmeg
- Dolmas$8.95
rice-stuffed grape leaves marinated with fresh lemon and oregano
- Saganaki$15.95
grilled halloumi cheese flambed with Greek brandy
- To Go Charge$0.50
Breakfast
- Gyros Pita$14.95
rotisserie lamb gyros meat, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese
- Bacon Pita$13.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese
- Spinach Pita$12.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese
- KIDS French Toast$10.95
1 slice served with bacon
- KIDS Pancakes$10.95
2 small pancakes, fruit
- KIDS Plate$11.95
scrambled eggs, potatoes, slice of bacon
- American Breakfast$16.95
choice of ham, bacon or sausage, teo eggs, herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Greek Breakfast$18.95
gyros meat sauteed with peppers and onions, toppped with feta, served with herb roasted potatoes, tzaziki and pita
- Biscuits and Gravy$16.95
fresh house-made biscuits served with sausage gravy, two eggs and herb roasted potatoes
- Vegan Tofu Scramble$16.95
turmeric spiced organic tofu scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, olives, onions, pepperoncini and zucchini, served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Greek Yogurt Bowl$11.95
topped with figs, walnuts and honey
- Vegetarian Greek Omelet$17.95
spinach, feta, tomatoes, onions, and kalamata olives served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Denver Omelet$17.95
ham, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Shrimp and Spinach Omelet$18.95
tiger praws, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, provolone cheese, served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Meat and Cheese Omelet$17.95
choice of bacon, sausage, ham or gyros meat with cheddar cheese, served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Pancakes$14.95
stack of three served with fresh fruit and maple syrup
- French Toast$14.95
two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter, served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham and side of fresh fruit
- Baklava French Toast$16.95
two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter, crusted with walnuts, almonda and pistachios and served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham, side of fresh fruit and home-made orange honey syrup
- SIDE Toast$4.95
- SIDE 1 Biscuit & Gravy$6.95
- SIDE 1 Egg$3.95
- SIDE 2 Eggs$5.95
- SIDE Bacon$7.00
- SIDE Sausage$7.00
- SIDE Ham$7.00
- SIDE Gyros Meat$7.00
- SIDE Potatoes$7.00
- To Go Charge$0.50
Dessert
Kids Menu
- Cheese Pita Pizza$9.95
house made marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$11.95
house-made nuggets, Artemis fries, pomegranate bbq sauce
- Kebab & Rice Pilaf$12.95
chicken or beef skewer, saffron almond rice pilaf
- Spaghetti$10.95
marinara sauce or butter and parmesan cheese
- To Go Charge$0.50
Main Entrees
- Chicken Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Beef Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Lamb Souvlake$20.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Shrimp Souvlake$21.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Veggie Souvlake$17.95
grilled vegetable skewers, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Gyros Plate$19.95
strips of rotisserie lamb, Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki and feta
- Falafel Plate$17.95
house-made chickpea fritters, Greek salad, pita bread, tahini
- Power Bowl$17.95
saffron and almond rice pilaf, lentils, spinach, red bell pepper, avocado, red onion, kalamata olives, tahini
- Vegetarian Greek Pasta$17.95
house marinara sauce, vermicelli, zucchini, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, onions, pepperoncinis, spinach, feta
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$24.95
feta and spinach, sundried tomato lemon cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Mahi-Mahi Entree$26.95
lemon caper cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Gnocchi Gorganzola$22.95
gorganzola cream sauce, blackened chicken breast
- Mahi Fish & Chips$21.95
beer-battered Mahi, Artemis fries, Artemis dipping sauce
- Mousaka$23.95
traditional Greek casserole of spiced lamb and eggplant topped with creamy bechamel
- Sirloin$26.95
porchini jus, spinach feta mashed potatoes, crisp yfried onions, grilled zucchini
- To Go Charge$0.50
Main Pitas/Burgers
- Lamb Gyros$17.95
classic rotisserie gyros with onion, tomato, tzatziki
- Chicken Gyros$17.95
grilled marinated chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tahini
- Falafel Pita$16.95
falafel, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tahini
- Mahi Pita$18.95
beer-battered mahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, Artemis sauce
- Shrimp Pita$18.95
jumbo shrimp, romaine, tomato, cucumber, , Artemis sauce
- Veggie Pita$16.95
hummus, babba ghanoush, spinach, avocado, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, tahini, Greek vinaigrette
- Tuna Pita$18.95
seared rare Ahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Classic Burger$17.95
house-ground 1/2 lb top sirloin, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles. brioche bun
- Greek Burger$18.95
house-ground lamb, feta, grilled onions, garlic mint aioli, brioche bun
- Falafel Burger$16.95
house falafel patty topped with slaw, pickled onion, pepperoncini, tahini
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.95
grilled chicken breast, garlic herb hot sauce, gorganzola, romaine, red onion, tomato, Artemis sauce, brioche bun
- Mahi Sandwich$19.95
romaine, tomato, red onion, herb pesto sauce, brioche bun
- To Go Charge$0.50
Sides, Sauces & ALA
- ALA Beef Kebab$9.00
- ALA Chicken Gyro$14.95
- ALA Chicken kebab$9.00
- ALA Falafel Pita$13.95
- ALA Lamb Gyro$14.95
- ALA Lamb Kebab$10.00
- ALA Mahi Pita$15.95
- ALA Shrimp Kebab$11.00
- ALA Shrimp Pita$15.95
- ALA Tuna Pita$15.95
- ALA Veggie Kebab$6.00
- ALA Veggie Pita$13.95
- SIDE 2oz Baba$2.00
- SIDE 2oz Hummus$2.00
- SIDE 4oz Baba$4.00
- SIDE 4oz Hummus$4.00
- SIDE Artemis Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Avocado$3.00
- SIDE Burger Patty$7.00
- SIDE Chicken Breast$7.00
- SIDE Coleslaw$5.00
- SIDE Cut Veggies$3.00
- SIDE Dressing$1.00
- SIDE Feta Cheese$2.00
- SIDE Feta Spinach Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- SIDE Gluten-Free Pita$2.00
- SIDE Grilled Zucchini$6.00
- SIDE Gyros Meat$7.00
- SIDE Hot Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Mint Vinaigrette$1.00
- SIDE Pesto Aioli$1.00
- SIDE Pita$2.00
- SIDE Rice Pilaf$5.00
- SIDE Skordilia$2.00
- SIDE Tabbouleh$6.00
- SIDE Tahini Sauce$2.00
- SIDE Tzaziki Sauce$2.00
- SIDE Wasabi Aioli$1.00
- To Go Charge$0.50
Soups, Salads
- Horiatiki Salad$14.95
tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.95
romain, herb croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan
- Greek Salad$15.95
romain, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Artemis Salad$16.95
mixed greens, red onions, walnuts, sliced pear, goat cheese, dried figs, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Spicy Lentil Soup$10.95
green lentils, mirapoix, spinach, coriander, cumin, shatta
- Avgolemono Soup$11.95
traditional Greek lemon chicken rice soup thickened with egg
- SIDE Caesar Salad$8.00
- SIDE Greek Salad$8.00
- To Go Charge$0.50
Beverages
Liquor
- Figenza$8.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketal One$10.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Stoli Blueberry$9.00
- Tahoe Blue$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Well Vodka
- DBL Well Vodka$10.00
- DBL Figenza$13.00
- DBL Grey Goose$17.00
- DBL Ketal One$15.00
- DBL Stoli$14.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$14.00
- DBL Tahoe Blue$13.00
- DBL Titos$13.00
- Well Gin
- Beefeater$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Beefeater$14.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$15.00
- DBL Hendricks$17.00
- DBL Tanqueray$14.00
- Well Rum
- Bacardi$8.00
- Captian Morgan$8.00
- Cruzan Dark$8.00
- Cruzan Light$8.00
- Lahaina$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- DBL Well Rum$10.00
- DBL Bacardi$13.00
- DBL Captian Morgan$13.00
- DBL Cruzan Dark$13.00
- DBL Cruzan Light$13.00
- DBL Lahaina$13.00
- DBL Malibu$13.00
- Well Tequila
- Casamigos Repo$18.00
- Cazadores Blanco$8.00
- Cazadores Repo$9.00
- Corralejo Silver$8.00
- Herradura Anejo$15.00
- Hornitos Repo$9.00
- Patron Reposado$15.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo$23.00
- DBL Cazadores Blanco$13.00
- DBL Cazadores Repo$14.00
- DBL Corralejo Silver$12.00
- DBL Herradura Anejo$20.00
- DBL Hornitos Repo$14.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$20.00
- DBL Patron Silver$20.00
- Well Whiskey
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliet Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Redemption Rye$8.00
- Screwball$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$12.00
- DBL Angels Envy$17.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$17.00
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$14.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal$14.00
- DBL Fireball$12.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$13.00
- DBL Jameson$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek$15.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Redemption Rye$13.00
- DBL Screwball$13.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Well Scotch
- Drambuie$8.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$65.00
- Oban 14yr$25.00
- Courvoisier VS$9.00
- Disaranno$8.00
- Hennessey$12.00
- Metaxa 5 Star$8.00
- Paul Masson Brandy$7.00
- Pear Brandy$9.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- DBL Well Scotch$12.00
- DBL Drambuie$13.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12$24.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse Green$16.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Godiva Chocolate$8.00
- Goldshlager$8.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Ouzo$7.00
- Rumplemints$8.00
- Tuaca$8.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritzer$9.00
- Artemis Margarita$14.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Caramel Macchiato$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Dirty Greek Martini$16.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greek Coffee$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Helios Helper$12.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mediterranean Mule$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00+
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Painkiller$13.00
- Pear Belini$12.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Sultan$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Titan's Toddy$12.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Watermelon Martini$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Zeus' Last Word$15.00
Beer
- BTL Ballast Point Sculpin$8.00
- BTL Coors Banquet$6.00
- BTL Eel River Blonde$8.00
- BTL High Noon Passionfruit$6.00
- BTL Lost Coast Great White$8.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$6.00
- BTL Odoul's N/A$6.00
- BTL Peroni$7.00
- BTL Schilling Cider$8.00
- BTL Sierran Nevada Pale Ale$8.00
- Coors Light DRAFT$7.00
- Modelo Especial DRAFT$8.00
- South Lake Brown DRAFT$9.00
- South Lake Fog Nozzle DRAFT$9.00
- South Lake Marzen DRAFT$9.00
- South Lake Trailbuilder DRAFT$9.00
- Stella Artois DRAFT$8.00
Wine
- Albertoni Cabernet
- Bella Grace 1646 Blend$14.00
- Castle Rock Pinot Noir$10.00
- Earthquake Cab$12.00
- Hatcher Barbera$12.00
- Bottle Albertoni Cabernet$24.00
- Bottle Bella Grace 1646 Blend$42.00
- Bottle Castle Rock Pinot Noir$30.00
- Bottle Earthquake Cab$36.00
- Bottle Hatcher Barbera$36.00
- Bottle Stags Leap Cab$130.00
- Albertoni Chardonnay
- Candoni Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Josh Chardonnay$11.00
- Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc$12.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$14.00
- Bottle Albertoni Chardonnay$24.00
- Bottle Candoni Pinot Grigio$36.00