Artesano 90 Chambers Street

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Absolut

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Roku

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Botanist

$14.00

Malfy

$12.00

Rum

Klyr

$12.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Kraken

$12.00

Don Papa

$14.00

Santa Teresa

$14.00

Havana Club

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$16.00

Tequila

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$70.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Doj Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

Ignite Reposado

$16.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$20.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$40.00

Don Nacho Blanco

$12.00

Punta Agave Blanco

$12.00

Olmeca Altos

$12.00

Mezcal

Tres Papalote

$12.00

Rompe Corazon Joven

$12.00

Illegal Joven

$14.00

Illegal Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Creyente

$14.00

Pontagave Mezcal

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Ardbeg 10

$16.00

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Hibiki

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Wild Turkey 81

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Liqueurs/ Cordials

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Creme de Violette

$12.00

Luxardo Apricot

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Dom Benedictine

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Galliano

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Lilet Blanc

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Passoa

$12.00

St-Germain

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Absynt

$12.00

Antica Formula

$12.00

Peach Schnaps

$12.00

Beer

Cusquena BTL

$8.00

Cristal BTL

$8.00

Southern Tier Sesonal BTL

$11.00

Vliet Pilsner Can

$11.00

Talea IPA Can

$12.00

Cocktails

BERRY TWIST

$21.00

LA PERUANA

$21.00

TEA PARTY

$21.00

TRIBECA G&T

$21.00

CEO OLD FASHIONED

$25.00

LET'S BE KLYR

$21.00

SMOKE ON THE WATER

$21.00

ROMAN'S WAY

$21.00

Pisco Sour

$19.00

Pisco Experience

$60.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$20.00

Daiquiri

$18.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$20.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Hot Toddy

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$21.00

Mai Tai

$20.00

Manhattan

$21.00

Margarita

$20.00

Martini

$21.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Mojito

$20.00

Moscow Mule

$20.00

Old Fashioned

$20.00

Rob Roy

$20.00

Sazerac

$21.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sidecar

$20.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$20.00

White Russian

$19.00

Aperol Spritz

$20.00

Boulevardier

$20.00

El Presidente

$19.00

French 75

$20.00

Negroni

$20.00

Vodka Sour

$20.00

Martinez

$20.00

Caipirinha

$18.00

Aviation

$20.00

Chilcano

$19.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

Riesling Maximin Grunchaus GLS

$16.00

Sauv. Blanc Shaw+Smith GLS

$16.00

P. Grigio Russiz Superiore GLS

$20.00

Chardonnay Damaino Fichet GLS

$16.00

Duval-Leroy Brut GLS

$23.00

Rose Armand Heitz GLS

$18.00

Pinot Noir Domaine Seguin GLS

$19.00

Merlot Textbook GLS

$19.00

Cabernet Sauv. Echeverra GLS

$17.00

Malbec Finca Abril GLS

$15.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Red by the Bottle

Seguin-Manuel, Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$76.00

Merlot Textbook

$76.00

Malbec Finca Abril

$60.00

Cabernet Sauv. Echeverra

$68.00

Domanie Delagrange, Pinot Noir

$152.00

Teutonic, Bergspitze, Pinot Noir

$88.00

Oak Knoll Reserve, Pinot Noir

$120.00

Fattori, Amarone

$140.00

De Martino, Legado, Carmenere

$56.00

Terranoble, Carmenere CA2 Costa

$84.00

Sensi Governato

$62.00

Damilano Barbera

$72.00

G.D. Vajra Barolo

$224.00

Alberto Longo Primitivo

$56.00

Sandro Fay Nebbiolo

$118.00

Rioja Marquez de Tomares

$80.00

Rioja Artuke Paso las Marias

$100.00

Mi Terruno Icono

$162.00

Catena Alta, Malbec

$156.00

Pine Ridge, Cabernet Sauv.

$172.00

The Wonderland Project, Cabernet Sauv.

$140.00

Keep Wines, Syrah

$102.00

Matthiell Barret, Syrah

$76.00

Toscanini Adagio, Tannat

$92.00

Marchese Antinori, Chianti

$154.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Lestage Darguier

$68.00

Chateau Le Coteau, Margaux

$120.00

Edaphos, Grenache

$98.00

Beeslaar, Pinotage

$158.00

White by the Bottle

Riesling Maximin Grunchaus

$64.00

Sauv. Blanc Shaw+Smith

$64.00

P. Grigio Russiz Superiore

$80.00

Damaino Fichet Chardonnay

$64.00

Ernest Viniards Chardonnay

$108.00

Dierberg, Chardonnay

$100.00

Viognier Illahe Vineyards

$64.00

Gewurstraminer Prager

$244.00

Robert Wiel Riesling

$180.00

Santa Julia, Torontes

$52.00

Chan de Rosas, Albarińo

$72.00

Domaine Defaix, Chablis

$92.00

Hubert Brochard, Sancerre

$104.00

Cantina Tramin, Unterebner, P. Grigio

$108.00

Mauritson Sauv. Blanc

$68.00

The Paper Nautilus, Sauvignon Blanc

$132.00

Gaia, Assyrtiko

$118.00

Tinto Rey, Verdejo

$56.00

Quinta Da Costa Do Pinhao Branco

$88.00

St. Michael-Eppan, Pinot Grigio

$122.00

Rose by the Bottle

Rose Armand Heitz

$72.00

Scribe

$88.00

Furia di Calafuria

$89.00

Gueissard Bandol

$100.00

Figuiere, Magali

$68.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Moet&Chandon Imperial Brut

$142.00

G.H. Mumm

$128.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$200.00

Dom Perignon Brut 2012

$680.00

Perier Jouet

$180.00

Laurent Perrier Rose

$219.00

Piper-Heidsiek Brut

$148.00

Prosecco Adami

$64.00

Prosecco Le Colture

$48.00

Casa Valduga 130

$120.00

Duval-Leroy

$94.00

Montsarra Cava

$52.00

HAPPY HOUR

Happy Hour Red

$12.00

Happy Hour White

$12.00

HH. Pisco Sour

$12.00

HH. Cusqueńa

$6.00

HH. Cristal

$6.00

HH. Red Sangria

$10.00

HH. White Sangria

$10.00

Pisco

Barsol

$12.00

1615

$12.00

El Gobernador

$12.00

Pisco 100

$12.00

Porton

$12.00

Demonio de los Andes Acholado

$12.00

Demonio de los Andes Quebranta

$12.00

Demonio de los Andes Italia

$12.00

Demonio de los Andes Albilla

$12.00

Demonio de los Andes Moscatel

$12.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Martel VS

$12.00

Martel Blue Swift

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

SOFT / COFFEE

Aqua Panna

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Tonic

$5.00

Rosemary Tonic

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Coca-Cola Diet

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Drip Coffe

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Cold starters

Clasic ceviche

$26.00

Catch of the day, tiger's milk, corn, red onion

Artesano ceviche

$30.00

Catch of the day, aji amarillo tiger's milk

Vegan ceviche

$21.00

Tofu, raw and cooked vegetables, caulifower tiger's milk

Tiradito nikkei

$25.00

Blue fin tuna, nikkei tiger's milk, nori

Steak tartare Causa

$30.00

Potato causa, steak tartare, caviar, egg yolk

Hot starters

Gnocchi

$25.00

Seasonal mushooms, huacatay, wallnuts

Octopus

$28.00

Braised octopus, lima beans

Asparagus

$21.00

Peruvian asparagus, huancaina

Main dishes

Norteño duck

$36.00

Duck breast and leg, green rice

Beef Andino

$42.00

18 hrs short ribs, potatoes variations, black garlick

Amazonian fish

$34.00

Black cod, amazonica sauce

Chifero Pork

$38.00

Pork belly, lo mein noodles, turnips

Desserts

Peruvian Gems

$18.00

Chocolate textures, lucuma ice cream

Moray

$22.00

Sweet corn ice cream, fresh cheese mouse

Chicha & Apple

$18.00

Tasting Menu

Tasting menu

$140.00

1. AMUSE-BOUCHE

2. ART. CEVICHE

3. TIRADITO NIKKEI

4 .GNOCCHI

5. ANDINO BEEF

6. CHILCANO

7. PERUVIAN GEMS

**COURSE**

**FIRE**

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

90 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

