Artesano - Peruvian Fusion
2335 Third Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Artesano
Tapas (Small Plates)
- Peruvian Jalea$22.99
Fried red snapper, wild shrimp, and calamari with yucca fries and house-made plantain chips served with salsa criolla and ají amarillo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- House-Marinated Red Snapper Ceviche$19.99
Red Snapper marinated with fresh lime leche de tigre, rocoto chili pure, cilantro, red onion, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper, and roasted yam served with house-made crispy plantain chips.
- House-Marinated Wild Shrimp Ceviche$21.99
Wild Shrimp marinated with fresh lime leche de tigre, rocoto chili pure, cilantro, red onion, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper, and roasted yam served with house-made crispy plantain chips.
- House-Marinated Mixto Ceviche$21.99
Seafood mix marinated with fresh lime leche de tigre, rocoto chili pure, cilantro, red onion, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper, and roasted yam served with house-made crispy plantain chips.
- House-Marinated Ceviche Trio (All 3)$24.99
Includes our Wild Shrimp Ceviche, Red Snapper Ceviche, and our Mixto Ceviche
- Grilled Shrimp Anticuchos$17.99
Wild-caught shrimp skewers with coconut lime glaze served with sweet spicy coleslaw, roasted sweet plantains, and a side of cilantro lime crema. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Grilled Chicken Anticuchos$14.49
All-natural marinated chicken breast skewers served with sweet-spicy coleslaw, roasted sweet plantains, and a side of cilantro lime crema
- Grilled Pork Anticuchos$13.99
Smoked pork belly served with sweet-spicy coleslaw, roasted sweet plantains, and a side of cilantro lime crema
- House-Made Empanadas$12.49
Served with salsa criolla onions and Peruvian ají amarillo sauce
- Truffle Mac and Cheese$11.99
Upgrade to gluten-free pasta for $1.50
- 4 Pieces Pão De Queijo$8.99
House-made toasted cheese popovers, crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside, absolutely delicious and baked fresh in 15 minutes
- 8 Pieces Pão De Queijo$15.99
House-made toasted cheese popovers, crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside, absolutely delicious and baked fresh in 15 minutes
Salads
- Chopped Salad$15.99
Vegan if no dressing. Organic mixed greens and romaine, cherry tomatoes, avocado, corn, black beans, red onion, crispy house-made plantain chips, and ranch dressing
- Quinoa Salad$15.49
Organic red quinoa, organic mixed greens, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, Peruvian corn, citrus vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.49
Gluten-free if no croutons. Chopped organic romaine, house-made croutons, and shaved Parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing
- Artesano Salad$15.49
Vegan if no cheese. Organic mixed greens, sliced fresh pear, goat cheese, red onions, cherry tomato, and caramelized walnuts with citrus vinaigrette
Soups
Sides
- Papas Fritas$5.99
French fries from scratch
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
- Butter Cream Parmesan Mashed Potatoes$6.99
- Yuca Fries Yucca Fritas$7.49
Vegan if no crema. Served with our ají amarillo sauce and cilantro lime crema
- House-Made Crispy Plantain Chips$8.99
Vegan if no crema. Served with our cilantro lime crema and papaya salsa
- Sweet-Spicy Coleslaw$5.99
- Peruvian Tacu Tacu$7.49
Pan-seared rice and beans, ají panca, and garlic
- Roasted Sweet Plantains$5.99
- Grilled Broccoli$5.99
- Mixed Veggies Salteados$6.99
- Side Ensalada Mixta$5.99
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, and citrus vinaigrette
Hot Sandwiches
- Carne Sandwich$17.49
Tender char-fired steak with organic lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, and zesty chimichurri sauce
- Cubano Sandwich$16.49
Slow-roasted pulled pork with sliced ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and Dijon mustard sauce pressed on the griddle
- Vegetariano Sandwich$15.99
Caramelized onions, avocado, eggplant, and green zucchini
- Pescado Sandwich$16.99
Sautéed petrale sole fish with organic lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, and zesty chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Pollo Sandwich$16.49
Juicy, all natural pulled chicken with sweet-spicy coleslaw and cilantro lime crema
- Peruvian Burrito$16.49
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, avocado, red bell pepper, organic quinoa, red onions, yellow corn, diced roasted potatoes, and our famous ají amarillo sauce in a flour tortilla
Main Dishes
- Peruvian Saltados Vegetariano$21.99
Traditional stir-fry with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Saltado De Pollo$23.99
Traditional stir fry with chicken breast, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Lomo Saltado$25.49
Traditional stir fry with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Saltado De Camaron$27.99
Traditional stir fry with wild shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Saltado Mar Y Tierra$28.99
Traditional stir fry with steak and wild shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Veggie Estofado$19.99
Rich Peruvian-style stew of green beans, broccoli, yams, and gold potatoes topped with fresh bell pepper, red onions, and Peruvian corn; served with sofrito black beans and Brazilian rice
- Seco De Costilla$28.99
Slow-braised boneless beef short rib stew with roasted potatoes, English peas, and carrots; served with a side of Brazilian rice
- Chicken Artesano$21.99
All natural boneless skinless chicken thighs marinated in garlic and oregano and slow roasted tender to perfection; served with sofrito black beans, Brazilian rice, and an organic mixed green salad
- Salmon a Lo Macho$29.99
Seafood stew with wild line-caught salmon, calamari, petrale sole, wild shrimp, Brazilian rice, roasted red peppers, peas, and onions; topped with Peruvian salsa criolla. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Churrasco Criollo$27.99
Char-fired steak, finished with ají panca demi-glace, topped with zesty chimichurri sauce; served with roasted potatoes, Peruvian tacu tacu (seared rice and beans), and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk o
- Chancho Braseado$23.99
Tender cuban-style braised pork shoulder, finished on the grill with tangy caramelized onions; served with Peruvian tacu tacu (seared rice and beans), grilled corn on the cob and organic mixed greens
- Albondigas$19.99
Latin meatballs in chipotle tomato sauce served with Brazilian white rice and roasted sweet plantains; topped with Parmesan cheese
- Paella$29.99
Spanish saffron rice with petrale sole, wild shrimp, calamari, and roasted red pepper topped with Peruvian salsa criolla and red bell pepper sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Pescado Escabeche$25.49
Sautéed petrale sole fish with sautéed spinach, butter cream Parmesan mashed potatoes, finished with onion escabeche sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
Extras
Desserts
- Tres Leches Cake$10.99
Moist "3 milk" soaked cake served with chocolate sticks, fresh strawberries and chocolate sauce
- Bread Pudding$10.99
Warm bread pudding served with caramel sauce, chocolate sticks and fresh strawberries
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.99
Made with valrhona chocolate served with fresh strawberries, chocolate sticks, and caramel sauce