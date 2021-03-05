Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges
Steak & Bourbon Westport Village
236 Reviews
$$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Warm lighting, dark gray walls, and red leather accent Steak & Bourbon. Walk through our doors and instantly feel relaxed, like you just walked into a 1920's speakeasy. Pictures of bourbon's long history adorn our walls as well as shots from some of Louisville's most iconic locations.
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222
