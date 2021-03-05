Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Steak & Bourbon Westport Village

236 Reviews

$$$$

1321 Herr Ln

Louisville, KY 40222

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Warm lighting, dark gray walls, and red leather accent Steak & Bourbon. Walk through our doors and instantly feel relaxed, like you just walked into a 1920's speakeasy. Pictures of bourbon's long history adorn our walls as well as shots from some of Louisville's most iconic locations.

