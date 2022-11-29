Artesano Tamaleria - Limited delivery areas, please check banner at the top of the screen imageView gallery
Artesano Tamaleria

review star

No reviews yet

819 Santee Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Cactus

$3.50

Mexican style cactus

Mushrooms

$3.50

Sauteed mushrooms/red tomatoes/onions

Chipotle Beans

$3.50

Pinto beans/chipotle peppers

Red Jackfruit

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Cheese/Green Peppers

$3.50

Panela Cheese

$3.50

Fresh panela cheese/red salsa

Pork

$3.50

Braised pork/ guajillo peppers

Pibil

$3.50

Slow cooked pork/achiote marinate

Chicken

$3.50

Chicken/green tomatillo salsa

Beans

$2.00

16Oz Chipotle Beans Side

$6.00

16Oz Rice side

$6.00

Beans Tray

$20.00

Serves up to 20 people.

Tamales Dozen

$38.00

Please choose only 12, you may be charged for ordering more than 12 ***Please Pick Your Flavors & Type Out Your Choices In The Special Request Box***

Tamales Tray (20 Tamales)

$64.00

Please choose only 20 tamales, you may be charged for ordering more than 20

Tamales Tray ( 40 Tamales)

$130.00

Please only choose 40 tamales you may be charged for ordering more then 40

Family Pack Rice And Beans (12 Tamales)

$48.00

Please choose only 12, you may be charged for ordering more than 12 ***Please Pick Your Flavors & Type Out Your Choices In The Special Request Box*** this include 16oz rice and beans

Party Tray Rice And Beans (20 Tamales 32oz rice and beans)

$80.00Out of stock

Please choose only 20 tamales, you may be charged for ordering more than 20, ***Please Pick Your Flavors & Type Out Your Choices In The Special Request Box*** this include 2 16oz rice and chipotle beans

Extra Salsa Roja 4oz.

$2.00

Extra Salsa Verde 4oz

$2.00

Rice (4oz)

$2.00

Rice Tray

$20.00

Serves up to 20 people

Snacks

Ms. Vickie's Jalapeño

$1.50

Miss. Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.50

Miss. Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.50

Miss. Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Power Protein Granola 14oz

$14.99Out of stock

Organic Cashew Butter

$10.99Out of stock

Organic Orange Almond Granola 14oz

$11.99Out of stock

Famous Amos Cookies

$1.25

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special 1 (2Tamales)

$9.50

2 Tamales of your choice, rice, beans and 1 agua fresca. Take out only item

Lunch Special 2 (3Tamales)

$12.50

Buy 3 tamales or more and get a medium agua fresca free. Take out only item.

Cali Soul

Cashew Butter 9 oz

$10.25

Organic Spicy Macha Sauce

$6.50Out of stock

Vegan Parmesan Cheese

$6.00

Vegan apple almond w/cashew & white Choco

$6.00Out of stock

Organic traditional oatmeal cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan chedar, wine, truffle cheese

$10.00

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

BAI

$3.00Out of stock

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+

Ask us for available flavors

Tazo

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

819 Santee Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Artesano Tamaleria

