Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arth Bar and Kitchen 9531 Culver Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

9531 Culver Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Classic Samosas

$7.00

Masala Papad Chaat

$7.00

Sexy Fries

$8.00

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Avocado Bhel

$10.00

Tikka Tacos

$10.00

Old Monk Drunken Wings

$11.00

Chicken Bites

$9.00

Chicken Chili

$11.00

Kolkata Fish Fry

$12.00

Tandoor Starters

Paneer Shashlik

$16.00

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$16.00

Malai Broccoli

$15.00

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$15.00

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$17.00

Malai Chicken

$17.00

Classic Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Mint Chicken Tikka

$17.00

Pistachio Lamb Chops

$21.00

Lamb Truffle Seekh Kebab

$18.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$18.00

Tandoori Salmon

$19.00

Salad

Organic Mix Green Bowl

$11.00

Kids Menu

Fish Nuggets

$7.00

Say Cheese!

$7.00

Entrees

Spinach and Paneer Kofta

$17.00

Butter Paneer Masala

$16.00

Nutty Eggplant

$16.00

Jackfruit Masala

$16.00

Mix Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Chana Masala

$15.00

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Signature Butter Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Homestyle Chicken Curry

$17.00

Lobster Moilee

$23.00

Fish Tikka Masala

$19.00

Lamb Kosha

$20.00

Biriyani

$17.00

Chilean Seabass

$29.00

Daring Vegan Butter Chicken

$20.00

Goat Curry

$20.00

Hand Crafted Tandoor Breads

Butter Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Rosemary Garlic Naan

$5.00

Garlic Truffle Naan

$5.00

Chili Cream Cheese Naan

$7.00

Mozzarella Cheese Naan

$6.00

Roti

$3.00

Laccha Paratha

$5.00

Sholay Naan

$6.00

Rice

Plain Basmati Rice

$3.00

Cumin Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Sides

Burnt Garlic Raita

$5.00

Dal Makhmali

$12.00

Dessert

Gulabo

$8.00

Mango Chambord Kulfi

$7.00

Saffron Mousse

$8.00

Kheer Brulee

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Bringing your authentic cuisine and great vibes

Location

9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10306 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Overland Avenue #100 Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Al's Hot Chicken - West LA
orange starNo Reviews
10821 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps - 9300 Culver Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
9300 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Culver City

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Culver City
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston