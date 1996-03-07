Popular Items

Spicy Blueberry & Brie

$18.00

Italiano

$21.00

Wild Mushroom & Arugala

$19.00

FOOD

Snacks

Seared Ahi Tuna Pops

$9.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

Pickled Carrots

$10.00

Fire Roasted Rainbow Carrots

$14.00

Marinated in our house herbal spice blend then fired in our brick oven until tender.

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Mint Caprese

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Spicy Pickled Beetz

$15.00Out of stock

Beet Salad

$13.00

Small Plates

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Sweet Potato Meddly

$13.00

Asparagras

$14.00

Homefries Baked Potatoes

$13.00

Wings 5 Ct

$12.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Brocolini

$13.00

Smashed Taters

$12.00

Veggie Medley

$15.00

Stuffed Peppers

$13.00

Buff Chix Wrap

$13.00

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

French Onion

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Spinach Artichoke

$19.00

Jalepeno

$20.00

Raven

$22.00

Impossible

$21.00

Backyard Bbq

$21.00

The Fennel Countdown

$19.00

Cheese

$16.00

Goat

$22.00

BYO

$19.00

Coltrane

$20.00

Special

$22.00

Peppy

$16.00

Nyc Pizza

$20.00

Cbr

$18.00

Tikka Masala

$22.00

Kings Hawaiian

$21.00

Cheese Burger

$22.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$11.00

Drinks To Go/Delivery

Lunaria Montepulciano

$40.00

2020 vintage, Italy. Light fruity, sweet and easy.

Arché Sangiovese

$33.00

2020 vintage Italy. Semi sweet, smooth, a tad peppery, easy drinking.

De Loach, Block 1950 Pinot Noir

$38.00

2017, Sonoma Coast. A light and delicate pinot noir. More sweet and fruity than dry yet still well balanced.

Vizar Tempranillo

$45.00

2019 Spain. Semi fruity yet a bit of peppery notes. Complex. Lightly earthy. On the drier than sweet side.

Clos La Chance Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

2020. Santa Clara Valley, CA. Slightly jammy. Full bodied yet smooth and easy.

DRINKS

Beer

Brewers Art Bird

$6.00

Brewers Art Resurrection

$6.00

Pariah Gimme Some Mo

$10.00

Pariah Juicin Voorhees

$10.00

Pariah Passion Kiwi

$10.00

Beazly

$6.00

Brooklyn NA

$6.00

Pariah Dank Drank

$10.00

Bells Amber

$6.00

Dogfish Head Pils

$7.00

Aslin How Now Brown Cow

$10.00

Dogfish Head ManMan Crushhh

$7.00

Brawler

$6.00

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty IPA

$7.00

Dogfish Head Hazy Oooooo

$8.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$7.00

DB Vanilla Nitro Porter

$10.00

First Light Nitro Porter W. Coconut

$6.00

Edit/blank

$10.00Out of stock

Skull Splitter

$9.00Out of stock

Peroni

$6.00

Birra Ant

$6.00

NATTY BOH

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Wyndridge Farm

$6.00

Crispin Original

$6.00Out of stock

Claw

$5.00Out of stock