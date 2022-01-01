Arthur & Sons NYC Italian 38 8th avenue

Restaurant info

Arthur & Sons pays homage to the NYC Italian-American scene. Our culture is rooted in old school food, vibes & attitude, harkening back to the 90’s when everything in NY was just better than anywhere else! The Isidori family has been slinging Chicken Parm & Penne Alla Vodka since 1954. Comfort Food and a layer of Decadence is never going to go out of style… It’s what we do!