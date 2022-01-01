Arthur & Sons NYC Italian 38 8th avenue

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$19.95

Fried Mozzarella alla Arturo's

$17.95

Creamy Buratta

$22.95

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Baked Clams Oreganata

$21.95

Meatballs with Ricotta

$19.95

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$17.95

Eggplant Stack alla Arturo's

$24.95

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

$17.95

Artichokes "Piccata Style"

$16.95

Macaroni

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

$29.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$29.95

Spaghetti Carbonara

$29.95

Spaghetti White Clam Sauce

$34.95

Spaghetti Tomato & Basil

$28.95

Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$29.95

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Gnocchi Alfredo With Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

$28.95

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$34.95

Chicken Milanese

$28.95

Chicken Francese

$29.95

Chicken Piccata

$29.95

Chicken Marsala

$29.95

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$39.95

Veal Milanese

$36.95

Veal Francese

$36.95

Veal Piccata

$36.95

Veal Marsala

$36.95

Seafood

Shrimp Marinara

$36.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$36.95

Golden Naples Fra Diavolo

$44.95

Golden Naples Marinara

$44.95

Clams, Calamari, Shrimp (Red or White)

Shrimp Scampi

$34.95

Salmon Oreganata Over Spinach

$39.95

Shrimp Piccata with Artichokes

$36.95

House Specials

Eggplant Parmigiana

$29.95

Veal Valdastano

$39.95

Macaroni Alla Tartufo

$38.95

Chicken Alla Vodka

$34.95

Ravioli Alla Nonna

$31.95

SSPF FOOD

$90.00

Tagliatelle Alla Limone

$37.95

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$14.95

Sauteed Spinach

$14.95

Mushrooms With Truffle

$14.95

Red Sauce Side

$2.95

Side Vodka Sauce

$4.95

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.95

Side Of Grated Parm

$1.95

Dessert

Mini Cannoli Plate

$15.00

Half Mini Cannoli Plate

$8.00

Mocha Cioccolato

$17.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Rigatoni

$9.95

Kid's Rigatoni w/ Meatball

$14.95

Hats

Hat - Red

$35.00

Hat - White

$35.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt - White - Small

$35.00

T-Shirt - White - Med

$35.00

T- Shirt - White - Large

$35.00

T- Shirt - White - XL

$35.00

T- Shirt - White - 2XL

$35.00

T-Shirt - Red - Small

$35.00

T-Shirt - Red- Med

$35.00

T- Shirt -Red- Large

$35.00

T- Shirt - Red - XL

$35.00

T- Shirt - Red- 2XL

$35.00

Crew Neck

Crew Neck - Red - Small

Crew Neck - Red - Medium

Crew Neck - Red - Large

Crew Neck - Red - XL

Crew Neck - Red - 2XL

Crew Neck - White - Small

Crew Neck - White - Medium

Crew Neck - White - Large

Crew Neck - White - XL

Crew Neck - White - 2XL

Hoodies

Hoodie - Black - Small

Hoodie - Black - Medium

Hoodie - Black - Large

Hoodie - Black - XL

Hoodie - Black - 2XL

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Arthur & Sons pays homage to the NYC Italian-American scene. Our culture is rooted in old school food, vibes & attitude, harkening back to the 90’s when everything in NY was just better than anywhere else! The Isidori family has been slinging Chicken Parm & Penne Alla Vodka since 1954. Comfort Food and a layer of Decadence is never going to go out of style… It’s what we do!

Location

38 8th avenue, New york, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

