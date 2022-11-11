Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arthur's Garden Deli - DIXON

No reviews yet

1133 North Galena Avenue

Dixon, IL 61021

Popular Items

7" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR
LG SOUP
7" #2 - ARTHUR'S CHOICE

4" ROUND SANDWICHES

4" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

4" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

$4.29
4" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

4" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

$4.29
4" #5 - HAM & SWISS

4" #5 - HAM & SWISS

$4.09
4" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROVOLONE

4" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROVOLONE

$4.39
4" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

4" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

$4.89
4" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

4" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

$4.39
4" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

4" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

$4.29
4" #10 - VEGGIE CHEESE

4" #10 - VEGGIE CHEESE

$4.39

Cucumber, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms, with melted Provolone & Mozzarella

4" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

4" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

$4.79
4" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

4" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

$4.79
4" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

4" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

$4.79
4" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

4" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

$4.09

Sandwich comes COLD!

4" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

4" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

$3.99

Melted Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone

4" #17 - TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

4" #17 - TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$6.59

Home-Made!

4" #18 - CHICKEN SALAD

$6.79

4" BACON SANDWICH (NO CHEESE)

$4.59

7" SUB SANDWICHES

7" #1 - WORK OF ART

7" #1 - WORK OF ART

$11.49

Ham, Swiss, Chicken, Cheddar, Prime Beef & Provolone

7" #2 - ARTHUR'S CHOICE

7" #2 - ARTHUR'S CHOICE

$8.79

Our most popular sandwich! Ham, Swiss, Chicken & Cheddar.

7" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

7" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

$6.99
7" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

7" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

$6.99
7" #5 - HAM & SWISS

7" #5 - HAM & SWISS

$6.79
7" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROV

7" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROV

$7.79
7" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

7" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

$8.79
7" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZ

7" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZ

$7.69
7" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZ

7" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZ

$6.99
7" #10 - VEGGIE & CHEESE

7" #10 - VEGGIE & CHEESE

$7.49

Cucumber, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms, with melted Provolone & Mozzarella

7" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

7" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

$8.49
7" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

7" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

$8.49
7" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

7" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

$8.49
7" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

7" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

$6.99

Sandwich comes COLD!

7" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

7" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

$6.99

Melted Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone

7" BACON SANDWICH (NO CHEESE)

$7.59

POTATOES

19 - POTATO CLASSIC

19 - POTATO CLASSIC

$5.89

Diced ham & chicken, topped with melted cheddar

20 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

20 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

$5.89
21 - HAM & MOZZARELLA

21 - HAM & MOZZARELLA

$5.69
22 - BACON & CHEDDAR

22 - BACON & CHEDDAR

$6.29
23 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

23 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

$7.49
24 - CHILI & CHEDDAR

24 - CHILI & CHEDDAR

$5.79
25 - BROC, CAULFLWR & CHED

25 - BROC, CAULFLWR & CHED

$6.29
26 - BACON, BROC, CAULFLWR & CHED

26 - BACON, BROC, CAULFLWR & CHED

$6.99
27 - BROC, CAULFLWR, MUSHRM, ONION & CHED

27 - BROC, CAULFLWR, MUSHRM, ONION & CHED

$6.69
28 - CHKN, BROC & CHED

28 - CHKN, BROC & CHED

$6.99
29 - LOTS OF CHEESE

29 - LOTS OF CHEESE

$4.99

Melted Cheddar & Mozzarella

30 - BUTTER POTATO

30 - BUTTER POTATO

$3.19

QUICHE

QUICHE

QUICHE

$6.49

Home-Made! Flavor varies daily

WHOLE QUICHE

$34.99Out of stock

SOUPS/MAC/CHILI

SM SOUP

SM SOUP

$3.19

8 OZ.

MED SOUP

MED SOUP

$3.69

10 OZ.

LG SOUP

LG SOUP

$4.29

12 OZ.

QUART SOUP

QUART SOUP

$10.95

32 OZ.

.

SM CHILI

SM CHILI

$4.75

8 OZ.

MED CHILI

MED CHILI

$5.45

10 OZ.

LG CHILI

LG CHILI

$6.25

12 OZ.

QUART CHILI

QUART CHILI

$16.95

32 OZ.

PASTA

SM PLAIN PASTA

SM PLAIN PASTA

$2.39

Tri-color pasta with italian dressing.

LG PLAIN PASTA

LG PLAIN PASTA

$3.89

Tri-color pasta with italian dressing.

QT PLAIN PASTA

QT PLAIN PASTA

$9.59

Tri-color pasta with italian dressing.

SM VEGGIE PASTA

SM VEGGIE PASTA

$2.79

Tri-color pasta with broccoli, cucumber, grape tomatoes & italian dressing.

LG VEGGIE PASTA

LG VEGGIE PASTA

$4.19

Tri-color pasta with broccoli, cucumber, grape tomatoes & italian dressing.

QT VEGGIE PASTA

QT VEGGIE PASTA

$10.59

Tri-color pasta with broccoli, cucumber, grape tomatoes & italian dressing.

.

SM ITALIAN PASTA

SM ITALIAN PASTA

$2.79Out of stock

White pasta with green peppers, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella & italian dressing.

LG ITALIAN PASTA

LG ITALIAN PASTA

$4.19Out of stock

White pasta with green peppers, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella & italian dressing.

QT ITALIAN PASTA

QT ITALIAN PASTA

$10.59Out of stock

White pasta with green peppers, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella & italian dressing.

SALADS

MACARONI SALAD

MACARONI SALAD

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

AMBROSIA

AMBROSIA

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

COTTAGE CHEESE

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.49
FRUIT BOWL

FRUIT BOWL

$4.49

Made fresh daily!

CHIPS

CAPE COD - ORIGINAL RED-FAT

CAPE COD - ORIGINAL RED-FAT

$1.29

Most popular chip!

CAPE COD - SALT & VINEGAR

CAPE COD - SALT & VINEGAR

$1.29
CAPE COD - BBQ CHIPS

CAPE COD - BBQ CHIPS

$1.29
KRUNCHER - JALAPENO CHIPS

KRUNCHER - JALAPENO CHIPS

$1.29
KETTLE - DILL CHIPS

KETTLE - DILL CHIPS

$1.99

PICKLE

WHOLE PICKLE

WHOLE PICKLE

$1.49

DESSERTS

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$3.99
CHERRY CHEESECAKE

CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.99
OREO CHEESECAKE

OREO CHEESECAKE

$4.99
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.99
TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$4.99
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$4.99
BIRTHDAY CAKE CHEESECAKE

BIRTHDAY CAKE CHEESECAKE

$4.99

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Key Lime

SM FROZEN YOGURT

SM FROZEN YOGURT

$2.95

3.5 OZ

MED FROZEN YOGURT

MED FROZEN YOGURT

$3.45

5 OZ.

LG FROZEN YOGURT

LG FROZEN YOGURT

$3.95

7 OZ.

QUART FROZEN YOGURT

QUART FROZEN YOGURT

$6.95
CAKE CONE

CAKE CONE

$2.95

5 OZ.

WAFFLE CONE

WAFFLE CONE

$4.95

7 OZ.

PECAN TURTLE

PECAN TURTLE

$5.25
CASHEW TURTLE

CASHEW TURTLE

$5.25
ALMOND TURTLE

ALMOND TURTLE

$5.25
JUMBO PEANUT BTR CUP

JUMBO PEANUT BTR CUP

$5.25Out of stock

SODA/ICED TEA

SM DRINK

SM DRINK

$1.45

16 oz.

MED DRINK

MED DRINK

$1.65

21 oz.

LG DRINK

LG DRINK

$1.85

32 oz.

OTHER BEVERAGES

WHITE MILK

WHITE MILK

$2.79
CHOC MILK

CHOC MILK

$2.79Out of stock
KIWI STRAWBERRY SNAPPLE

KIWI STRAWBERRY SNAPPLE

$2.45
APPLE SNAPPLE

APPLE SNAPPLE

$2.45
MANGO SNAPPLE

MANGO SNAPPLE

$2.45
BAI STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

BAI STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.99
BAI WATERMELON

BAI WATERMELON

$2.99
BAI BLUEBERRY

BAI BLUEBERRY

$2.99
BAI CLEMENTINE

BAI CLEMENTINE

$2.99
COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.25

16 oz.

SM CAPPUCCINO

SM CAPPUCCINO

$1.75

10 oz.

LG CAPPUCCINO

LG CAPPUCCINO

$1.95

16 oz.

SM HOT CHOC

SM HOT CHOC

$1.75

10 oz.

LG HOT CHOC

LG HOT CHOC

$1.95

16 oz.

BOTTLED WTR

BOTTLED WTR

$1.25
ICE WATER

ICE WATER

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sandwiches, potatoes, soups, salads & desserts - since 1977!

Location

1133 North Galena Avenue, Dixon, IL 61021

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

