Arthur's Garden Deli - ROCK FALLS

review star

No reviews yet

1405 1st Avenue

Rock Falls, IL 61071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

7" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR
SMALL FRUIT
7" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

4" ROUND SANDWICHES

4" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

4" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

$4.29
4" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

4" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

$4.29
4" #5 - HAM & SWISS

4" #5 - HAM & SWISS

$4.09
4" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROVOLONE

4" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROVOLONE

$4.39
4" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

4" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

$4.89
4" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

4" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

$4.39
4" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

4" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA

$4.29
4" #10 - VEGGIE CHEESE

4" #10 - VEGGIE CHEESE

$4.39

Cucumber, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms, with melted Provolone & Mozzarella

4" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

4" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

$4.79
4" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

4" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

$4.79
4" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

4" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

$4.79
4" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

4" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

$4.09

Sandwich comes COLD!

4" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

4" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

$3.99

Melted Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone

4" #17 - TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

4" #17 - TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$6.59

Home-Made!

4" #18 - CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

4" #18 - CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.79

Home-Made!

4" BACON SANDWICH (NO CHEESE)

$4.59

7" SUB SANDWICHES

7" #1 - WORK OF ART

7" #1 - WORK OF ART

$11.49

Ham, Swiss, Chicken, Cheddar, Prime Beef & Provolone

7" #2 - ARTHUR'S CHOICE

7" #2 - ARTHUR'S CHOICE

$8.79

Our most popular sandwich! Ham, Swiss, Chicken & Cheddar.

7" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

7" #3 - CHICKEN & CHEDDAR

$6.99
7" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

7" #4 - TURKEY & CHEDDAR

$6.99
7" #5 - HAM & SWISS

7" #5 - HAM & SWISS

$6.79
7" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROV

7" #6 - HAM, SALAMI & PROV

$7.79
7" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

7" #7 - CHICKEN, BACON & CHEDDAR

$8.79
7" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZ

7" #8 - HAM, PEPPERONI & MOZZ

$7.69
7" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZ

7" #9 - PEPPERONI & MOZZ

$6.99
7" #10 - VEGGIE & CHEESE

7" #10 - VEGGIE & CHEESE

$7.49

Cucumber, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms, with melted Provolone & Mozzarella

7" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

7" #11 - PRIME BEEF & SWISS

$8.49
7" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

7" #12 - CORNED BEEF & SWISS

$8.49
7" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

7" #13 - PASTRAMI & SWISS

$8.49
7" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

7" #14 - BRAUNSCHWEIGER & SWISS

$6.99

Sandwich comes COLD!

7" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

7" #15 - 3 CHEESE SUB

$6.99

Melted Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone

7" BACON SANDWICH (NO CHEESE)

$7.59

SOUPS/MAC

SM SOUP

SM SOUP

$3.19

8 OZ.

MED SOUP

MED SOUP

$3.69

10 OZ.

LG SOUP

LG SOUP

$4.29

12 OZ.

QUART SOUP

QUART SOUP

$10.95

32 OZ.

SM CHILI

SM CHILI

$4.75

8 OZ.

MED CHILI

MED CHILI

$5.45

10 OZ.

LG CHILI

LG CHILI

$6.25

12 OZ.

QUART CHILI

QUART CHILI

$16.95

32 OZ.

PASTA

SM PLAIN PASTA

SM PLAIN PASTA

$2.39

Tri-Color Pasta with Italian Dressing

LG PLAIN PASTA

LG PLAIN PASTA

$3.89

Tri-Color Pasta with Italian Dressing

QT PLAIN PASTA

QT PLAIN PASTA

$9.59

Tri-Color Pasta with Italian Dressing

SM VEGGIE PASTA

SM VEGGIE PASTA

$2.79

Tri-Color Pasta with Broccoli, Grape Tomatoes & Italian Dressing

LG VEGGIE PASTA

LG VEGGIE PASTA

$4.19

Tri-Color Pasta with Broccoli, Grape Tomatoes & Italian Dressing

QT VEGGIE PASTA

QT VEGGIE PASTA

$10.59

Tri-Color Pasta with Broccoli, Grape Tomatoes & Italian Dressing

SM ITALIAN PASTA

SM ITALIAN PASTA

$2.79Out of stock

White Pasta with green peppers, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni & shredded mozzarella - mixed with Italian dressing.

LG ITALIAN PASTA

LG ITALIAN PASTA

$4.19Out of stock

White Pasta with green peppers, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni & shredded mozzarella - mixed with Italian dressing.

QT ITALIAN PASTA

QT ITALIAN PASTA

$10.59Out of stock

White Pasta with green peppers, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni & shredded mozzarella - mixed with Italian dressing.

PICKLES

WHOLE PICKLE

WHOLE PICKLE

$1.49

QUICHE

QUICHE

QUICHE

$6.49

Home-Made! Flavor varies daily

SALADS

MACARONI SALAD

MACARONI SALAD

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

AMBROSIA

AMBROSIA

$2.49

Made fresh daily!

COTTAGE CHEESE

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.49
BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$2.49Out of stock

Made fresh daily!

SMALL FRUIT

SMALL FRUIT

$4.49

Made fresh daily!

CHIPS

ORIGINAL CAPE COD

ORIGINAL CAPE COD

$1.29

Most popular chip!

SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.29
BBQ CHIPS

BBQ CHIPS

$1.29
JALAPENO CHIPS

JALAPENO CHIPS

$1.29
DILL CHIPS

DILL CHIPS

$1.99

DESSERTS

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$3.99
CHERRY CHEESECAKE

CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.99
OREO CHEESECAKE

OREO CHEESECAKE

$4.99
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.99
TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$4.99
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$4.99
BIRTHDAY CAKE CHEESECAKE

BIRTHDAY CAKE CHEESECAKE

$4.99

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Key Lime

SM FROZEN YOGURT

SM FROZEN YOGURT

$2.95

3.5 OZ

LG FROZEN YOGURT

LG FROZEN YOGURT

$3.95

7 OZ.

QUART FROZEN YOGURT

QUART FROZEN YOGURT

$6.95
CAKE CONE

CAKE CONE

$2.95

5 OZ.

WAFFLE CONE

WAFFLE CONE

$4.95Out of stock

7 OZ.

MILK CHOC PECAN TURTLE

MILK CHOC PECAN TURTLE

$5.25
DARK CHOC ALMOND TURTLE

DARK CHOC ALMOND TURTLE

$5.25
MILK CHOC CASHEW TURTLE

MILK CHOC CASHEW TURTLE

$5.25
JUMBO PEANUT BTR CUP

JUMBO PEANUT BTR CUP

$5.25

SODA/ICED TEA

SM DRINK

SM DRINK

$1.45

16 oz.

MED DRINK

MED DRINK

$1.65

21 oz.

LG DRINK

LG DRINK

$1.85

32 oz.

OTHER BEVERAGES

WHITE MILK

WHITE MILK

$2.79Out of stock
CHOC MILK

CHOC MILK

$2.79Out of stock
KIWI STRAWB SNAPPLE

KIWI STRAWB SNAPPLE

$2.45
APPLE SNAPPLE

APPLE SNAPPLE

$2.45
MANGO SNAPPLE

MANGO SNAPPLE

$2.45
BAI STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

BAI STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.99
BAI WATERMELON

BAI WATERMELON

$2.99
BAI BLUEBERRY

BAI BLUEBERRY

$2.99
BAI CLEMENTINE

BAI CLEMENTINE

$2.99

BAI COCONUT

$2.99

BAI KIWI STRAWB

$2.99
COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.25

16 oz.

BOTTLED WTR

BOTTLED WTR

$1.25
ICE WATER

ICE WATER

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1405 1st Avenue, Rock Falls, IL 61071

Directions

