Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Artichoke Basille 16th st

review star

No reviews yet

6031 N 16th St #1

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Garlic Knots
Cheese Pie

Pies

Artichoke Pie

$33.00+

Cheese Pie

$26.00+

Crab Pie

$31.00+

Margherita Pie

$27.00+

Meatball Parm Pie

$30.00+

Pepperoni Pie

$30.00+

Sicilian Pie

$28.00

Staten Island Pie

$31.00+

Vodka Pie

$30.00+

White Pie

$28.00+

Not Pizza (Starters)

Box Salad

$15.00

Brushetta

$11.00

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Meatballs & Ricotta

$14.00

Not Pizza (Entrees)

Calzone

$15.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Mozz, Tom, Basil Sandwich

$12.00

Penne with Vodka Sauce

$14.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.00

Sides

Cooked Sauce

$1.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Vodka Sauce

$2.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$3.60

Desserts

Cheesecake Chocolate Carmel

$8.00

Cheesecake Plain

$8.00

Cheesecake Strawberry

$8.00

Choc Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate ONLY Cheescake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Pasta W/ Red Sauce

$8.00

Kids Cheese Slice

$5.75

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kid's Trio

$7.00

Bottle Soda

Dasani Water Bottle

$4.00

Can Soda

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Fountain

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Refill Fountain

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Artichoke Pizza - Phoenix, AZ image
Artichoke Pizza - Phoenix, AZ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Goldwater's
orange starNo Reviews
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Dapper & Stout Uptown - 100 E Camelback Rd #150
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd #150 Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
orange star4.7 • 403
1339 E Northern Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
orange star4.0 • 385
3620 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Indian Delhi Palace
orange star4.1 • 2,470
5104 East Mcdowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85008
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
orange star4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Los Dos Molinos Uptown
orange star4.4 • 2,226
1044 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 018 Crown
orange star4.8 • 1,815
5813 N. 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
orange star4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Biltmore
orange star4.3 • 1,165
2398 E Camelback Rd #101 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston