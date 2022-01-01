Restaurant header imageView gallery

Artie's Fish Market & Grill

214 Reviews

$$

4257 austin blvd

island park, NY 11558

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Fish Fillets & Steaks
Lobster Bisque
Stuffed Fillet of Sole

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Our famous local calamari lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Buffalo Calamari

$19.00

Our famous fried calamari topped with spicy buffalo wing sauce with blue cheese for dipping.

Chopped Baked Clams

$10.00

Three clams stuffed with our homemade clam stuffing.

Whole Baked Clams

$8.00

Three whole clams fully dressed and baked golden brown.

Whole Baked Mussels

$8.00

Whole Baked Oysters

$9.00

Baby Crab Cakes

$9.00

Homemade baby crab cakes served with a side of remoulade.

Mussels Red or White

$14.00

(MP) Prince Edward Island mussels served with toasted garlic bread.

Mussels Gorgonzola

$19.00

Our famous creamy gorgonzola sauce sauce with chopped cherry tomatoes over fresh mussels.

Tuna Tidbits

$20.00

An Artie's Original! Grilled tuna on garlic bread with mozzarella cheese.

Tuna, Salmon, or Scallops Tartare

Raw tuna, salmon, or scallops over a pressed cucumber salad.

Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Five large grilled seasoned shrimp with just the right bite. Peel and eat.

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Whole grilled calamari seasoned in a spicy marinara.

Portobello Appetizer

$20.00

Portobello mushroom, grilled tuna, roasted red pepper, and melted fresh mozzarella over mixed greens.

Steamers

$25.00

(MP) A full pound of local steamers. Steamed traditionally with beer, celery, and white onion.

Clams on the Half Shell

$9.00+

Littleneck, Topneck or Cherrystone clams on the half shell

Oyster on the Half Shell

$15.00+

(MP) Seasonal

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Eight sweet and succulent medium shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy fried coconut crusted large shrimp. (3 per order))

Fried Fish Fingers App

$10.00

Crispy fried fresh scrod served with tar tar sauce and cocktail sauce (5 per order).

Fish Taco

$6.00

Crispy fresh fried scrod served on a corn tortilla with lettuce and fresh pico de gallo. (1 taco per order)

Spicy Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Crispy butterflied fried medium shrimp with a spicy aioli.

Fried Clam Strips APPETIZER

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Artie's famous. Nobody makes it better.

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.00

The old timer's favorite.

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Thick and creamy with "lots of clams."

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons with our classic Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$9.00

Served with vidalia onion vinaigrette

Lobsters

Lobster Entree

$45.00+

(MP) Served with choice of potato and vegetable.

Artie's Famous Garlic Lobster

(MP) Chopped lobster (in shell) sauteed in garlic, oil, and breadcrumbs, served over your choice of pasta with toasted garlic bread.

Entrees

Served with choice of potato and vegetable

Almond Crusted Sole or Salmon

$3.00

Broiled fillet of lemon sole or Canadian salmon topped with almonds and slow baked.

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Dill Butter Sole or Salmon

Baked fillet of sole or salmon cooked with fresh dill and butter.

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Fresh Fish Fillets & Steaks

Fresh fillets cooked to order.

Newsday Swordfish

$35.00

Pesto Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Canadian salmon fillet crusted with garlic and basil.

Stuffed Fillet of Sole

$30.00

Lemon sole stuffed with our crab, shrimp, and scallop stuffing.

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

Five jumbo shrimp stuffed with our crab, shrimp, and scallop stuffing.

Whole Fish

(MP) Your choice of fish, fried to crispy perfection or broiled with lemon butter and white wine, topped with bread crumbs.

Pasta

SEAFOOD Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Little neck clams, mussels, sea scallops, large shrimp and thinly sliced calamari in a spicy marinara sauce seasoned with red pepper flakes served over your choice of pasta.

Chef's Special Pasta

$38.00

Shrimp and scallops in a lobster tomato cream sauce topped with lump blue claw crab meat served over your choice of pasta.

House Clam Sauce

$24.00

Shrimp, Scallops, and Clams - an Artie's Original served over your choice of pasta.

Mussels Gorgonzola

$25.00

Mussels in our famous gorgonzola cream sauce served over pasta of your choice.

Red or WhiteClam Sauce

$21.00

Local Long Island clams shucked, chopped, and cooked to order. Choose our "White" butter, garlic and wine or "Red" garlic marinara served over your choice of pasta.

Shrimp Parmesean

$25.00

Fried shrimp coated in marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese served over your choice of pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Ten large shrimp sauteed in garlic and oil served over your choice of pasta.

Artie's Famous Garlic Lobster

(MP) Chopped lobster (in shell) sauteed in garlic, oil, and breadcrumbs, served over your choice of pasta with toasted garlic bread.

SCUNGILI Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Thinly sliced sauteed scungili in a spicy house marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Fried Platters

Artie's (FRIED) Sampler

$33.00

Large shrimp, sea scallops, and flounder fillet - a perfect fisherman's combination. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Artie's Sampler (NOT FRIED)

$33.00

Crab Cake PLATTER

$18.00

Grandma's recipe. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Fried Bay Scallops PLATTER

$19.00

Lightly breaded golden fried bay scallops. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Fried Flounder Fillet PLATTER

$22.00

We caught 'em, you enjoy 'em! Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Fried Clam Strips PLATTER

$19.00

Fried golden whole soft ipswich clams (market availability). Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Fried Sea Scallops PLATTER

$32.00

Lightly breaded golden fried sea scallops. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp PLATTER

$19.00

Large shrimp fried to perfection. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Wraps and Sandwiches

Crab Cake SANDWHICH

$15.00

Grandma's special crab cake recipe served fully dressed on a challah roll. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Crispy Chicken Caesar WRAP

$16.00

Sundried tomato and basil wrap stuffed with crispy chicken and our classic caesar salad. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Fried Flounder Fillet SANDWHICH

$18.00

Golden fried flounder fillet served on a fresh challah roll. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Salmon WRAP

$19.00

Grilled salmon, portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, and dressed greens on a sundried tomato and basil wrap. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Tuna WRAP

$27.00

Grilled tuna, portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, and dressed greens on a sundried tomato and basil wrap. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Fresh ground salmon grilled to perfection. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Cod Halibut Burger

$17.00

Sides

Homemade French Fries

$5.00

Homemade Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Roasted Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts (Seasonal Veg)

$7.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed SPINACH

$6.00

Extra Dill Butter

$3.00

Extra Lemon Butter

$3.00

Other Catches/Kids Menu

Fried Fish Fingers App

$10.00

Crispy fried fresh scrod served with tar tar sauce and cocktail sauce (5 per order).

Hamburger

$16.00

Half pound burger served on a challah roll. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled hot dog with a great crunch. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Pasta with marinara or butter

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Golden fried chicken fingers. Everyone's favorite! Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Specials

Oyster Rockefeller

$12.00

Grilled Prawn App

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$10.00

Shrimp/Scallop Cake App

$10.00

King Crab Leg APP

$55.00

Steak Tidbits

$25.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$27.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$36.00

Prawns

$36.00

Flounder Francese

$29.00

Salmon Tuscany

$27.00

Steak

$40.00

SURF & TURF

Shrimp/Scallop Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Shrimp/Scallop Cake Platter

$20.00

Lobster Tails

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$39.00

Lobster Grilled Chesse

$30.00

Beer Battered Fish n Chips Platter

$24.00Out of stock

King Crab Leg Entree

$99.00

Snow Crab Legs

$45.00

Clothing

Tank Top

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Five star food in a casual dining environment. Our restaurant dishes are prepared to order with fish cut fresh in our own fish market. Come dine with us!

Website

Location

4257 austin blvd, island park, NY 11558

Directions

Gallery
Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buzz'd Express Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1799 Bellmore Avenue North Bellmore, NY 11710
View restaurantnext
1331 Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1906 newbridge rd Bellmore, NY 11710
View restaurantnext
Cream Espresso Bar & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
2455 Jerusalem Ave North Bellmore, NY 11710
View restaurantnext
Avli the Little Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2449 Jerusalem Ave North Bellmore, NY 11710
View restaurantnext
Jones Beach - Boardwalk Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
Jones Beach State Park Wantagh, NY 11793
View restaurantnext
Jones Beach - West Bath House - JB- West Bath House
orange starNo Reviews
Jones Beach State Park - West Bath House Wantagh, NY 11793
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in island park

Sangria 71 - Island Park
orange star4.5 • 533
4585 Austin Blvd Island Park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
Artie's Fish Market - 4257 Austin Blvd
orange star4.6 • 214
4257 austin blvd island park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near island park
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston