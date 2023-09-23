Market Menu

Cut Fish - Raw (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Arctic Char*

$19.75Out of stock

Baby Scrod*

$10.99Out of stock

Baccala

$19.99

Bay Scallops (dry)

$17.99

Black Seabass Filet

$29.99

Blackfish*

$29.75

Bluefish

$8.99

Boston Mackeral

Branzini

$24.75

Brook Trout

Catfish

$13.99

Chilean Seabass

$39.99

Codfish

$26.99

Codfish Steak

$19.75

Flounder

$24.99

Fluke

$21.75

Grouper

Out of stock

Haddock

Out of stock

Halibut

$34.99

Kingfish (Mackerel) Steak

$13.75Out of stock

Large Scrod

$17.99

Mahi Mahi

$24.99

Mako Shark

$10.99Out of stock

Monkfish

$19.99

Pollack

Out of stock

Porgy

$17.75

Red Snapper

$29.99

Salmon - Coho

Out of stock

Salmon - Norway

$21.99

Salmon - Norway Steak

$19.99

Salmon - Organic

$29.99

Salmon - Organic Steak

Out of stock

Salmon - Wild

$27.99

Scrod - Fillet

Sea Scallops (dry)

$34.99

Sea Trout (Weakfish)

$17.75Out of stock

Skate Wing - Cut

Out of stock

Sole - Lemon

$27.99

Spanish Mackerel - Cut

Out of stock

Squid - Cut

$14.99

Striped Bass

$29.99

Swordfish Steaks

$29.99

Thresher Shark

$14.99

Tilapia

$9.99

Tile Fish

$27.75Out of stock

Tuna

$34.99

Whiting

Out of stock

Cooked Frozen Octopus (Copy)

$14.75

Whole Fish - Raw (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

All prices are Per Pound. Your total may vary based on actual weight.

Blackfish

$11.99

Bluefish

$3.99

Boston Mackerel

$1.99

Branzino

$12.99

Brooktrout

$12.99

Butterfish

Out of stock

Catfish

$4.99Out of stock

Chub Mackerel

Out of stock

Codfish

$8.99

Cuttle Fish

Out of stock

Flounder

$11.99

Fluke

$10.99

Fresh Eel

$10.99

Grouper

Out of stock

Hake

$7.99Out of stock

King Mackeral

Out of stock

Ling (Red Hake)

$3.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

Out of stock

Monkfish

$8.99Out of stock

Octopus (Frozen)

$12.99

Pike

Out of stock

Porgy

$6.99

Pulpo (Baby)

$8.99

Pulpo (Large)

$9.99

Red Snapper

$14.99

Salmon - Farmed Norway

$12.99

Salmon - Wild King

Out of stock

Salmon - Wild Sockeye

Out of stock

Sardines

Out of stock

Scallops - Peconic Bay

Sea Trout (Weakfish)

Out of stock

Seabass

$13.99

Shark - Porbeagle

Out of stock

Skate Wing

Out of stock

Smelts

$8.99

Sole - Grey

Out of stock

Spanish Mackerel

Out of stock

Spearing

Out of stock

Squid (fresh)

$8.99Out of stock

Squid - Whole

$13.99

Striped Bass

$10.99

Tile Fish

$11.99Out of stock

Tuna - Albacore

Out of stock

White Fish

Out of stock

Whiting

Out of stock

Smoked Eels

$30.00

Cooked Frozen Octopus

$14.75

Smoked Mackeral

$12.99

Smoked Bluefish

$17.99

Salmon Head (ea)

$1.50

Shrimp - Raw (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Shrimp - Medium (whole)

$11.99

Shrimp - Medium (cleaned)

$12.99

Shrimp - Large (whole)

$15.99

Shrimp - Large (cleaned)

$16.99

Shrimp - Jumbo (whole)

$21.99

Shrimp - Jumbo (cleaned)

$22.99

Shrimp - Colossal (whole)

$24.75

Shrimp - Colossal (cleaned)

$25.75

Jumbo Tiger Prawns (whole)

$24.75

Jumbo Tiger Prawns - (cleaned)

$25.75

Shrimp - Prepared (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Shrimp - Medium

$13.75

Shrimp - Large

$17.75

Shrimp - Jumbo

$23.75

Shrimp - Colossal

$26.75

Jumbo Tiger Prawns

$26.75

Shrimp - Large Cocktail

$21.75

ShrimpPlatter - Medium (lb)

$15.99

ShrimpPlatter - Large (lb)

$19.99

ShrimpPlatter - Jumbo (lb)

$25.99

Shrimp Platter - Colossal (lb)

$28.75

Clams (Priced per each unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Clams - Chowder (ea)

$0.83

Clams - Chowder - Open (ea)

$0.93

Clams - Chowder - Chopped (ea)

$1.03

Clams - Little Neck (ea)

$0.83

Clams - Little Neck - Open (ea)

$0.93

Clams - Little Neck - Chopped (ea)

$1.03

Clams - Top Neck (ea)

$0.83

Clams - Top Neck - Open (ea)

$0.93

Clams - Top Neck - Chopped (ea)

$1.03

Cockles Clams (Per Pound)

$10.99

Manilla Clams (Per Pound)

$10.99

Vongole Clams (Per Pound)

$10.99

Razor Clams (Per Pound)

Baked Clams Chopped (per pc)

$1.25

Baked Clams Whole (per pc)

$1.50

Crab (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Blue Claw - Raw (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$7.99

Blue Claw - Prepped (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$7.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (16oz can)

$60.00

King Crab Legs - Frozen (lb)

$59.99

Sea Legs Supreme Imitation King Crab Meat (Frozen) (lb)

$7.99

Sea Legs Supreme Imitation King Crab Meat (Frozen) - 2 1/2 lb package

$16.50Out of stock

Snow Crab Legs

$29.99

Soft Shell Crab

$8.99

Softshell Crab - Frozen Jumbo (~1 pound)

$8.99Out of stock

Stone Crab Claws (Pound)

$65.00

Lobster - Raw (Prices shown are Per Pound. Enter total weight desired.)

1.25lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$24.75

1.25lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$20.75

1.5lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$24.75

1.5lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$20.75

2.0lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$24.75

2.0lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$20.75

2.5lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)

Out of stock

2.5lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)

3.0lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)

3lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)

Out of stock

Lobster Meat (Frozen) (per lb)

$60.00

Lobster Tails - 10-12oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$49.99

Lobster Tails - 3oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$49.99

Lobster Tails - 5oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$49.99

Lobster Tails - 7oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$49.99

Lobster - Prepared (Prices shown are Per Pound. Enter total weight desired.)

1.25lb Lobster - Steamed (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$21.75

1.25lb Lobster - Broiled (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$25.75

1.5lb Lobster - Steamed (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$21.75

1.5lb Lobster - Broiled (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$25.75

2.0lb Lobster - Steamed (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$21.75

2.0lb Lobster - Broiled (Per lb. Total Weight.)

$25.75

2.5lb Lobster - Steamed (Per lb. Total Weight.)

2.5lb Lobster - Broiled (Per lb. Total Weight.)

3lb Lobster - Steamed (Per lb. Total Weight.)

3.0lb Lobster# - Broiled (Per lb. Total Weight.)

Lobster Tails - 3oz cooked - Platter (per lb)

$49.99

Lobster Tails - 5oz cooked - Platter (per lb)

$51.99

Lobster Tails - 7oz cooked - Platter (per lb)

$51.99

Lobster Tails - 10-12oz cooked - Platter (per lb)

$51.99

Mussels Oysters Scungilli - (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Mussels (lb)

$4.99

New Zealand Mussels (Frozen) 2(lb) Box

$15.00

Oysters - Blue Point (ea)

$1.75

Oysters - Blue Point - Open (ea)

$2.00

Scungilli (lb)

$18.75

Mussel Platters

Mussels - 3# Tray - Fra Diavolo

$30.00

Mussels - 3# Tray - Gorgonzola

$40.00

Mussels - 3# Tray - House Red Sauce

$30.00

Mussels - 3# Tray - House White Sauce

$30.00

Soups and Salads (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Lobster Bisque (Pint)

$7.99

Manhattan Clam Chowder (Pint)

$6.99

New England Clam Chowder (Pint)

$6.99

Lobster Salad

$49.99

Seafood Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Tuna Salad

$15.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Christmas Salad

$25.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$27.99

Prepared Foods (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)

Baked Clams Chopped (per pc)

$1.25

Baked Clams Whole (per pc)

$1.50

Calamari - Fried

$20.99

Calamari - Steamed

$14.99

Clam Sauce - House (Quart)

$20.00

Clam Sauce - Red (Quart)

$15.00

Clam Sauce - White (Quart)

$15.00

Flounder Burgers(ea)

$5.00

Crab Cakes (ea)

$4.50

Salmon Burgers (ea)

$5.00

Baby Crab Cakes (per piece)

$1.00

Seafood Stuffing

$10.00

Other Retail

Lemons

$1.00

Red Potatoes

$1.00

White Potatoes

$1.00

4C Bread Crumbs Panko

$4.00

4C Bread Crumbs Panko Plain

$4.00

4C Bread Crumbs Plain

$4.00

4C Bread Crumbs Seasoned

$4.00

Near East Couscous Mix

$4.00

Near East Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Vigo Yellow Rice

$2.50

Zatarain's DirtyRice

$4.00

Zatarain's Jambalaya

$4.50

Zatarain's Yellow Rice

$4.00

C Beer Batter

$5.00

McCormick Cracker Meal

$5.00

McCormick Tempura

$5.00

Seaweed Sheets

$10.00

White Miso Soup

$2.50

Capers

$4.00

Chopped Garlic

$4.50

Clam Juice

$4.00

Damn Good Horseradish

$5.99

Gold's Wasabi

$5.00

Mike's Garlic

$8.00

Mike's Ginger

$8.00

Mike's Sesame

$8.00

Pickled Ginger

$6.50

Wasabi

$6.00

Merlo's Cocktail Sauce

$6.00

Merlo's ZUPPA Tomato Broth & Clam Juice

$11.00

Cocktail Sauce

$4.00

Gold's Cocktail Sauce

$5.00

Kikkoman Soy Sauce

$5.00

Kikkoman Teriyaki

$5.00

McCormick Cocktail Extra Hot

$4.00

Mike's Duck Sauce

$7.00

Tartar Fat Free

$4.00

Tartar Sauce

$4.00

Trappey's Red Devil

$2.50

Vincent's Tomato Sauce Hot

$6.50

Vincent's Tomato Sauce Medium

$6.50

Vincent's Tomato Sauce Mild

$6.50

Crab Boil

$3.00

Magic Seasoning

$7.00

McCormick Cajun

$5.00

McCormick Fish Fry

$5.00

Old Bay Seasoning

$7.50

Old Bay Seasoning - Blackened

$4.50

Artie's Apparel

Clothing

Tank Top

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Morty Seafood Tools

Seafood Tools

Shrimp Peeler

$3.00

Lobster/Crab Cracker

$8.00

Lobster/Crab Pick

$7.00

CLAM Knife

$7.00

OYSTER Knife

$10.00

Fish Scaler

$8.00