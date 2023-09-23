- Home
Artie's Fish Market 4257 Austin Blvd
No reviews yet
4257 austin blvd
island park, NY 11558
Market Menu
Cut Fish - Raw (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All prices are Per Pound. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Arctic Char*
$19.75Out of stock
Baby Scrod*
$10.99Out of stock
Baccala
$19.99
Bay Scallops (dry)
$17.99
Black Seabass Filet
$29.99
Blackfish*
$29.75
Bluefish
$8.99
Boston Mackeral
Branzini
$24.75
Brook Trout
Catfish
$13.99
Chilean Seabass
$39.99
Codfish
$26.99
Codfish Steak
$19.75
Flounder
$24.99
Fluke
$21.75
Grouper
Out of stock
Haddock
Out of stock
Halibut
$34.99
Kingfish (Mackerel) Steak
$13.75Out of stock
Large Scrod
$17.99
Mahi Mahi
$24.99
Mako Shark
$10.99Out of stock
Monkfish
$19.99
Pollack
Out of stock
Porgy
$17.75
Red Snapper
$29.99
Salmon - Coho
Out of stock
Salmon - Norway
$21.99
Salmon - Norway Steak
$19.99
Salmon - Organic
$29.99
Salmon - Organic Steak
Out of stock
Salmon - Wild
$27.99
Scrod - Fillet
Sea Scallops (dry)
$34.99
Sea Trout (Weakfish)
$17.75Out of stock
Skate Wing - Cut
Out of stock
Sole - Lemon
$27.99
Spanish Mackerel - Cut
Out of stock
Squid - Cut
$14.99
Striped Bass
$29.99
Swordfish Steaks
$29.99
Thresher Shark
$14.99
Tilapia
$9.99
Tile Fish
$27.75Out of stock
Tuna
$34.99
Whiting
Out of stock
Whole Fish - Raw (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All prices are Per Pound. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Blackfish
$11.99
Bluefish
$3.99
Boston Mackerel
$1.99
Branzino
$12.99
Brooktrout
$12.99
Butterfish
Out of stock
Catfish
$4.99Out of stock
Chub Mackerel
Out of stock
Codfish
$8.99
Cuttle Fish
Out of stock
Flounder
$11.99
Fluke
$10.99
Fresh Eel
$10.99
Grouper
Out of stock
Hake
$7.99Out of stock
King Mackeral
Out of stock
Ling (Red Hake)
$3.99Out of stock
Mahi Mahi
Out of stock
Monkfish
$8.99Out of stock
Octopus (Frozen)
$12.99
Pike
Out of stock
Porgy
$6.99
Pulpo (Baby)
$8.99
Pulpo (Large)
$9.99
Red Snapper
$14.99
Salmon - Farmed Norway
$12.99
Salmon - Wild King
Out of stock
Salmon - Wild Sockeye
Out of stock
Sardines
Out of stock
Scallops - Peconic Bay
Sea Trout (Weakfish)
Out of stock
Seabass
$13.99
Shark - Porbeagle
Out of stock
Skate Wing
Out of stock
Smelts
$8.99
Sole - Grey
Out of stock
Spanish Mackerel
Out of stock
Spearing
Out of stock
Squid (fresh)
$8.99Out of stock
Squid - Whole
$13.99
Striped Bass
$10.99
Tile Fish
$11.99Out of stock
Tuna - Albacore
Out of stock
White Fish
Out of stock
Whiting
Out of stock
Smoked Eels
$30.00
Cooked Frozen Octopus
$14.75
Smoked Mackeral
$12.99
Smoked Bluefish
$17.99
Salmon Head (ea)
$1.50
Shrimp - Raw (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All prices are Per Pound. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Shrimp - Medium (whole)
$11.99
Shrimp - Medium (cleaned)
$12.99
Shrimp - Large (whole)
$15.99
Shrimp - Large (cleaned)
$16.99
Shrimp - Jumbo (whole)
$21.99
Shrimp - Jumbo (cleaned)
$22.99
Shrimp - Colossal (whole)
$24.75
Shrimp - Colossal (cleaned)
$25.75
Jumbo Tiger Prawns (whole)
$24.75
Jumbo Tiger Prawns - (cleaned)
$25.75
Clams (Priced per each unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All clam prices are Per Piece unless otherwise noted. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Clams - Chowder (ea)
$0.83
Clams - Chowder - Open (ea)
$0.93
Clams - Chowder - Chopped (ea)
$1.03
Clams - Little Neck (ea)
$0.83
Clams - Little Neck - Open (ea)
$0.93
Clams - Little Neck - Chopped (ea)
$1.03
Clams - Top Neck (ea)
$0.83
Clams - Top Neck - Open (ea)
$0.93
Clams - Top Neck - Chopped (ea)
$1.03
Cockles Clams (Per Pound)
$10.99
Manilla Clams (Per Pound)
$10.99
Vongole Clams (Per Pound)
$10.99
Razor Clams (Per Pound)
Baked Clams Chopped (per pc)
$1.25
Baked Clams Whole (per pc)
$1.50
Crab (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All prices are Per Pound. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Blue Claw - Raw (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$7.99
Blue Claw - Prepped (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$7.99
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (16oz can)
$60.00
King Crab Legs - Frozen (lb)
$59.99
Sea Legs Supreme Imitation King Crab Meat (Frozen) (lb)
$7.99
Sea Legs Supreme Imitation King Crab Meat (Frozen) - 2 1/2 lb package
$16.50Out of stock
Snow Crab Legs
$29.99
Soft Shell Crab
$8.99
Softshell Crab - Frozen Jumbo (~1 pound)
$8.99Out of stock
Stone Crab Claws (Pound)
$65.00
Lobster - Raw (Prices shown are Per Pound. Enter total weight desired.)
All prices are Per Pound. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
1.25lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$24.75
1.25lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$20.75
1.5lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$24.75
1.5lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$20.75
2.0lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$24.75
2.0lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$20.75
2.5lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)
Out of stock
2.5lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)
3.0lb Lobster - Cleaned (Per lb. Total Weight.)
3lb Lobster (Per lb. Total Weight.)
Out of stock
Lobster Meat (Frozen) (per lb)
$60.00
Lobster Tails - 10-12oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$49.99
Lobster Tails - 3oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$49.99
Lobster Tails - 5oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$49.99
Lobster Tails - 7oz (Per lb. Total Weight.)
$49.99
Mussels Oysters Scungilli - (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All prices are Per Pound unless otherwise noted. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Mussel Platters
Soups and Salads (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All prices are Per Pound unless otherwise noted. Your total may vary based on actual weight.
Prepared Foods (Priced per pound unless otherwise noted. Your cost will vary depending on actual weight.)
All items priced as marked, per piece.
Baked Clams Chopped (per pc)
$1.25
Baked Clams Whole (per pc)
$1.50
Calamari - Fried
$20.99
Calamari - Steamed
$14.99
Clam Sauce - House (Quart)
$20.00
Clam Sauce - Red (Quart)
$15.00
Clam Sauce - White (Quart)
$15.00
Flounder Burgers(ea)
$5.00
Crab Cakes (ea)
$4.50
Salmon Burgers (ea)
$5.00
Baby Crab Cakes (per piece)
$1.00
Seafood Stuffing
$10.00
Other Retail
Lemons
$1.00
Red Potatoes
$1.00
White Potatoes
$1.00
4C Bread Crumbs Panko
$4.00
4C Bread Crumbs Panko Plain
$4.00
4C Bread Crumbs Plain
$4.00
4C Bread Crumbs Seasoned
$4.00
Near East Couscous Mix
$4.00
Near East Rice Pilaf
$4.00
Vigo Yellow Rice
$2.50
Zatarain's DirtyRice
$4.00
Zatarain's Jambalaya
$4.50
Zatarain's Yellow Rice
$4.00
C Beer Batter
$5.00
McCormick Cracker Meal
$5.00
McCormick Tempura
$5.00
Seaweed Sheets
$10.00
White Miso Soup
$2.50
Capers
$4.00
Chopped Garlic
$4.50
Clam Juice
$4.00
Damn Good Horseradish
$5.99
Gold's Wasabi
$5.00
Mike's Garlic
$8.00
Mike's Ginger
$8.00
Mike's Sesame
$8.00
Pickled Ginger
$6.50
Wasabi
$6.00
Merlo's Cocktail Sauce
$6.00
Merlo's ZUPPA Tomato Broth & Clam Juice
$11.00
Cocktail Sauce
$4.00
Gold's Cocktail Sauce
$5.00
Kikkoman Soy Sauce
$5.00
Kikkoman Teriyaki
$5.00
McCormick Cocktail Extra Hot
$4.00
Mike's Duck Sauce
$7.00
Tartar Fat Free
$4.00
Tartar Sauce
$4.00
Trappey's Red Devil
$2.50
Vincent's Tomato Sauce Hot
$6.50
Vincent's Tomato Sauce Medium
$6.50
Vincent's Tomato Sauce Mild
$6.50
Crab Boil
$3.00
Magic Seasoning
$7.00
McCormick Cajun
$5.00
McCormick Fish Fry
$5.00
Old Bay Seasoning
$7.50
Old Bay Seasoning - Blackened
$4.50
Artie's Apparel
Morty Seafood Tools
Attributes and Amenities
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Artie's Fish Market has been supplying Island Park and the surrounding area - and our own restaurant! - for over 40 years. Come by and check out our stock of the finest restaurant quality seafood on Long Island.
Location
4257 austin blvd, island park, NY 11558
Gallery
