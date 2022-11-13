Artifact Cider Project The Station
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Using advanced fermentation practices, alongside thoughtful sourcing and the creative application of northeast apples, we make ciders that are new and boundary-pushing, but still true to the art of cidermaking.
Location
438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
