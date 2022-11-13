Artifact Cider Project imageView gallery

Artifact Cider Project The Station

438 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza
Slow Down (4-Pack)
Bramley Baldwin 375ml

Mimi's Chuka Diner

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Vegan Gyoza

$9.00

Chili Wontons

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Nikudango Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Nikudango Bowl (Vegan)

$14.00Out of stock

Butter Mochi

$8.00

Side of House Chili Crisp

$1.00

Side of Rice

$3.00Out of stock

All Dressed Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Onsen Egg

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Pairings

Cheese + Cider Pairing

$31.00

Just Cheese

$19.00

GF Cheese + Cider Pairing

$31.00

Apple of the Week

1/4 Peck Bag

$3.00

Cans To-Go

Slow Down (4-Pack)

Slow Down (4-Pack)

$13.00

ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh

Long Way Back (4-Pack)

$13.00

ABV 5.4% | Juicy and tart | 100% Northeast McIntosh

Wolf at the Door (4-Pack)

Wolf at the Door (4-Pack)

$13.00

ABV 6.0% | Sharp, dry, and raw | Made with our house culture and tannic fruit

Last Light (4-Pack, 12oz)

$11.00

Feels Like Home (Classic) (4-Pack, 12oz)

$10.00

Feels Like Home (Blueberry) (4-Pack, 12oz)

$10.00

Feels Like Home (Double Rum) (4-Pack, 12oz)

$10.00

Feels Like Home (Variety) (8-Pack, 12oz)

$17.00

Groove Steady (4-pack, 12oz)

$15.00

Bottles To Go

Terra 750ml

Terra 750ml

$20.00

CELLAR PROJECT | ABV 6.4% | Scott Farm (VT), Earthy and expressive, fermented in steel and oak.

Four on the Floor 750ml

$20.00

American Foxwhelp 375ml

$10.00

Bramley Baldwin 375ml

$10.00

Understood In Motion 750ml

$27.00Out of stock

Shirts / Tanks

New Northeast Tee (Light Blue)

New Northeast Tee (Light Blue)

$18.00+
New Northeast Tee (Black)

New Northeast Tee (Black)

$18.00+
Florence + Cambridge Tee (Green)

Florence + Cambridge Tee (Green)

$18.00+
Florence + Cambridge Tee (Navy)

Florence + Cambridge Tee (Navy)

$18.00+
Florence + Cambridge Long Sleeve (White)

Florence + Cambridge Long Sleeve (White)

$23.00+
Artifact Tee (White)

Artifact Tee (White)

$18.00+

Last Light Tank Top (White)

$25.00+

Long Way Back Tee (White)

$25.00+

Feels Like Home Long Sleeve (Oatmeal)

$23.00+

Artifact Logo Tee (Grey)

$18.00+

Sweatshirts

Hoodie Sweatshirt (Black on Black)

Hoodie Sweatshirt (Black on Black)

$35.00+

Hoodie Sweatshirt (Sand New Logo)

$40.00+
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Green)

Crewneck Sweatshirt (Green)

$30.00+
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Red)

Crewneck Sweatshirt (Red)

$30.00+

Hats

Weekend Hat (Wine)

Weekend Hat (Wine)

$20.00Out of stock
Six Panel Hat (Green/Gray)

Six Panel Hat (Green/Gray)

$25.00Out of stock
Beanie (Black)

Beanie (Black)

$17.00
Beanie (Neon Yellow)

Beanie (Neon Yellow)

$17.00

Feels Like Home Hat (Trucker)

$15.00

Glassware / Misc

Diner Mug

Diner Mug

$8.00

Feels Like Home Pint Glass

$5.00

Willi Becher Pint Glass

$8.00

Feels Like Home Blanket

$20.00

Black ACP Tote

$5.00

HV Baked Apple Chips - Gala

$8.00

HV Baked Apple Chips - Northern Spy

$8.00

HV Baked Apple Chips - RI Greening

$8.00

Small Change Merchandise

Small Change Umbrella T-Shirt (Black)

$18.00+

Small Change Umbrella T-Shirt (Navy)

$18.00+

Small Change Trucker (Black/Gray)

$20.00

Small Change Trucker (Cream/Gray)

$20.00

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Redeemable in person, at either taproom location! Please email hello@artifactcider.com for other gift card denominations.

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Redeemable in person, at either taproom location! Please email hello@artifactcider.com for other gift card denominations.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Using advanced fermentation practices, alongside thoughtful sourcing and the creative application of northeast apples, we make ciders that are new and boundary-pushing, but still true to the art of cidermaking.

Location

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Artifact Cider Project image

