Artifact Cider Project The Cellar

34 N Maple St Unit #15

Florence, MA 01062

Popular Items

Feels Like Home Double Rum (12oz 4-pack)
Feels Like Home Classic (12oz 4-Pack)
Feels Like Home Variety (12 oz 8-Pack)

Cider To-Go

Last Light ( 12oz 4-pack)

$11.00
Slow Down (16oz 4-Pack)

Slow Down (16oz 4-Pack)

$13.00

ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh

By Any Other Name (16oz 4-Pack)

By Any Other Name (16oz 4-Pack)

$14.00

ABV 6.0% | Dry, crisp, and pink | Made with blueberries

Feels Like Home (16oz 4-Pack)

Feels Like Home (16oz 4-Pack)

$13.00

ABV 5.4% | Fruity and unfiltered | Fermented on rum-soaked oak chips

Pick Your Own (4-Pack) - Mainstays Only

$14.00

Make your own 4 pack by choosing from the below options

Pick Your Own (4-pack) - With Cellar Projects

$15.00

Feels Like Home Classic (12oz 4-Pack)

$10.00

Feels Like Home Blueberry (12oz 4-Pack)

$10.00

Feels Like Home Double Rum (12oz 4-pack)

$10.00

Feels Like Home Variety (12 oz 8-Pack)

$17.00

Wolf at the Door (4-Pack)

$14.00
Terra (750 mL Bottle)

Terra (750 mL Bottle)

$16.00

CELLAR PROJECT | ABV 6.4% | Scott Farm (VT), Earthy and expressive, fermented in steel and oak.

2017 American Foxwhelp (375 ml bottle)

$8.00

CELLAR PROJECT| ABV 6.5%| Scott Farm (VT), 100% American Foxwelp, Notes of musk, beeswax, brown sugar

2017 Four on the Floor (750 ml bottle)

$16.00

CELLAR PROJECT| ABV 7.4%| Scott Farm (VT), Roxbury Russet, Redfield, American Foxwelp, McIntosh. Notes of white flowers, Asian pear, and lactic kick

Shirts

Artifact Tee (White)

Artifact Tee (White)
$18.00+

$18.00+
Flo + Cam Tee (Green)

Flo + Cam Tee (Green)
$18.00+

$18.00+
Flo + Cam Tee (Navy)

Flo + Cam Tee (Navy)
$18.00+

$18.00+

Logo Tank (White)

$25.00

Last Light Tank (White)

$25.00

Long Way Back Tee (White)

$20.00

Logo Tee (Charcoal)

$20.00

FLH Long Sleeve

$23.00

Sweatshirts

Hoodie Sweatshirt (Black on Black)

Hoodie Sweatshirt (Black on Black)

$30.00

Artifact logo hooded sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt (Green)

Crewneck Sweatshirt (Green)

$30.00+

Artifact logo crewneck sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt (Maroon)

$30.00+

Logo Hoodie (Sand)

$40.00

Hats

Weekend Hat (Wine)

Weekend Hat (Wine)

$20.00Out of stock
Six Panel Hat (Green/Gray)

Six Panel Hat (Green/Gray)

$25.00Out of stock
Beanie (Black)

Beanie (Black)

$17.00Out of stock
Beanie (Neon)

Beanie (Neon)

$17.00Out of stock

FLH Trucker Hat

$15.00

Mugs & Glassware

Koozie

$2.00Out of stock

FLH Pint Glass

$5.00

FLH Blanket

$20.00

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Redeemable in person, at either taproom location! Please email hello@artifactcider.com for other gift card denominations.

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Redeemable in person, at either taproom location! Please email hello@artifactcider.com for other gift card denominations.

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Visit us at our taproom in Florence, located on-site at our state-of-the-art production cellar. Enjoy pints + flights of our ciders and cellar projects, along with snacks by our friends at Wheelhouse.

34 N Maple St Unit #15, Florence, MA 01062

