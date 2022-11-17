Artifact Cider Project The Cellar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Visit us at our taproom in Florence, located on-site at our state-of-the-art production cellar. Enjoy pints + flights of our ciders and cellar projects, along with snacks by our friends at Wheelhouse.
Location
34 N Maple St Unit #15, Florence, MA 01062
