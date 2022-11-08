Artifex Brewing Company

Fexbier German style Festbier - Crowler

$13.00

German style Festbier Brewer with 100% German malts, hops and yeast. [ABV 4.9%]-[IBU 10} It's that time of the year for Festbier!!! Our first go around features a 100% German malt bill of Weyermanns Premium Pilsner, Munich, Vienna and Carafoam. Hallertau Mittelfruh hops are sprinkled in during the boil and the batch was fermented out and lagered for 5 weeks with Augustiner yeast. Come celebrate this artwork of a bier with us! Prost! :beers: