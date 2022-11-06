Artifex on Del Mar imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Artifex on Del Mar

review star

No reviews yet

98 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA 92672

16oz 4-Pack

Chilled IPA Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing Hops: Mosaic and Citra [ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]
Artifexican - 4pk

Artifexican - 4pk

$14.00

Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]

Checked Out Tropical Punch - 4 pk

Checked Out Tropical Punch - 4 pk

$16.00

Checked Out Sour Tropical Punch Fruited with Pink Guava, Pineapple, Prickly Pear and Mango [ABV: 5 | IBU: N/A]

Drift Away Imperial Stout 4-pk

Drift Away Imperial Stout 4-pk

$38.00

2 year Wheat Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Collaboration w/ Drift Distillery [ABV: 11.5 | IBU: 80] Tobacco and oak can be detected on the nose and we get hints of vanilla, chocolate and toffee on the pallet. You can feel the warmth inside your belly as you slowly drift away….

Hard Tea black tea w/ lemon - 4pk

Hard Tea black tea w/ lemon - 4pk

$14.00

Hard Tea With Black Tea and Lemon. John Daily in a can. [ABV: 5 | IBU: NA]

No Name IPA - 4pk

No Name IPA - 4pk

$16.00

IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]

Orange You Different - 4pk

Orange You Different - 4pk

$16.00

IPA - New England. Tropical fruit, cloudy, and citrusy. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe. [ABV: 7 | IBU: 52]

Stack Me Greens - 4pk

Stack Me Greens - 4pk

$22.00

Fresh Hop IPA. All Strata Hops. Smoooooth!!!!! Citrus, and tropical [ABV: 7 | IBU: 35]

Sunshine Tax Pale Ale - 4pk

Sunshine Tax Pale Ale - 4pk

$16.00

Sunshine Tax American Pale Ale -Collaboration brew with Burgeon Beer and Craft Coast Hops: Simcoe, Mosaic, Strata. Pine, citrus, biscuit. [ABV: 5.7 | IBU: 56]

The Seagull Has Landed IPA - 4pk

$16.00
Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk

Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk

$16.00

IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]

Unicorn Juice - 4pk

Unicorn Juice - 4pk

$14.00

Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat. Approchable, tropical, and magical. [ABV: 5 | IBU: 14]

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
When the beer is good...

Location

98 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

