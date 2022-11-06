Artifex on Del Mar

Drift Away Imperial Stout 4-pk

$38.00

2 year Wheat Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Collaboration w/ Drift Distillery [ABV: 11.5 | IBU: 80] Tobacco and oak can be detected on the nose and we get hints of vanilla, chocolate and toffee on the pallet. You can feel the warmth inside your belly as you slowly drift away….