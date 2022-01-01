The Artisan Tavern & Garden
506 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Artisan Restaurant celebrates the abundance of agriculture and food craftspeople that we are so lucky to have in our neighborhood. Top chefs the world over source from the very farms and artisans that hand deliver to our kitchen door. From this base of simple and authentic ingredients, Chef Erin Bevan creates abundant and wholesome dishes that appeal to all palettes. Menus change seasonally and garden seating is available during warmer seasons.
21 West St, Newfane, VT 05345
