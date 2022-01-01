The Artisan Tavern & Garden

  • Home
House Wines

G/ Prosecco

$7.00

Veuve Du Vernay Brut NV

G/white

$6.00

AICHENBERG, Grüner Veltliner, Austria, 2017

G/Red

$6.00

KIM CRAWFORD, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlboro, 2020

G/Rose

$6.00

GIULIANO ROSATI, Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2019

G/ Pinot Grigio

$8.00

G/ Chardonnay

$8.00

DOMAINE DE LA BASTIDE, Cotes Du Rhone, 2018

G/ Pinot Noir

$8.00

FAMILLE PERRIN, Côte Du Rhône, 2019

G/ Cabernet

$12.00

G/ Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

GOLDEN, Chardonnay, Monterey County, 2018

Bottle/ Prosecco

$28.00

Bottle/ White

$24.00

Bottle/ Red

$24.00

Bottle/ Rose

$24.00

Bottle/ Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle/ Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle/ Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle/ Cabernet

$44.00

Bottle/ Cotes Du Rhone

$37.00

G/ Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

$5 HOUSE SPECIAL

$5.00

BOTTLE WHITE

Rose

$24.00

Ardeche Chardonnay

$27.00

Badenhorst Secateurs

$44.00

Big Fire Pinot Gris

$50.00

Chateau Fage

$40.00

Chateau Graville

$44.00

Chateaux Vermont

$50.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$60.00

Domaine Savary Chablis

$58.00

Dry Creek Fume Blanc

$38.00

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$64.00

Hess Select Chardonnary

$38.00

J. Hofstatter Pinot Grigio

$45.00

JJ Vincent Pouilly-Fuisse

$70.00

Joseph Mellot Sinerite

$56.00

La Crescent

$44.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$48.00

Lamura Grillo

$36.00

Laxas Albarino

$56.00

Momo Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Mont Gravet

$26.00

Pena El Gato Tempranillo Blanc

$70.00

Picpoul Folle Blanche

$34.00

Selbach Oster Riesling

$68.00

Voyager Estate Sauv/Semillon

$50.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$62.00

Wishing Tree Chardonnary

$40.00

Sablettes Sauternes (375ml dessert wine)

$44.00

Steininger Grüner Veltliner

$55.00

Monitore

$32.00

Savary Chablis

$32.00

BOTTLE RED

Artezin Zinfandel

$40.00

Beaujolais

$42.00

Bourgogne Closeau du Clos Prieur

$68.00

Carpineto Chianti Classico

$65.00

Cesari Amarone

$120.00

Ch. Les Barraillots Margaux

$85.00Out of stock

Ch. Lamothe Castera Bordeaux

$42.00

Colli Senesi Chianti

$36.00

Domaine Bousquet Gaia

$50.00

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$50.00

Ferrari-Carano 'Siena'

$52.00

Hacienda Zagal Malbec

$42.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir

$68.00

La Montesa Rioja

$42.00

Laurent Miquel Syrah

$36.00

Lincoln Peak Marquette

$46.00

Maison Alexandrins Crozes Hermitage

$55.00

Offerus Saint Joesph

$74.00

Omen Red Blend

$54.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo

$120.00

Penfolds Max Cabernet

$60.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$52.00

Pietradolce

$54.00Out of stock

The Pinot Noir Project

$40.00

Vignetti Montepulciano

$28.00Out of stock

Sepp Zweiglet

$27.00

BOTTLE CHAMPAGNE

Canella Brut Rose

$55.00

La Luca Prosecco

$40.00

Gaston Chiquet 1/2

$65.00

Andre Clouet

$125.00

Domaine Chandon

$50.00

Veuve Cliquot

$125.00

Flora Prosecco

$28.00

sepp rose

$27.00

EVENT WINE

Rose

$9.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Pinot Gris

$9.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$12.00

Prosecco

$9.00

DRAFTS

SWITCHBACK 16oz

$7.00

Switchback Amber Ale

SWITCHBACK 12oz

$5.00

Switchback Amber Ale

CITIZENS 16oz

$8.00

Woodchuck Amber Cider

CITIZENS 12oz

$6.00

Woodchuck Amber Cider

HEFEWEIZEN 16oz

$8.00

Rock Art Maple Wheat

HEFEWEISEN 12oz

$6.00

Rock Art Maple Wheat

HARPOON 16oz

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

HARPOON 12oz

$6.00

Fiddlehead IPA

SLUICE JUICE 16oz

$9.00

SLUICE JUICE 12oz

$7.00

FRENCH TOAST 16oz

$7.00

FRENCH TOAST 12oz

$5.00

SWITCHBACK LAGER 16oz

$7.00

SWITCHBACK LAGER 12oz

$5.00

Cone Head 12oz

$6.00

Cone Head 16oz

$8.00

CANS/BOTTLES

Becks N/A

$5.00

NA IPA

$5.00

Long Trail Ale

Elaborate Metaphor

$8.00

Orbital Elevator DIPA

$8.00

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Little Wolf

$7.00

Foley Bros Prospect

$8.00

Folkal Banger

$10.00

Heady Topper

$10.00

Mocha Joes Porter

$10.00

14 Star

$8.00

Peak organic

$7.00

Frost Lager

$7.00

Von Trapp

$5.00

Glutenberg G/F

$7.00

Bud light

$5.00

Citizens Cider

$8.00

EVENT BEER

Vonn Trapp

$5.00

Little Wolf (Zero Gravity)

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Becks NA

$5.00

Switchback

$6.00

Conehead

$8.00

HOT DRINKS & WATER

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Vermont Coffee

$5.00

Harney & Sons Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

San Pellegrino 1 Ltr

$6.00

Bottle Water (still)

$1.00

N/A Bev

Maine Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Tretap Blueberry Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

D. Pepsi

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Bottled Water (still)

$1.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

San Pellegrino 1 Ltr

$6.00

Duttons Cider

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Appetizers

Onion Tart

Shrimp Cocktail

Baked Feta & Roasted Grapes

Entrees

Beef Short Rib

Noix De St. Jacques

Ratatouille

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Chocolate Strawberry

Valentines Dinner

Valentines Dinner

$65.00

Café Beverages

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Decaf Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha Breve

$6.00

Decaf Mocha Breve

$5.50

Flat White

$5.00

Decaf Flat White

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Half Caff

$3.00

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Meal Selections

Wings

$12.00

Loaded Potatoes

$9.00

Croquettes

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan Restaurant celebrates the abundance of agriculture and food craftspeople that we are so lucky to have in our neighborhood. Top chefs the world over source from the very farms and artisans that hand deliver to our kitchen door. From this base of simple and authentic ingredients, Chef Erin Bevan creates abundant and wholesome dishes that appeal to all palettes. Menus change seasonally and garden seating is available during warmer seasons.

Website

Location

21 West St, Newfane, VT 05345

Directions

