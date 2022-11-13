Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Artisanal Burger Co 1436 Pleasant Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

1436 Pleasant Valley Road

Manchester, CT 06042

Popular Items

Grass Fed Burger
Americana
ABC

Starters Online

Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Spinach | Artichoke Hearts | ABC Cheese Blend | Pita Bread | Cream Cheese | Sour Cream | Mayonnaise | Grated Parmesan Blend | Salt | Spice Pepper Ground | Worchesthire | Tabasco | Chopped Garlic | Garlic Powder | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Crispy Brussels Sprouts | Bacon Lardons | Sherry Vinaigrette | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

Calamari

$13.95

Crispy Calamari | Hot Cherry Peppers | Spicy Marinara | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Chili

$7.95

House Made Beef Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | **Contains Dairy**

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.95

Cauliflower | Thai Chili Sauce | Peanuts | Cilantro | Lime **Contains Nuts, Dairy, Shellfish, & Gluten**

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Crispy Fried Dill Pickles | Chipotle Ranch | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

LG Wings

$17.95

12 Jumbo Smoked Wings | Celery | Carrots | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Mac Bites

$9.95

Fried Mac N Cheese Bites | Tomato Basil Fondue | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Nachos

$12.95

Tri Colored Tortilla Chips | Nacho Cheese | Seasoned Beef | Pico de Gallo | Sour Cream | Jalapenos **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Olive oil BTL LG

$19.00

Olive oil BTL SM

$12.00
Onion Soup

$7.95

Caramelized Onions | Provolone | Swiss | Toasted Baguette | Kosher Salt | Black Pepper | Beef base | Chopped Garlic **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Poutine

$10.95

Hand Cut Fries | Cheddar Curds | Gravy | Garlic | Scallion | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Pretzel

$10.95

Colossal Brioche Pretzel | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Sriracha Aioli **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

SM Wings

$9.95

6 Jumbo Smoked Wings | Celery | Carrots | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Soup of Day

$6.95

Tomato Bisque

$6.95

House Made Tomato Bisque | Croutons | Basil | Vegetable Oil | Spanish Onion | Carrots | Peeled Garlic | Crushed Tomato | Heavy Cream | Kosher Salt | Water | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

SD Mac N Chs

$3.95

Eggrolls

$10.95Out of stock

Salads Online

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts | Parmesan | Croutons | Caesar Dressing | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

House Salad

$6.95

Baby Field Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Radish | Sherry Vinaigrette

Kale Bowl

$10.95

Baby Kale | Sweet Potato | Butternut Squash | Red Onion | Toasted pumpkin seeds | Dried Cranberries | Apple cider vinaigrette | **Contains Gluten**

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Chopped Greens | Onions | Tomato | Cucumber | Pepperoncini | Feta | Kalamata Olive | Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette **Contains Dairy**

Southwest Salad

$9.95

Romaine Hearts | Black Bean Salsa | Pico de Gallo | Cheddar Cheese | Tortilla Chips | Chipotle Ranch Dressing | ** Contains Dairy & Gluten**

ABC Burger Salad

$8.95

Burgers Online

5 oz Burger

$11.50

5oz Creekstone Burger | Potato Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

8 oz Burger

$13.95

8oz Creekstone Burger | Potato Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

ABC

$14.50

8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Merkt's Cheddar | Aioli | Lettuce | Tomato **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Americana

$15.50

8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | American Cheese | Caramelized Onions | Applewood Smoked Bacon | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

BK Garlic Burger

$15.95

8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Black Garlic Cheese Spread | Herb Aioli | Mushrooms | Arugula | **Contains Diary & Gluten**

Chorizo Burger

$14.95

1/2 Pork Chorizo & 1/2 Ground Beef | Brioche Roll | Poblanos | Jalapeno | Pepper Jack Cheese | Cilantro Aioli | Pico de Gallo | Tortilla Strips | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Cuban Burger

$15.95

8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Griddled Ham | Bread n' Butter Pickles | Swiss Cheese | Mustard | Lettuce | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Double Trouble

$16.50

Two 5oz Creekstone Burgers | Two Grilled Cheese Sandwich "Buns" | American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Dry Age Burger

$16.95

8oz Dry Aged Burger | Brioche Roll | Guinness Butter | Caramelized Onions | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Grass Fed Burger

$15.95

8oz Grass Fed Burger | Brioche Roll | Cheddar Cheese | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Half Trouble

$13.95

5oz Creekstone Burger | Grilled Cheese Sandwich "Buns" | American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Mushroom Burger

$15.50

8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Sautéed Mushrooms | Swiss Cheese | Caramelized Onions | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Patty Melt

$14.50

8oz Creekstone Burger | Toasted Rye | Swiss | Caramelized Onions | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Rise & Shine

$14.50

8oz Creekstone Burger | Toasted English Muffin | Cheddar Cheese | Ham | Maple Mayo | Sunnyside Egg | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Salmon Burger

$13.95

House Made Salmon Burger | Brioche Roll | Tomato Cucumber Relish | Dill Creme Fraiche | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Triple B

$15.50

8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | BBQ Sauce | Smoked Bleu Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten & Onion**

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Turkey Burger | Brioche Roll | Bri Cheese | Arugula | Fig Spread | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Veggie Burger

$13.50

"Falafel Style" Veggie Burger | Lemon Tahini | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Naan Flatbread | **Contains Gluten**

The Goober

$14.95

Sandwiches, Dogs & More Online

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Classic Grilled Cheese | Cheddar & American Cheese | Tomato Bisque | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

French Dip

$14.95

Shaved Steak | Caramelized Onions | Cheddar, American, & Provolone Cheese | French Onion Jus | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Fishwich Sandwich

$13.95

Beer Battered Cod, Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast | Brioche Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.95

Fried Chicken Breast | Brioche Roll | Sambal Aioli | Lettuce | Tomato | Sweet Pickles | Nashville Spice **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Oven Roasted Turkey | Romaine | Tomato | Cheddar | Avocado Ranch | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Chili Dog

$10.95

Beef Hot Dog | Potato Roll | Chili | Merk's Cheese Sauce | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Classic Dog

$8.95

Beef Hot Dog | Potato Roll | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Chicago Dog

$10.95

Beef Hot Dog | Potato Roll | Mustard | Diced Onion | Tomato | Pickle Spear | Giardinere | Relish | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Crispy Battered Cod | Hand Cut Fries | Coleslaw | Tartar Sauce | **Contains Diary & Gluten**

Mac N Cheese

$15.95

Gobetti Pasta | Artisanal Cheese Sauce | Butter Cracker Crumb | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

DORO Bowl

$10.95

Herb Rice | Pickled Onions | Guacamole | Roasted Corn | Tomato | Chimichurri

Jambalaya

$17.95

Chicken | Shrimp | Andouille Sausage | Peppers | Onion | Seasoned Rice | **Contains Shellfish & Dairy**

Spec Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

SD Mac N Chs

$3.95

Corned beef Rueben

$13.95

Corned beef, grilled rye, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.95

Classic Sourdough bread | Cheddar | American | Blue Cheese | Braised Short Rib | Caramelized Onions **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Entree Short Ribs

$23.95

Beer Bratwurst

$13.95

Fall Salmon

$22.95Out of stock

Kids Online

Kids Burger

$7.95

5 oz Burger | Potato Roll | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

5 oz Burger | American Cheese | Potato Roll | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Sour Dough | American & Cheddar Cheese | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Beef Hot Dog | Potato Bun | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Kids Mac N Chs

$6.95

Gobetti Pasta | Three Cheese Sauce | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Kids Pasta Butter

$5.00

Gobetti Pasta | House Marinara | **Contains Gluten**

Kids Pasta Red

$5.25

Gobetti Pasta | Butter | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**

Kids Tenders

$6.95

Breaded Chicken Tenders | Fries | **Contains Gluten**

Kid Fish n chips

$8.95

Crispy Battered Cod | Hand Cut Fries | Coleslaw | Tartar Sauce | **Contains Diary & Gluten**

Shakes Online

Choc Shake

$6.00

Classic Chocolate Milkshake | **Contains Dairy**

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Classic Vanilla Milkshake | **Contains Dairy**

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Classic Coffee Milkshake | **Contains Dairy**

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Classic Strawberry Milkshake | **Contains Dairy**

Caramel Shake

$6.00

Oreo Mint Shake

$6.00

Creamsicle Non Alch

$6.00

Desserts Online

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

House Made Brownie | Toffee Topping | Vanilla Ice Cream | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie | Soft Serv Vanilla | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Ganache | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Toffee chocolate chip bread pudding

$9.00

Sides a La Carte Online

Share Sweet FF

$3.95

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Share Truffle FF

$4.95

Hand Cut Fries | Parmesan Cheese | Truffle Oil | Basil | **Contains Dairy & Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Share Cajun FF

$3.95

Hand Cut Fries | Cajun Spice Blend | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Share O-Ring

$5.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings | Contains | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**

Share Fries

$3.95

Hand Cut Fries | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**

Share Coleslaw

$3.95

Shaved Cabbage | Carrots | Sweet & Sour Dressing | **Contains Dairy**

SD Rosemary Potatoes

$2.00

Soda/Bottled Bev Online

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Kid Drinks Online

Kid Apple Juice

$2.75

Kid Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Kid OJ

$3.25

Kid Lemonade

$2.75

Kid Milk

$2.75

Kid Soda

$1.95

Kid Choc Shake

$4.25

Kid Vanilla Shake

$4.25

Kid Coffee Shake

$4.25

Kid Strawberry Shake

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ABC Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester, CT serves up fresh, handcrafted burgers made from the best local ingredients. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible and all dishes are prepared in house. Our careful attention to each step of the process gives you the best quality in flavors and creates mouthwatering dishes that you can't find anywhere else. We have a variety of milkshakes from traditional, not so traditional, spiked, and our instagram-worthy Crazy Shakes.

1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester, CT 06042

