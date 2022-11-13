Burgers
American
Artisanal Burger Co 1436 Pleasant Valley Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ABC Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester, CT serves up fresh, handcrafted burgers made from the best local ingredients. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible and all dishes are prepared in house. Our careful attention to each step of the process gives you the best quality in flavors and creates mouthwatering dishes that you can't find anywhere else. We have a variety of milkshakes from traditional, not so traditional, spiked, and our instagram-worthy Crazy Shakes.
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester, CT 06042
