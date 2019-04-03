Restaurant header imageView gallery

Artistic Pizzeria - Doylestown, PA

21 Reviews

$$

12 W. State Street

Doylestown, PA 18901

FOOD

Appetizers

Arancini Riceball

$3.75

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$8.75
Calamari

Calamari

$8.75

Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.75

Chicken Tenders (6)

$8.75

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries w/ WHIZ

$4.50

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$5.75

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.50
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

Homemade Meatballs w/Sauce Appetizer

$6.75

Italian Sausage w/Sauce Appetizer

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.25

Mega Fries

$6.50

Mozzarella FRIES

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Pizza Fries

$5.75

Rolls 8 inch

$7.50

Shrimp in Basket w/Fries

$7.75

Spicy Fries

$4.50

Spicy Fries w/Whiz

$5.25

The Sampler

$9.95

Burgers

All Burgers are served with side of French Fries.

Hamburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Mushroom Burger

$7.75

GIO Burger

$7.95

Pizza Burger

$7.75

Three Cheese Burger

$8.50

California Burger

$8.50

Buffalo Burger

$8.25

Artistic Burger

$8.95

Cheese Burger Hoagie

$8.95

Bacon “Blue” Burger

$8.95

BBQ Burger

$8.95

Turkey burger

$9.00

Cheesesteaks

Plain Steak

$7.95

Cheesesteak

$8.50

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$9.25

Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$9.00

Cheese Steak Special

$9.75

Pizza Cheese Steak

$9.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.00

Chicken Ch Steak Hoagie

$9.25

GIO Cheese Steak

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Ch Steak

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Chstk

$9.00

Clubs

All Clubs are served with side of French Fries.

B.L.T. Club

$7.50

Turkey Club

$8.00

Tuna Club

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Club

$8.00

Cold Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$8.95

Turkey Hoagie

$8.95

Tuna Hoagie

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.50

Mix Cheese Hoagie

$8.50

Desserts

Homemade Cannoli

$4.00

Tira Mi Su

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

3 Mini Cannoli

$4.50
Ricotta Cheesecake w/chocolate

Ricotta Cheesecake w/chocolate

$4.00

Hot Hoagies

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$9.25

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.75

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$9.25

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Italiano Sandwich

$9.25

Veggie Hoagie

$8.95

Veal Parm Hoagie

$10.25

Oven Baked Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$10.75

Veggie Lasagna

$10.50

Baked Penne Pasta

$10.95

Baked Ravioli

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$13.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.50

Traditional Pasta

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$9.50

Pasta w/ Meatballs & Tomato Sauce

$11.50

Pasta w/ Sausage & Tomato Sauce

$11.50

Pasta a la Vodka Sauce

$11.00

Pasta w/ Garlic, Oil, & Parsley

$9.75

Penne Pasta Primavera

$11.25

Penne Pasta Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo

$12.95

Ravioli w/tomato sauce

$9.75

Spaghetti A La Shrimp Scampi

$14.95

Chicken Marsala w/ Penne Pasta

$13.95

Spaghetti w/ Clams

$13.95

Tortellini w/Vodka Sauce

$12.75

Tortellini w/tomato sauce

$11.75

Shrimp Pasta Artistica

$14.95

Shrimp Marinara Pasta

$14.95

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$14.95

Chicken Francaise Dinner

$13.95

Kids Size Pasta

$7.50

Lobster ravioli w/blush red sauce

$15.95

Panini

All Panini sandwiches are served with side of French Fries.

Panino Fresco

$8.50

Panino Di Parma

$8.50

Panino Italian Issimo

$9.25

Panino Della Nonna

$8.75

Panino Palermo

$9.25

Panino Mediterranean

$8.75

Salads

Americana Salad

$9.25

Caprese Salad

$8.75

Artistica Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$9.25

Mista Salad

$9.25

Mediterranean Salad

$8.75

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.75

Cheese Steak Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad

$10.95

Tuna salad

$9.00

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Cesar Salad

$11.95

Large Tossed Salad

$6.95

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Small Tossed Salad

$4.75

Wings

(12) Wings

$9.60

(24) Wings

$19.20

(50) WIngs

$41.99

(100) Wings

$79.99

Wraps

All Wraps are served with side of French Fries.

Turkey Wrap

$8.75

Tuna Wrap

$8.75

Italiano Wrap

$8.75

Chicken B.L.T. Wrap

$9.00

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Finger Wrap

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.00

PIZZA

Traditional Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$16.95
10" Cauliflower Pizza

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$10.50

10" Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free) is prepared with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings extra. If you prefer no sauce, simply tell us in the special notes section.

12" Gluten Free Pizza

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$11.50

12" Glutten Free Crust is prepared with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings extra. If you prefer no sauce, simply tell us in the special notes section.

Personal Gourmet

12" Arugula Pizza

$13.75

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.75

12" Boscaiola Pizza

$13.75

12" Bruschetta Pizza

$13.75

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.75

12" California Chicken Ranch Pizza

$13.75

12" Capriciosa Pizza

$13.75

12" Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.75

12" Chicken Parm Pizza

$13.75

12" Fresca Pizza

$13.50

12" Gio Pizza

$13.75

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

12" Lasagna Pizza

$13.75

12" Margherita Pizza

$13.50

12" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$15.00

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$13.75

12" Nonno Pizza

$13.50

12" Pie ~ Zon Pizza

$13.75

12" Primavera Pizza

$13.75

12" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$13.75

12" Quattro Gusti Pizza

$13.75

12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.75

12" Veggie Lover Pizza

$13.75

12" White Pizza

$11.00

12” Works Pizza

$15.00

12" Vodka Sauce (Personal)

$15.00

12" Vodka Sauce w/Pasta (Personal)

$17.50

12" Taco Pizza

$17.50

Large Gourmet

18" Arugula Pizza

$18.50

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

18" Boscaiola Pizza

$18.50

18" Bruschetta Pizza

$18.50
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.50

18" California Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.50

18" Capriciosa Pizza

$18.50

18" Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.50

18" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$18.50

18" Fresca Pizza

$18.00

18" Gio Pizza

$18.50

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

18" Lasagna Pizza

$18.50
18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

18" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$19.50

18" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

18" Nonno Pizza

$18.00

18" Pie ~ Zon Pizza

$18.50

18" Primavera Pizza

$18.50

18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$18.00

18" Quattro Gusti Pizza

$18.50

18" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.00

18" Veggie Lover Pizza

$18.50

18" White Pizza

$14.00

Large French Fry Pizza

$22.00
Large Taco Pizza

Large Taco Pizza

$22.00

Large Works Pizza

$20.50

Lg Vodka Pizza

$18.00

Lg Vodka Pizza w/ Pasta

$22.00

18" Half & Half Pizza

Sicilian Gourmet

La Nonna Siciliana Pizza

$18.95

Bruschetta Siciliana Pizza

$13.00

Tomato Siciliana Pie Pizza

$16.95

Sicilian Meat Lover

$22.00

Sicilian The Work Pizza

$22.00

Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.00

Stuffed Priazzo Pizza

$22.00

Stuffed Veggie Lover Pizza

$22.00

Stromboli & Calzone

Stromboli Traditional

$11.00

Stromboli Italiano

$13.25

Stromboli Veggie

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$14.00

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$14.00

Meat-Lovers Stromboli

$15.50

The Works Stromboli

$15.50

Chicken Cheese Stromboli

$14.00

Chicken Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Cheese Steak Calzone

$14.00

Calzone Traditional

$12.50

Calzone Spinach

$13.00

Calzone Ham

$13.00

Calzone Veggie

$13.50

Pizza Kit - $7.99

Pizza Kits now available for your next Home Schooling Lesson

Personal Pizza Kit

$7.99

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

22 oz Fountain Soda

$2.00

Gold Tea Unsweetened

$2.75

Gold Tea Sweetened

$2.75

Mexican Bottle ORANGE

$2.50

Monster

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

20 oz. Soda

$2.50

FACE MASKS

MASKS

* NON MEDICAL USE FACE MASKS * 3-PLY DISPOSABLE MASKS WHITE * EFFECTIVELY BLOCK MICRO PARTICLES W/HIGH QUALITY FILTER LAYER * SOFT, COMFORTABLE AND SKIN FRIENDLY INNER NON-WOVEN FABRIC
BOX OF 50

BOX OF 50

$15.00

* NON MEDICAL USE FACE MASKS * 3-PLY DISPOSABLE MASKS WHITE * EFFECTIVELY BLOCK MICRO PARTICLES W/HIGH QUALITY FILTER LAYER

PACK OF 10 MASKS

PACK OF 10 MASKS

$5.00

* NON MEDICAL USE FACE MASKS * 3-PLY DISPOSABLE MASKS WHITE * EFFECTIVELY BLOCK MICRO PARTICLES W/HIGH QUALITY FILTER LAYER

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the historic district of Doylestown Borough, PA since 2013. We look forward to serving you. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Website

Location

12 W. State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

