Artistry

712 Main street Suite 106J

Houston, TX 77002

Salads

Chicken & Goat

$15.00

Spring Mix, Spinach, Chicken, Goat Cheese, Dried Figs, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Roasted Zucchini & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Normandy

$15.00

Spinach, Arugula, Brie, Strawberries, Basil, Balsamic Berry Preserves, Walnuts, Brioche Croutons & Lemon and Black Pepper Olive Oil

The Bleu Chicken

$15.00

Spring Mix, Spinach, Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Green Apples, Cherry Tomatoes, Glazed Carrots, Red Onion, Brioche Croutons & Apple and Herb Vinaigrette

Pasta Napoli

$12.00

Shell Pasta, Pesto, Mozzarella, Quinoa, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Roasted Zucchini, Glazed Carrots, Arugula, Spinach, Parmesan

Greenery

$10.00

Spring Mix, Spinach, Arugula, Quinoa, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Brioche Croutons & Rustic Caesar Dressing

Paninis

Cubano

$15.00

Mesquite Pulled Pork, Ham, Gouda, Pickles, Black Bean Puree, Creamy Stoned Mustard, Grilled on Sliced Brioche

The Goat

$15.00

Chicken, Ratatouille Chutney, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Red Onions, Spinach, Grilled on Sliced Brioche

Brie & Berry

$15.00

Brie, Balsamic Berry Preserves, Strawberries, Arugula, Grilled on a Sliced Brioche

Ham & Pineapple

$15.00

Ham, Gouda, Pineapple, Arugula, Roasted Jalapeno Aioli, Grilled on Sliced Brioche

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto aioli, Balsamic Reduction, Grilled on Sliced Brioche

Texini

$14.00

Mesquite Pulled Pork, Robust BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Red Onions, Roasted Jalapeno Aioli, Grilled on Sliced Brioche

Small Bites

French Fries

$5.00

Goat Cheese & Honey Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries, Honey & Goat Cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, Spinach, Arugula, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Croutons, Parmesan & Rustic Caesar Dressing

Butternut Squash Soup Cup

$4.00

Butternut Squash Soup Bowl

$8.00

Dessert

Italian Budino

$6.00

Traditional Butterscotch Pudding Topped with Smooth Caramel and Vanilla Bean Chantilly Cream

Drinks

Coke (12 oz)

$2.00

Diet Coke (12 oz)

$2.00

FIJI (500 ml)

$3.50

Ozarka (20 oz)

$2.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water: Mango Black Tea (12 oz)

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water: Half Tea - Half Lemon (12 oz)

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water: Nojito (Lime & Mint) (12 oz)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
