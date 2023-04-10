Restaurant header imageView gallery

Art's Corner Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1907 East Thompson Boulevard

San Buenaventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Favorites

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.00

Bacon & Eggs

$14.50

Sausage Patty

$14.50

Sausage Links

$14.50

Breakfast Burger

$14.75

Campfire

$15.00

Chicken Fried CHICKEN

$15.75

Chicken Fried Steak BEEF

$15.75

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

Corner Potatoes

$14.95

Country Breakfast

$14.95

Eggs Benedict

$15.50

Florentine Benedict

$14.95

Ground Beef Steak

$15.50

Ham Steak

$15.50

Hot Links

$14.95

Meat Loaf

$14.95

Pork Chops

$15.50

Rib Eye Steak

$29.50

SOS

$14.95

Top Sirloin Steak

$15.95

Turkey Bacon

$14.95

Veggie Scramble

$14.50

Breakfast Sand Special

$14.95

Mexican

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Chile Verde Burrito

$15.50

Chile Verde Special

$14.95

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.50

Rancheros

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$14.50

SOPES

$15.50

CHORIZO BENEDICT

$15.50

Omelettes

Bacon Avo Tom

$15.50

Chile Verde

$15.95

Chili & Bean

$15.50

Chorizo

$15.50

Denver

$15.50

Green Chili

$14.00

Hobo

$15.50

Hog

$15.95

Hot & Spicy

$15.75

Meat Loaf

$15.75

Plain Omelet

$12.00

Spinach Mushroom

$14.00

Veggie

$15.50

Bac Chs Burg

$15.95

Seafood Omelete

$15.50

Ham & Chs Omelete

$14.95

Sausage & Chs Omelete

$14.95

Sweet & Savories

GLUTEN FREE Shortstack

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.95

Famous Corner Cakes

$12.00+

German Pancakes

$12.75

Strawberry Banana Shortstack

$12.00

Shortstack

$10.00

Buckwheat Shortstack

$11.00

French Toast

$10.00

Berry French Toast

$13.00

Raisin Cinnamon French Toast

$11.50

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$13.00

1 Pancake

$8.00

Pan Dulce French T

$13.00

Full Stack

$12.00

Lunch

Salads

Chef’s

$13.50

Chicken Caesar

$14.50

Cobb

$14.50

Seared Wild Ahi Tuna

$14.95

Steak

$15.50

Tuna Avocado

$14.00

Hot Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

$14.50

SPICY CHICK SAND

$15.50

French Dip

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Roast Beef Melt

$14.50

Patty Melt

$13.50

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Ham & Cheese

$13.50

Meatloaf Open Face

$13.75

Meatloaf Sand

$13.75

Triple Melt

$14.95

Turkey Melt

$13.50

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$12.50

Club

$14.50

Ham

$13.00

Meat Loaf

$13.25

Turkey

$13.50

Tuna

$13.50

Burgers

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Bacon Bleu

$14.50

Baja Burger

$14.50

BBQ Burger

$13.00

California Burger

$13.50

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Chili Size

$14.50

Chorizo

$15.50

SANTA CRUZ BURG

$14.95

Jalapeño

$14.50

Mushroom

$14.00

Turkey Avocado

$14.50

SMASH BURGER

$15.50

Meals

Fish N Chips

$15.50

Kids

Kid 1 Choc Pancake

$7.00

Kid 1 Pancake

$5.00

Kid Cheese Burg

$9.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kid Egg SAS HB

$8.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.99

Diet

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Juice

FRESH OJ

$4.99

Cranberry

$4.50

Apple

$4.50

Tomato

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Beverages

Milk

$3.85

Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Coffee

$3.99

Kid Beverage

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sides

1 Egg

$3.50

1/2 Bac

$4.85

1/2 Hot Link

$6.00

1/2 Sausage

$4.85

1/2 Sausage Link

$4.85

2 Eggs

$4.50

3 Egg

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$5.85

Beans

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.95

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.95

Biscuit Gravy On Side

$4.95

Bowl Chili Beans

$6.00

Bowl Chili Carne

$7.00

Chile Verde

$7.95+

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Cinnamon Roll

$7.95

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn Beef A LA CARTA

$10.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cream of Wheat

$6.00

Cup Chile Carne

$5.00

Cup of Chili Bean

$5.00

French Fries

$4.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Gravy Cup

$2.00

Grits

$6.00+

Ground BF A LA CARTA

$10.00

Ham Steak A LA CARTA

$10.00

Hot Link

$10.00

Jalap Grill

$0.50

Oatmeal

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.85

Salsa

$5.00+

Sausage

$5.85

Sausage Links

$5.85

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup

$6.00+

Toast

$4.85

Tomatoes

$2.00

Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Tortillas Flour

$2.00

Veggies

$4.00

1/2 Turkey Bac

$4.85

Turkey Bac

$5.85

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Ground Beef A LA CARTA

BAR

Michelada

MICHE ESPECIAL

$9.00

MICHE NEGRA

$9.00

MICHE SODA WATER

$7.00

Mimosa

Mimosa OJ

$15.00+

Mimosa PJ

$15.00+

Mimosa Cran

$15.00+

Mimosa Guava

$15.00+

Champagne

CHAMPAGNE

$15.00+

Bloody

BLOODY

$12.00

BLOODY VIRGIN

$10.00

BEER

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1907 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ventura Music Hall | Ruffhouse BBQ - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Buddys Wine Bar - 1786 E Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
1786 E Main St. Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Gotetsu
orange starNo Reviews
2098 East Main Street San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Valentinos x Copper
orange starNo Reviews
2292 E Main St Suite A Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Barrelhouse 101
orange starNo Reviews
545 East Thompson Boulevard San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Nature's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
566 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Buenaventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Buenaventura
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston