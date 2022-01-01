Arts District Craft & Kitchen imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese

Arts District Kitchen

9 Reviews

$$

1510 S Main St

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Order Again

Tacos

Chicken Tikka Masala Tacos

Chicken Tikka Masala Tacos

$10.00

Grilled chipotle chicken stewed in tikka masala sauce, napa cabbage, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Diablo Shrimp Tacos

Diablo Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Spicy Diablo shrimp on a bed of cabbage topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime crema.

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$10.75

Slow roasted hoisin sambal glazed pork belly topped with cabbage, pickled fresno chilis, fried shallots, and herb aioli. Get your taste buds ready!

Snacks

Kennebec Fries

Kennebec Fries

$5.50

Golden brown, delicious fries served with a side of tangy fry sauce.

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled chipotle lime chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime crema, and house made chicharrones.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.50Out of stock

Choose from one of our house made dipping sauces: Buffalo, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Gochujang Honey, Hoisin Sambal, Honey Garlic BBQ, or Mango Habanero.

Elote Salsa & Chips

Elote Salsa & Chips

$10.00

Fire roasted sweet corn tossed with pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, queso fresco, and tajin. Served with tortilla chips.

Garbage Fries

Garbage Fries

$17.00

Slow roasted pork belly and grilled chipotle lime chicken, house cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime crema on a bed of crispy fries. Perfect beer munchies!

Hangover Fries

Hangover Fries

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef, caramelized onion, American cheese, pickled fresno chilis, scallion, and fry sauce drizzled on a bed of golden brown and delicious fries.

Chicken Tikka Masala Fries

Chicken Tikka Masala Fries

$16.50

Tikka masala stewed chicken, oaxaca cheese, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Salads

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$10.00Out of stock

Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and croutons. Choose from buttermilk ranch, citrus vinaigrette, or blue cheese dressing.

Craft Cobb

Craft Cobb

$11.50Out of stock

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and soft boiled egg. Choice of citrus vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$10.50

House pattied ground beef, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and fry sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Buttermilk marinated chicken thighs breaded and fried to perfection. Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. Choose from buffalo, honey garlic barbeque, nashville hot*, or dry. Our nashville hot chicken spice blend is not for the feint of heart. 10/10 heat, proceed with caution!

Pastrami Sando

Pastrami Sando

$15.50

Oaxaca cheese, pickled red onions, pickled fresno chilis, dill pickles, and dijonnaise. Explosion of flavors in every bite!

Signature BBQ Pork Banh Mi

Signature BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$13.50

Lemongrass honey soy glazed BBQ pork, pickled veggies, fresh cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, and mayo.  Our most popular bánh mì sandwich!

Black Pepper Ribeye Banh Mi

Black Pepper Ribeye Banh Mi

$14.50

Black pepper marinated grilled ribeye, pickled veggies, fresh cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, and mayo.

Crispy Cauliflower Banh Mi

Crispy Cauliflower Banh Mi

$11.50

Sweet chili glazed cauliflower , pickled veggies, fresh cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, and mayo.

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.50

Golden brown and delicious kennebec fries served with a side of fry dipping sauce.

Side Salad - Citrus Vin

$5.50

Side Salad - Ranch

$5.50

Side Salad - Blue Cheese

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a scratch kitchen located inside Able Baker Brewing Company offering scratch made, burgers, sandwiches, fries, and tacos!

Location

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

