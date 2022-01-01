Asian Fusion
Vietnamese
Arts District Kitchen
9 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are a scratch kitchen located inside Able Baker Brewing Company offering scratch made, burgers, sandwiches, fries, and tacos!
Location
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
