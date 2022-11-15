Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arts Pub

255 Reviews

$$

809 E Kalamazoo St

Lansing, MI 48912

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Large
Dragon Bread
Small Wings

Appetizers

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Big Philly Basket

$12.00

smoked brisket, roasted pepper blend, onions, topped with beer cheese & scallions on your choice of regular fries, waffle fries or tater tots

Hillbilly Basket

$11.00

smoked pork, beer cheese, coleslaw & BBQ sauce with your choice of regular fries, waffle fries, or tater tots

Pub Basket

$9.00

Smoked Bacon, Beer Cheese Sauce & Scallions on your choice of regular fries, waffle fries, or tater tots

Voodoo Basket

$11.00

smoked pork, brown gravy, cheese curds, sunny side eggs, scallions on your choice of regular fries, waffle fries or tater tots

Exotic Joe Basket

$12.00

smoked brisket, jalapenos, cheddar and pepper jack, habanero relish, pico de gallo and awesome sauce with your choice of regular fries, waffle fries or tater tots

Vegan Fuego Basket

$11.00

Vegan chicken, roasted red pepper blend, onion, jalapeno, banana peppers, spinach, spicy BBQ sauce, and vegan cheese

Dragon Bread

$10.00

arts cheese blend baked atop a signature dough with your choice of dip sauce

Hotzarella Sticks

$8.00

jalapeno crusted mozzarella sticks served with choice of dip sauce

Nighthawk Sticks

$8.00

classic sticks baked with our special seasoning and your choice of dip sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

hand battered onion rings served with awesome sauce **only sold as baskets

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

fresh pretzels fried and served with beer cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

house made and baked to order. Served with tortilla chips

5 Chicken Tenders

$9.00

5 chicken tenders with a side and choice of dipping sauce

Burgers & Stuff

Black-n-Bleu Burger

$12.00

blackened patty, pepper jack & swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, romaine, tomato and bleu cheese aioli, served with choice of side

Boring Burger

$10.00

ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion & tomato served with choice of side (add cheese for $1!)

Olive Burger

$12.00

olive sauce, swiss & american cheese with choice of side

Shroomin' Burger

$12.00

caramelized onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese & garlic aioli served with choice of side

Plain Burger

$9.00

Just a burger and bun! or you can build your own burger, grilled chicken or veggie patty sandwich on a bun using the choices of toppings provided. Served with your choice of side

Brisket Potato Wrap

$12.00

smoked brisket, bacon, roasted pepper blend, onion, french fries, smoked gouda, greens, pepper jack cheese & garlic aioli served in a tortilla wrap with your choice of sides

Buffalo Mac Wrap

$11.00

fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mac & cheese, red onion, banana peppers, greens, ranch & pepper jack cheese in a tortilla served with your choice of side. **Sub Meatless chicken @ no cost

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons in a flour tortilla

Cali Chicken Sammy

$11.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, greens, garlic aioli & swiss on a sourdough bun with your choice of side

Caribbean Chicken Grinder

$11.00Out of stock

smoked jerk chicken, bacon, pineapple, mixed greens, tomato, habanero relish & swiss cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with your choice of a side

Other Guys Pulled Pork

$11.00

pulled pork, cherry bourbon bbq sauce crispy onion straws & slaw on a sourdough bun served with your choice of side

Dirty Mike

$13.00

Smoked brisket, slaw, pickles, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws on a toasted hoagie roll

Veggie Grinder

$11.00

vegan patty, roasted pepper blend, onion, banana pepper, tomato & mushroom. topped with cheddar & olive sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll with your choice of side

Wings

Small Wings

$12.00

8 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of one sauce

Med Wings

$17.00

16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces

Large Wings

$24.00

24 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 3 sauces

XL Wings

$29.00

30 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than four sauces

Small Boneless

$12.00

8 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of one sauce

Med Boneless

$17.00

16 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than two sauces

Large Boneless

$24.00

24 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than three sauces

XL Boneless

$29.00

30 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 4 sauces

Small Meatless

$12.00

8 vegan wings tossed in your choice of one sauce (not all sauces are vegan)

Med Meatless

$17.00

16 Vegan wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces (not all sauces are vegan)

Large Meatless

$24.00

24 vegan wings tossed in your choice of no more than 3 sauces (not all sauces are vegan)

XL Meatless

$29.00

30 Vegan wings tossed in your choice of no more than 4 sauces (not all sauces are vegan)

Extra Sauce

Nachos

Breakfast Nacho

$12.00

bacon, ham, roasted pepper blend, onions, scrambled eggs, ranchero salsa, cilantro, cheddar & mozzarella

Eastside Nacho

$13.00

smoked brisket, chorizo, roasted pepper blend, onions, cheddar & mozzarella. Topped with garlic aioli, romaine, cilantro & sriracha

Macho Nacho

$12.00

Choice of chicken, chorizo or meatless chicken, onion, black olives, jalapenos, greens, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with pico de gallo & lime crema

Marley Nacho

$12.00

smoked chicken, jerk sauce, pineapple, pepper jack & cheddar cheese topped with Habanero relish, cilantro & romaine

Vegan Nacho

$12.00

meatless chicken, broccoli, roasted pepper blend, onion, tomato, banana peppers, spinach, pesto drizzle & vegan cheese

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing

Field of Dreams

$12.00

greens, smoked brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, croutons, served with honey balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$12.00

romaine, smoked chicken, corn, black beans, roasted pepper blend, cheddar cheese. topped with avocado, pico de gallo & fried tortilla strips. served with your choice of dressing

Strawberry Fields

$11.00

romaine, strawberries, red onions, croutons, feta, candied pecans.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing

Kid Salad

$4.00

Side salad with romaine, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & croutons.

Kids Caesar Salad

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Tenders

$5.00

Kid Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

Kid Pancakes

$5.00

Kid Salad

$4.00

Sides

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Extra Celery (6 pieces)

$1.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Side Redskin Potatoes

$3.00

Toast (1 Slice)

$1.50

Toast (2 Slices)

$3.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Feta

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Smoked Gouda

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Vegan Cheese

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Brown Gravy

$1.00

Breakfast Sausage (2 Patties)

$3.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$1.00

Chorizo

$2.00

Pepperoni

$1.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Smoked Brisket

$3.00

Smoked Chicken

$2.00

Smoked Pork

$2.00

Vegan Patty

$3.00

Artichoke

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Banana Pepper

$0.50

Basil

$0.50

Black Olive

$0.50

Broccoli

$0.50

Green Olive

$0.50

Green Pepper

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Pickled Red Onion

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Pineapple

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.50

Refried Beans

$1.00

Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Roasted Pepper Blend

$0.50

Spinach

$0.50

Sun-Dried Tomato

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Spicy Marinara

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cherry BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Rooster Rub

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Spicy Dry Rub

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Sriracha Honey

$0.50

Spicy Pesto

$0.50

Bloody Mary Rub

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Honey Balsalmic

$0.50

Awesome Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

HAB Relish

$0.50

Lime Crema

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

Olive Sauce

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Vegan Marinara

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Build Your Own

BYO Gluten Free

$12.00

BYO Medium

$14.00

BYO Large

$17.00

BYO Detroit

$16.00

Gluten Free 10"

GF BBQ Chicken

$14.00

10 inch Gluten Free Pizza with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions

GF Buffaloco

$14.00

10 inch Gluten Free Pizza with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions

GF Curtain Closer

$14.00

10 inch Gluten Free Pizza with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella

GF Maui Wowie

$14.00

10 inch Gluten Free with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions

GF Neapolitan

$14.00

10 inch Gluten Free with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil

GF Smoked Out

$14.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallion

GF So Fresh So Clean

$14.00

*Vegan Pizza* 10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto

GF Spartan

$14.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto

GF Super Trooper

$14.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle

GF Supreme

$14.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper

GF Taco

$14.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema

GF Veggie Style

$14.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta

GF Rise & Shine

$12.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs

GF Huevos Rancheros

$12.00Out of stock

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro

GF Country Fried

$12.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs

GF Deluxe Breakfast

$12.00

10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs

Specialty Medium

Med BBQ Chicken

$18.00

12 inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions

Med Buffaloco

$18.00

12 inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions

Med Curtain Closer

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza Cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella

Med Maui Wowie

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions

Med Neapolitan

$18.00

12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil

Med Smoked Out

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallions

Med So Fresh So Clean

$18.00

*Vegan Pizza!* 12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with Olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto

Med Spartan

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza Cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto

Med Super Trooper

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle

Med Supreme

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza Cut into 8 Slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper

Med Taco

$18.00

12 inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema

Med Veggie Style

$18.00

12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta

Med Country Fried

$16.00

12 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs

Med Deluxe Breakfast

$16.00

12 Inch pizza cut into 8 slices with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs

Med Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

12 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro

Med Rise & Shine

$16.00

12 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs

Specialty Large

Lrg BBQ Chicken

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions

Lrg Buffaloco

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions

Lrg Curtain Closer

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella

Lrg Maui Wowie

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions

Lrg Neapolitan

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil

Lrg Smoked Out

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallions

Lrg So Fresh So Clean

$23.00

*Vegan Pizza!* 16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto

Lrg Spartan

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto

Lrg Super Trooper

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle

Lrg Supreme

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper

Lrg Taco

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema

Lrg Veggie Style

$23.00

16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta

Lrg Country Fried

$19.00

16 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs

Lrg Deluxe Breakfast

$19.00

16 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs

Lrg Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

16 Inch Breakfast Pizza with 8 slices with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro

Lrg Rise & Shine

$19.00

16 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs

Specialty Detroit

Detroit BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions

Detroit Buffaloco

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions

Detroit Cheeseburger

$21.00

Detroit Curtain Closer

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella

Detroit Maui Wowie

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions

Detroit Neapolitan

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil

Detroit Smoked Out

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallions

Detroit So Fresh So Clean

$21.00

*Vegan Pizza!* Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto

Detroit Spartan

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto

Detroit Super Trooper

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle

Detroit Supreme

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper

Detroit Taco

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema

Detroit Veggie Style

$21.00

Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta

Detroit Country Fried

$19.00

Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs

Detroit Deluxe Breakfast

$19.00

Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs

Detroit Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro

Detroit Rise and Shine

$19.00

Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs

Pizza Combo

Pizza Combo Pop

$13.00

Medium Pizza split into 4 slices of pizza and 4 of our cheesy breadsticks comes with two pops and a choice of dipping sauce

Pizza Combo Wine 2GO

$20.00

Medium Pizza split into 4 slices of pizza and 4 of our cheesy breadsticks comes with a 64oz Growler, or a bottle of house wine and a choice of dipping sauce

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A sports bar with great food!

Website

Location

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

Gallery
Arts Pub image
Arts Pub image

