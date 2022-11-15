Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St
Lansing, MI 48912
Popular Items
Appetizers
Extra Sauce
Big Philly Basket
smoked brisket, roasted pepper blend, onions, topped with beer cheese & scallions on your choice of regular fries, waffle fries or tater tots
Hillbilly Basket
smoked pork, beer cheese, coleslaw & BBQ sauce with your choice of regular fries, waffle fries, or tater tots
Pub Basket
Smoked Bacon, Beer Cheese Sauce & Scallions on your choice of regular fries, waffle fries, or tater tots
Voodoo Basket
smoked pork, brown gravy, cheese curds, sunny side eggs, scallions on your choice of regular fries, waffle fries or tater tots
Exotic Joe Basket
smoked brisket, jalapenos, cheddar and pepper jack, habanero relish, pico de gallo and awesome sauce with your choice of regular fries, waffle fries or tater tots
Vegan Fuego Basket
Vegan chicken, roasted red pepper blend, onion, jalapeno, banana peppers, spinach, spicy BBQ sauce, and vegan cheese
Dragon Bread
arts cheese blend baked atop a signature dough with your choice of dip sauce
Hotzarella Sticks
jalapeno crusted mozzarella sticks served with choice of dip sauce
Nighthawk Sticks
classic sticks baked with our special seasoning and your choice of dip sauce
Onion Rings
hand battered onion rings served with awesome sauce **only sold as baskets
Pretzel Sticks
fresh pretzels fried and served with beer cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
house made and baked to order. Served with tortilla chips
5 Chicken Tenders
5 chicken tenders with a side and choice of dipping sauce
Burgers & Stuff
Black-n-Bleu Burger
blackened patty, pepper jack & swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, romaine, tomato and bleu cheese aioli, served with choice of side
Boring Burger
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion & tomato served with choice of side (add cheese for $1!)
Olive Burger
olive sauce, swiss & american cheese with choice of side
Shroomin' Burger
caramelized onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese & garlic aioli served with choice of side
Plain Burger
Just a burger and bun! or you can build your own burger, grilled chicken or veggie patty sandwich on a bun using the choices of toppings provided. Served with your choice of side
Brisket Potato Wrap
smoked brisket, bacon, roasted pepper blend, onion, french fries, smoked gouda, greens, pepper jack cheese & garlic aioli served in a tortilla wrap with your choice of sides
Buffalo Mac Wrap
fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mac & cheese, red onion, banana peppers, greens, ranch & pepper jack cheese in a tortilla served with your choice of side. **Sub Meatless chicken @ no cost
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons in a flour tortilla
Cali Chicken Sammy
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, greens, garlic aioli & swiss on a sourdough bun with your choice of side
Caribbean Chicken Grinder
smoked jerk chicken, bacon, pineapple, mixed greens, tomato, habanero relish & swiss cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with your choice of a side
Other Guys Pulled Pork
pulled pork, cherry bourbon bbq sauce crispy onion straws & slaw on a sourdough bun served with your choice of side
Dirty Mike
Smoked brisket, slaw, pickles, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws on a toasted hoagie roll
Veggie Grinder
vegan patty, roasted pepper blend, onion, banana pepper, tomato & mushroom. topped with cheddar & olive sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll with your choice of side
Wings
Small Wings
8 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of one sauce
Med Wings
16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces
Large Wings
24 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 3 sauces
XL Wings
30 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than four sauces
Small Boneless
8 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of one sauce
Med Boneless
16 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than two sauces
Large Boneless
24 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than three sauces
XL Boneless
30 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 4 sauces
Small Meatless
8 vegan wings tossed in your choice of one sauce (not all sauces are vegan)
Med Meatless
16 Vegan wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces (not all sauces are vegan)
Large Meatless
24 vegan wings tossed in your choice of no more than 3 sauces (not all sauces are vegan)
XL Meatless
30 Vegan wings tossed in your choice of no more than 4 sauces (not all sauces are vegan)
Extra Sauce
Nachos
Breakfast Nacho
bacon, ham, roasted pepper blend, onions, scrambled eggs, ranchero salsa, cilantro, cheddar & mozzarella
Eastside Nacho
smoked brisket, chorizo, roasted pepper blend, onions, cheddar & mozzarella. Topped with garlic aioli, romaine, cilantro & sriracha
Macho Nacho
Choice of chicken, chorizo or meatless chicken, onion, black olives, jalapenos, greens, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with pico de gallo & lime crema
Marley Nacho
smoked chicken, jerk sauce, pineapple, pepper jack & cheddar cheese topped with Habanero relish, cilantro & romaine
Vegan Nacho
meatless chicken, broccoli, roasted pepper blend, onion, tomato, banana peppers, spinach, pesto drizzle & vegan cheese
Salads
Cobb Salad
romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing
Field of Dreams
greens, smoked brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, croutons, served with honey balsamic vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
romaine, smoked chicken, corn, black beans, roasted pepper blend, cheddar cheese. topped with avocado, pico de gallo & fried tortilla strips. served with your choice of dressing
Strawberry Fields
romaine, strawberries, red onions, croutons, feta, candied pecans.
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing
Kid Salad
Side salad with romaine, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & croutons.
Kids Caesar Salad
Sides
Extra Sauce
Chips & Salsa
Extra Celery (6 pieces)
Side Coleslaw
Side French Fries
Side Fruit
Side Tater Tots
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Potato Chips
Side Waffle Fries
Side Redskin Potatoes
Toast (1 Slice)
Toast (2 Slices)
American Cheese
Cheddar
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Feta
Mozzarella
Pepper Jack
Smoked Gouda
Swiss
Vegan Cheese
Side Beer Cheese
Side Brown Gravy
Breakfast Sausage (2 Patties)
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Italian Sausage
Chorizo
Pepperoni
Side Sausage Gravy
Smoked Brisket
Smoked Chicken
Smoked Pork
Vegan Patty
Artichoke
Avocado
Banana Pepper
Basil
Black Olive
Broccoli
Green Olive
Green Pepper
Jalapenos
Mushrooms
Lettuce
Onion
Pickle
Pickled Red Onion
Pico de Gallo
Pineapple
Red Onion
Refried Beans
Roasted Garlic
Roasted Pepper Blend
Spinach
Sun-Dried Tomato
Tomato
Extra Sauce
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Marinara
Spicy Marinara
BBQ
Buffalo
Cherry BBQ
Garlic Parm
Jamaican Jerk
Rooster Rub
Spicy BBQ
Spicy Dry Rub
Spicy Garlic
Sriracha Honey
Spicy Pesto
Bloody Mary Rub
Caesar
Italian
Honey Balsalmic
Awesome Sauce
Beer Cheese
Brown Gravy
Garlic Aioli
HAB Relish
Lime Crema
MAYO
Olive Sauce
Pesto
Pico de Gallo
Salsa
Vegan Marinara
Chocolate Sauce
Gluten Free 10"
GF BBQ Chicken
10 inch Gluten Free Pizza with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions
GF Buffaloco
10 inch Gluten Free Pizza with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions
GF Curtain Closer
10 inch Gluten Free Pizza with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella
GF Maui Wowie
10 inch Gluten Free with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions
GF Neapolitan
10 inch Gluten Free with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil
GF Smoked Out
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallion
GF So Fresh So Clean
*Vegan Pizza* 10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto
GF Spartan
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto
GF Super Trooper
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle
GF Supreme
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
GF Taco
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
GF Veggie Style
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta
GF Rise & Shine
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs
GF Huevos Rancheros
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro
GF Country Fried
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs
GF Deluxe Breakfast
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust Breakfast Pizza with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs
Specialty Medium
Med BBQ Chicken
12 inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions
Med Buffaloco
12 inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions
Med Curtain Closer
12 Inch Pizza Cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella
Med Maui Wowie
12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions
Med Neapolitan
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil
Med Smoked Out
12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallions
Med So Fresh So Clean
*Vegan Pizza!* 12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with Olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto
Med Spartan
12 Inch Pizza Cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto
Med Super Trooper
12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle
Med Supreme
12 Inch Pizza Cut into 8 Slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
Med Taco
12 inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
Med Veggie Style
12 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta
Med Country Fried
12 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs
Med Deluxe Breakfast
12 Inch pizza cut into 8 slices with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs
Med Huevos Rancheros
12 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro
Med Rise & Shine
12 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs
Specialty Large
Lrg BBQ Chicken
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions
Lrg Buffaloco
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions
Lrg Curtain Closer
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella
Lrg Maui Wowie
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions
Lrg Neapolitan
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil
Lrg Smoked Out
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallions
Lrg So Fresh So Clean
*Vegan Pizza!* 16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto
Lrg Spartan
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto
Lrg Super Trooper
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle
Lrg Supreme
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
Lrg Taco
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
Lrg Veggie Style
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta
Lrg Country Fried
16 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs
Lrg Deluxe Breakfast
16 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs
Lrg Huevos Rancheros
16 Inch Breakfast Pizza with 8 slices with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro
Lrg Rise & Shine
16 Inch Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs
Specialty Detroit
Detroit BBQ Chicken
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, smoked gouda & mozzarella, topped with scallions
Detroit Buffaloco
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with ranch & buffalo sauce, fried chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, topped with crispy onion straws, scallions
Detroit Curtain Closer
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked pork, bacon, mozzarella
Detroit Maui Wowie
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella topped with scallions
Detroit Neapolitan
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomato, & fresh basil
Detroit Smoked Out
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, smoked brisket, pulled pork, red onions, spinach, mozzarella & smoked gouda, topped with garlic aioli & scallions
Detroit So Fresh So Clean
*Vegan Pizza!* Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with olive oil base, roasted garlic, broccoli, veggie patty, avocado, tomato & vegan cheese, topped with pesto
Detroit Spartan
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, topped with broccoli, grilled chicken, roasted pepper blend & mozzarella topped with pesto
Detroit Super Trooper
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with bbq sauce base, ham, bacon, smoked pork, Mac & cheese & mozzarella, topped with a bbq drizzle
Detroit Supreme
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
Detroit Taco
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
Detroit Veggie Style
Deep Dish Pizza cut into 8 slices with garlic parmesan base, onion, tomato, spinach, broccoli, artichokes black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella & feta
Detroit Country Fried
Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, fried chicken, bacon, and mozzarella topped with sunny side eggs
Detroit Deluxe Breakfast
Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with beer cheese base, tater tots, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper topped with scrambled eggs
Detroit Huevos Rancheros
Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried beans base, chorizo, queso fresco, mozzarella, & cheddar topped with ranchero salsa, sunny side eggs & cilantro
Detroit Rise and Shine
Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza cut into 8 slices with sausage gravy base, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, cheddar, topped with sunny side eggs
Pizza Combo
Pizza Combo Pop
Medium Pizza split into 4 slices of pizza and 4 of our cheesy breadsticks comes with two pops and a choice of dipping sauce
Pizza Combo Wine 2GO
Medium Pizza split into 4 slices of pizza and 4 of our cheesy breadsticks comes with a 64oz Growler, or a bottle of house wine and a choice of dipping sauce
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A sports bar with great food!
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912