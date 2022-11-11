Restaurant header imageView gallery

Art's Pizza Broadway

880 Reviews

$$

2027 Broadway St

Anderson, IN 46012

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Beef
Bread Sticks
Large Around The World Pizza

12" Small Pizza

Small Half & Half

$13.80

Small Create your Own

$13.80

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.80

Small Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Small Sausage Pizza

$15.40

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$15.40

Small Combination Pizza

$17.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Small Around The World

$18.50

Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Small Pooch's Pizza

$17.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Small Hayes Pizza

$18.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Small Meatless Pizza

$16.50

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Small Roast Beef Pizza

$17.00

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in its broth with Green Peppers

Small Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Small Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$17.00

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.50

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Small Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

14" Large Pizza

Large Half & Half

$17.40

Large Create Your Own

$17.40

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.40

Large Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$21.50

Large Sausage Pizza

$19.45

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.45

Large Combination Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Large Around The World Pizza

$23.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Large Pooch's Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Large Hayes Pizza

$22.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Large Meatless Pizza

$21.50

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Large Roast Beef Pizza

$21.50

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in its broth with Green Peppers

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.50

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Large Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$21.50

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.00

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Large Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$23.50

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

16" X-Large Pizza

X-Large Half & Half

$21.90

X-Large Create Your Own

$21.90

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$21.90

X-Large Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

X-Large Sausage Pizza

$24.45

X-Large Pepperoni Pizza

$24.45

X-Large Combination Pizza

$27.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

X-Large Around The World Pizza

$28.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

X-Large Pooch's Pizza

$27.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

X-Large Hayes Pizza

$28.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

X-Large Meatless Pizza

$26.50

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

X-Large Roast Beef Pizza

$27.00

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in its broth with Green Peppers

X-Large Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

X-Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.00

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

X-Large Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$27.00

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

X-Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$29.50

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

X-Large Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$29.00

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

Gluten Free 10"

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Gluten Free Half & Half

$11.00

Gluten Free Create your Own

$11.00

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Gluten Free Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Gluten Free Sausage Pizza

$11.75

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$11.75

Gluten Free Combination Pizza

$12.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Gluten Free Around The World

$14.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Gluten Free Pooch's Pizza

$13.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Gluten Free Hayes Pizza

$13.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Gluten Free Meatless Pizza

$12.50

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Gluten Free Roast Beef Pizza

$12.00

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in its broth with Green Peppers

Gluten Free Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.50

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Gluten Free Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.00

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$14.50

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

9" Personal Pizza

Mini Half & Half

$8.75

Mini Create your Own

$8.75

Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Mini Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$10.25

Mini Sausage Pizza

$9.50

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Mini Around The World

$11.25

Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Mini Combination Pizza

$10.75

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Mini Hayes Pizza

$11.25

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Mini Pooch's Pizza

$10.75

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Mini Meatless Pizza

$10.25

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.75

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.25

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Mini Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$11.50

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

Mini Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$10.25

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Mini Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$10.25

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

Mini Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.25

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Mini Roast Beef Pizza

$10.25

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in its broth with Green Peppers

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$4.50

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.00

Garlic toast covered in Mozzarella dashed with oregano and it comes with a cup of marinara sauce.

Garlic Pepperoni Bread

$6.00

Assorted Trio

$12.00

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Poppers

$4.10Out of stock

Steak Fries

$3.50

Family Fries

$7.25

Family Loaded Fries

$9.00

With Cheese & Bacon

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$6.70

Deep fried Macaroni and Cheese in bite size portion

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Boneless Wings

$7.50

Fried Four Cheese Ravioli

$6.50

Cannelloni Bites

$6.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.20

Crispy chicken with mixed lettuce, Monterey Jack/Cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, ranch and gorgonzola crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.20

Crispy chicken smothered in Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce with mixed lettuce, Monterey Jack/Cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, ranch and gorgonzola crumbles

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.20

Grilled chicken with mixed lettuce, Monterey Jack/Cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, ranch and gorgonzola crumbles

Garden Salad

$4.50

Fresh mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Family Salad

$11.00

Family portion of our fresh mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$7.50

Meat flavored marinara sauce poured over top spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Our homemade meatballs with meat flavored marinara sauce poured over top spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread

Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$8.70

Our famous Roast Beef served hot in our rich Italian Broth with Green Peppers

Sub

$9.70

Our Italian Roast Beef, Italian Sausage and Ham with cheese and Green Peppers all in one sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.40

Italian Sausage links opened and covered with our Italian Broth and Green Peppers

Ham & Cheese

$7.20

Smoked Ham covered in melted Provolone cheese

Breaded Tenderloin

$6.90

Our deep fried, breaded juicy pork tenderloin

Stromboli

$8.75

Served open with our tomato sauce topped with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Pepperoni covered with cheese

Meatball Sub

$7.25

Our homemade Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and Provolone cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.95

Chicken Breast strips, Bacon, Italian Ranch, Onion and covered in a Monterey Jack/Cheddar blend

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.25

Seasoned Philly steak with Mushroom, Onion, our Italian Ranch and covered in Provolone cheese

Chicken Parm

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Breast strips covered in Marinara, Provolone and Parmesan cheese

Sauces and Dressings

Cheese Sauce

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Italian Ranch

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Garlic Butter

$0.79

French

$0.79

Buffalo

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

10 oz Broth Cup

$3.90

Buffalo Ranch

$0.79

Balsamic

$0.79

Fat Free Ranch

$0.79

32 oz Fountain Drinks

32 oz Pepsi

$2.60

32 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.60

32 oz Mountain Dew

$2.60

32 oz Diet Mountain Dew

$2.60

32 oz Sierra Mist

$2.60

32 oz Lemonade

$2.60

32 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.60

32 oz Root Beer

$2.60

32 oz Iced Tea, Sweetened

$2.60

32 oz Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$2.60

2 Liters

Pepsi

$3.79

Diet Pepsi

$3.79

Mountain Dew

$3.79

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.79

Cherry Pepsi

$3.79Out of stock

Sierra MIst

$3.79

Dr. Pepper

$3.79

Kids

Kids Chic & Fry

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$4.75

Meat flavored marinara sauce poured over top spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread

Kids Mac & Ch Bites & Fries

$6.00

Deep fried Macaroni and Cheese in bite size portion

Kids Boneless Wings and Fries

$6.00

Kids Fried Ravioli and Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Topped with our speciality dessert mix finished with a generous layer of icing

9" Dessert Pizza

$7.00

Cookie Pizza

$5.50

12" Dessert Pizza

$10.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Anderson's best since 1956

Website

Location

2027 Broadway St, Anderson, IN 46012

Directions

