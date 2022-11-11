Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Art's Pizza Scatterfield

1,166 Reviews

$$

4762 S. Scatterfield Rd.

Anderson, IN 46013

Popular Items

Bread Sticks
Roast Beef
X-Large Around The World Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Half & Half

$13.80

Small Create your Own

$13.80

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.80

Small Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Small Sausage Pizza

$15.40

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$15.40

Small Combination Pizza

$17.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Small Around The World

$18.65

Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Small Pooch's Pizza

$17.15

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Small Hayes Pizza

$18.15

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Small Meatless Pizza

$16.65

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Small Roast Beef Pizza

$17.00

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers

Small Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$16.40

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.65

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Small Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$17.00

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

Small Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$19.15

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

Large Pizza

Large Half & Half

$17.40

Large Create Your Own

$17.40

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.40

Large Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$21.50

Large Sausage Pizza

$19.45

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.45

Large Combination Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Large Around The World Pizza

$23.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Large Pooch's Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Large Hayes Pizza

$22.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Large Meatless Pizza

$21.00

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Large Roast Beef Pizza

$21.50

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.50

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Large Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$21.50

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.00

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Large Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$23.50

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

X-Large Pizza

X-Large Half & Half

$21.90

X-Large Create Your Own

$21.90

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$21.90

X-Large Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

X-Large Sausage Pizza

$24.45

X-Large Pepperoni Pizza

$24.45

X-Large Combination Pizza

$27.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

X-Large Around The World Pizza

$28.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

X-Large Pooch's Pizza

$27.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

X-Large Hayes Pizza

$28.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

X-Large Meatless Pizza

$26.50

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

X-Large Roast Beef Pizza

$27.00

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers

X-Large Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

X-Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.00

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

X-Large Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$27.00

A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella

X-Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$29.50

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

X-Large Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$29.00

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

Gluten Free 10"

Gluten Free Half & Half

$11.00

Gluten Free Create your Own

$11.00

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Gluten Free Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Gluten Free Sausage Pizza

$11.75

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$11.75

Gluten Free Combination Pizza

$13.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Gluten Free Around The World

$13.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Gluten Free Pooch's Pizza

$13.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham

Gluten Free Hayes Pizza

$13.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Gluten Free Meatless Pizza

$12.50

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato

Gluten Free Roast Beef Pizza

$12.50

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers

Gluten Free Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce

Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.50

Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend

Gluten Free Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.00

Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$13.50

Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese

Gluten Free Half & Half Tester

$9.00Out of stock

Mini Pizza

Mini Half & Half

$8.75

Mini Create your Own

$8.75

Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Mini Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$10.25

Mini Sausage Pizza

$9.50

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Mini Around The World Pizza

$11.25

Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion

Mini Combination Pizza

$10.75

Mini Pooch's Pizza

$10.75

Mini Hayes Pizza

$11.25

Mini Meatless Pizza

$10.25

Mini Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$10.25

Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.25

Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.25

Mini Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.25

Mini Roast Beef Pizza

$10.25

Mini Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$10.25

Mini Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$11.25

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$4.50

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.00

Garlic Pepperoni Bread

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$6.70

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Steak Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Family Fries

$7.25

Family Loaded Fries

$9.00

With Cheese & Bacon

Assorted Trio

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$7.50

Fried Four Cheese Ravioli

$6.50

Cannelloni Bites

$6.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.20

Fresh mixed lettuce mixed with crispy chicken, Monterey jack/cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.20

Fresh mixed lettuce mixed with crispy buffalo chicken, Monterey jack/cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.20

Fresh mixed lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, Monterey jack/cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles

Garden Salad

$4.50

Fresh mixed lettuce topped onions, green pepper, and tomato

Family Salad

$11.00

Fresh mixed lettuce topped with onions, green pepper, tomato

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$7.50

Meat flavored marinara sauce poured over top spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Our homemade Italian Meatballs with meat flavored marinara sauce poured over top spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread

Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$8.70

Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers

Sausage Sandwich

$7.40

Italian Sausage link opened and covered with our Italian Broth and Green Peppers

Ham & Cheese

$7.20

Smoked Ham covered in melted Provolone cheese

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.20

Our deep fried and juicy breaded pork tenderloin

Sub

$9.70

Stromboli

$8.75

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Pepperoni covered with cheese

Meatball Sub

$7.25

Our Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and Provolone cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.95

Chicken Breast strips, Bacon, Italian Ranch, Onion and covered in a Monterey Jack/Cheddar blend

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.25

Seasoned Philly steak with Mushroom, Onion, our Italian Ranch and covered in Provolone cheese

Chicken Parm

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Breast strips covered in Marinara, Provolone and Parmesan cheese

Sauces and Dressings

Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Italian Ranch

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

French

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Fat Free Ranch

$0.79

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.79

1000 Island

$3.90

Buffalo

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Garlic Butter

$0.79

Buffalo Ranch

$0.79

10 oz Solo Broth Cup

$3.90

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.60

Diet Pepsi

$2.60

Mountain Dew

$2.60

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.60

Sierra Mist

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Root Beer

$2.60

Iced Tea, Sweetened

$2.60

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$2.60

Kids Drink

$1.65

24 oz To Go Drink

$1.70

Coffee

$2.60

2 Liters

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Rootbeer

$3.75

Kids

Chicken & Fries, Kids

$4.60

Spaghetti, Kids

$4.35

Meat flavored marinara sauce poured over top spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread

Mac N' Cheese Bites & Fries, Kids

$5.65

Deep fried Macaroni and Cheese in a bite size portion

Boneless Wings and Fries

$5.10

Fried Four Cheese Ravioli And Fries

$6.00

Dessert

9 " Dessert Pizza

$7.00

Cookie Pizza

$4.50

12" Dessert Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Anderson's best Since 1956

Website

Location

4762 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson, IN 46013

Directions

Gallery
Art's Pizza image
Art's Pizza image
Art's Pizza image

