Art's Pizza Scatterfield
1,166 Reviews
$$
4762 S. Scatterfield Rd.
Anderson, IN 46013
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Pizza
Small Half & Half
Small Create your Own
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Small Sausage Pizza
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Small Combination Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper
Small Around The World
Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Small Pooch's Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham
Small Hayes Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato
Small Meatless Pizza
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato
Small Roast Beef Pizza
Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers
Small Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Small Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend
Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella
Small Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza
A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella
Small Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza
Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese
Large Pizza
Large Half & Half
Large Create Your Own
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza
Large Sausage Pizza
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Combination Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper
Large Around The World Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Large Pooch's Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham
Large Hayes Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato
Large Meatless Pizza
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato
Large Roast Beef Pizza
Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers
Large BBQ Chicken
Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend
Large Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza
A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella
Large Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza
Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese
X-Large Pizza
X-Large Half & Half
X-Large Create Your Own
X-Large Cheese Pizza
X-Large Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
X-Large Sausage Pizza
X-Large Pepperoni Pizza
X-Large Combination Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper
X-Large Around The World Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
X-Large Pooch's Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham
X-Large Hayes Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato
X-Large Meatless Pizza
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato
X-Large Roast Beef Pizza
Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers
X-Large Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella
X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
X-Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend
X-Large Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza
A fine layer of Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Meatballs on top of marinara and a light layer of garlic butter covered in Mozzarella
X-Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella
X-Large Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza
Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese
Gluten Free 10"
Gluten Free Half & Half
Gluten Free Create your Own
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten Free Sausage Pizza
Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten Free Combination Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper
Gluten Free Around The World
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Gluten Free Pooch's Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham
Gluten Free Hayes Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato
Gluten Free Meatless Pizza
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Green Olives, Tomato
Gluten Free Roast Beef Pizza
Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers
Gluten Free Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken and Onions on top of Bulls Eye barbecue sauce covered in Mozzarella
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon and Onions on Marinara covered with a Jack/Cheddar blend
Gluten Free Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella
Gluten Free Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza
Spinach, Tomato, and Chicken on top of basil pesto sauce covered in Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese
Gluten Free Half & Half Tester
Mini Pizza
Mini Half & Half
Mini Create your Own
Mini Cheese Pizza
Mini Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Mini Sausage Pizza
Mini Pepperoni Pizza
Mini Around The World Pizza
Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Mini Combination Pizza
Mini Pooch's Pizza
Mini Hayes Pizza
Mini Meatless Pizza
Mini Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Mini Cheeseburger Pizza
Mini Roast Beef Pizza
Mini Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza
Mini Spinach Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Garlic Pepperoni Bread
Cheese Sticks
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Chicken Fingers
Steak Fries
Onion Rings
Family Fries
Family Loaded Fries
With Cheese & Bacon
Assorted Trio
Boneless Wings
Fried Four Cheese Ravioli
Cannelloni Bites
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce mixed with crispy chicken, Monterey jack/cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce mixed with crispy buffalo chicken, Monterey jack/cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, Monterey jack/cheddar shredded cheese, onions, green pepper, tomato, and gorgonzola crumbles
Garden Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce topped onions, green pepper, and tomato
Family Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce topped with onions, green pepper, tomato
Spinach Salad
Pasta
Sandwiches
Roast Beef
Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers
Sausage Sandwich
Italian Sausage link opened and covered with our Italian Broth and Green Peppers
Ham & Cheese
Smoked Ham covered in melted Provolone cheese
Breaded Tenderloin
Our deep fried and juicy breaded pork tenderloin
Sub
Stromboli
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Pepperoni covered with cheese
Meatball Sub
Our Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and Provolone cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Breast strips, Bacon, Italian Ranch, Onion and covered in a Monterey Jack/Cheddar blend
Philly Cheese Steak
Seasoned Philly steak with Mushroom, Onion, our Italian Ranch and covered in Provolone cheese
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken Breast strips covered in Marinara, Provolone and Parmesan cheese
Sauces and Dressings
Fountain Drinks
2 Liters
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Anderson's best Since 1956
4762 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson, IN 46013