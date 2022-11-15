Arturo's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Arturo's Pizza 18 University Ave NE

7 Reviews

18 university ave ne

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Popular Items

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own
16" Arturo Special
12" Build Your Own

12" Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$13.00
12" Arturo Special

12" Arturo Special

$24.00

House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella

12" House Classic

12" House Classic

$20.00

Pepperoni, Yellow Onion, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$20.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flake Sea Salt

12" The Original

12" The Original

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino, Fontina, and Fresh Herbs

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ Chicken, South Carolina style, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Crispy Fried Shallots, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce

12" Chef's Special

12" Chef's Special

$23.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos

12" Spinach and Artichoke

12" Spinach and Artichoke

$25.00

Spinach Pesto. Artichoke, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushroom Blend, Fresh Mozzarella

12" Patrizio Special

12" Patrizio Special

$22.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Fresh Herbs

12" Alfredo Meatball

12" Alfredo Meatball

$20.00

Alfredo Sauce, Meatballs, Mushroom, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Herbs

12" Mushroom Goat Cheese

12" Mushroom Goat Cheese

$20.00

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Honey Drizzle, Flake Sea Salt

12" Pickle Pastrami

12" Pickle Pastrami

$21.00

Alfredo, Pastrami, Pickles, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella.

16" Pizza

16" Build Your Own

$17.00
16" Arturo Special

16" Arturo Special

$28.00

House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Mozzarella

16" House Classic

16" House Classic

$25.00

Pepperoni, Yellow Onion, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina

16" The Original

16" The Original

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino, Fontina and Fresh Herbs

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$24.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flake Sea Salt

16" Chef's Special

16" Chef's Special

$26.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$29.00

BBQ Chicken, South Carolina style, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Crispy Fried Shallots, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce

16" Alfredo Meatball

16" Alfredo Meatball

$24.00

Alfredo Sauce, Meatballs, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Fresh Herbs

16" Spinach and Artichoke

16" Spinach and Artichoke

$29.00

Spinach Pesto. Artichoke, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushroom Blend, Fresh Mozzarella

16" Patrizio Special

16" Patrizio Special

$26.00

House made Sausage, Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs

16" Pickle Pastrami

16" Pickle Pastrami

$25.00

Alfredo Sauce, Pastrami, Pickles, Cream Cheese.

16" Mushroom Goat Cheese

16" Mushroom Goat Cheese

$24.00

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Honey Drizzle, Flake Sea Salt

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Focaccia Topped with Mozzarella , Fresh Herbs, Served with House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce

Breaded Chicken Strips

Breaded Chicken Strips

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Strips, served with your choice of sauce and choice of dressing.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Chopped spinach, and Artichokes mixed together with Cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, garlic, and spices. Baked to perfection. Served with our homemade focaccia.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Crispy on the outside, Creamy on the inside. Served with your choice of Sauces.

Garlic Toast - 3 Piece

$1.50

Garlic Toast- 6 piece

$3.00

6 pieces of garlic toast

Small Salads

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar salad comes with Caesar dressing.

Small Panzanella

Small Panzanella

$8.00

Olive Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Fresh Mozzarella, House Dressing, Croutons

Spinach and Arugula Salad

Spinach and Arugula Salad

$8.00

Spinach and Arugula with Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Sliced Red Onion, and our Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Cavatappi, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Olive Mix, Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Basil in our House Vinegarette.

Small Pastas

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.00

Create your own tasty Pasta combination!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our homemade American Cheese Sauce and topped with Murray's garlic toast crumbles

Family Salads

Family Size Caesar (Serves 4)

$18.00

Family Panzanella (Serves 4)

$18.00

Olive Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Fresh Mozzarella, House Dressing, Croutons

Family Pasta Salad (Serves 4)

Family Pasta Salad (Serves 4)

$20.00

Cavatappi, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Olive Mix, Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Basil in our House Vinegarette.

Family Spinach Arugula (Serves 4)

Family Spinach Arugula (Serves 4)

$18.00

Spinach and Arugula with Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Sliced Red Onion, and our Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Family Pasta

Family Build Your Own Pasta (Serves 4)

Family Build Your Own Pasta (Serves 4)

$25.00

Build Your Own Tasty Pasta Combo! (Serves 4)

Family Mac N' Cheese (Serves 4)

Family Mac N' Cheese (Serves 4)

$20.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our homemade American Cheese Sauce and topped with Murray's garlic toast crumbles (Serves 4)

Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00

Fresh Ground beef, and our homemade burger sauce, with your choice of Cheese, Fried Onions, and Bacon, Lettuce, and Pickles

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Meatball, Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs on a Hoagie Bun

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$14.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Spring Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Vinaigrette on Focaccia

Half Size Hot Italian

$10.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs on a Hoagie Bun.

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Our house made Sauage patty loaded up with our house red sauce, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese on a bun.

Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich

Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Ghoost Chili Sauce, Pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders topped with Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Focazza

Our House Made Focaccia Bread- Your Choice of up to 2 Toppings
Focazza

Focazza

$8.00

Our House Made Focaccia Topped with Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella and up to Two Toppings

Specials

Thursday Date Night Special

$35.00

Thursday night special- 16" Two topping pizza, Ceasar Salad and Struffoli

Desserts

Struffoli

Struffoli

$6.00

5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce

Key Lime Bar

Key Lime Bar

$6.00

Cookie

$1.50

Pumpkin Bar

$6.00

Cold Pizza

Ceasar dressing, on a baked crust, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Chicken (optional)
Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Ceasar dressing, on a baked crust, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Ceasar dressing, on a baked crust, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Chicken

Condiments

Ranch

$2.00

Red Sauce

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

House Dressing

$2.00

Cry Baby Craigs

$2.50

Ghost Pepper Sauce

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

A&W

$1.50

Canada Dry

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Grape Crush

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Bevo Nero

Non-alcoholic Peruvian drink made from purple corn, fresh fruit, dried fruit, and spices.

Bevo Nero (Chicha)

$3.50Out of stock

Non-alcoholic Peruvian beverage made from purple corn, fresh, and dried fruits and spices.

T-shirt

Arturo's T-shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now available for delivery by Door Dash, find the link on our homepage https://www.arturospizzaminneapolis.com

Website

Location

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Arturo's Pizza image

