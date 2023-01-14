  • Home
  • /
  • Wilton
  • /
  • Arty's Ice Cream & Grill - 609 West 5th Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arty's Ice Cream & Grill 609 West 5th Street

review star

No reviews yet

609 West 5th Street

po box 1

Wilton, IA 52778

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURGERS

Not Mickey Dees

$8.99

Double patty, Middle bun, pickle, lettuce, diced onion, american, secret sauce..AKA 1000 island. It's massive.

Cheeseburger

$6.69

1/4lb cheeseburger, add any topping you'd like

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.89

Double Stack

$8.59

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

California

$7.99

American cheese, egg, bacon, avocado

Dump Truck

$7.99

American cheese, onions, mushrooms, cheeseballs, chipotle sauce

Cowboy

$7.99

American cheese, bacon, onion rings, bbq

Fire Truck

$9.49

Breaded chicken, swiss, buffalo, jalapeno peppers, jalapeno cream cheese

Pizza Burger

$6.49

Deep fried, italian breaded, mozzarella, marinara

Captain Hook

$7.99

Philly steak, swiss, onions, mushrooms

Gyro Burger

$8.49

Gyro meat on a burger, swiss, tomato, feta, tzatziki sauce

Destiney

$7.99

American cheese, bacon, jalapeno cream cheese

Triple Dare You

$9.59

3x the patties, 3x the cheese

Impossible Burg.

$7.99

100% vegan burger

Wilton P.D

$8.49

Frosted donut bun, bacon, over hard egg, american cheese

Fried Pickle Burger

$7.99

Swiss, bacon, fried pickles, horseradish sauce

Artys Classic Patty Melt

$6.99

Burger, grilled onion, rye, american

Maine Attraction

$16.99

5 slices of cheese, 5 pieces of bacon

Mushroom Swiss

$6.89

Erik's Smokey Mountain Burger

$8.99

Double Patty, grilled onion and mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese, topped with fried onion straws and our house smokey mayo blend

Jalapeño Smoke House Burger

$8.29

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion straws, jalapeño poppers, topped with sweet chili sauce

Lost Island Burger

$7.99

1/4 Burger with grilled mushrooms, bacon, pepper jack cheese, topped with breaded mushrooms and 1000 island sauce

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$7.99

1/4 pound burger with bacon, American cheese, a fried egg, topped with peanut butter and jelly on our brioche bun. *Upgrade to a donut to take your experience to the next level

Not Burgers

Grilled Tenderloin

$7.99

Just your basic grilled tenderloin. Comes plain. Choose your toppings. Popular Upgrade: Bacon & Swiss🤤

BREADED TENDERLOIN

$7.99

Philly Steak

$7.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, swiss

Chicken Strips (4)

$6.99

Grilled CHICKEN

$7.69

Breaded Chicken

$7.69

Santa Clara Chicken

$8.39

Bacon, avocado, chipotle sauce, swiss, on a ciabatta bun

Farmhouse BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, avocado, egg, ciabatta bun

Big Daddy Q

$8.39

Hand breaded chicken, swiss, jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, topped with bbq

Buffalo Joe

$7.99

Hand breaded chicken, swiss, all of the buffalo sauce

Gyro Pita

$7.99

Classic Kranos pita topped with gyro slices, tomato, lettuce, feta

Buffalo Philly Sand

$7.99

Boom Boom Surf n Turf

$8.39

Smoked Out Philly

$8.39

BBQ Philly

$8.59

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Our hand Breaded Chicken covered in Nashville Hot sauce, topped with pickles, with a bed of Cole slaw all on our brioche bun

Not Canes Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

Side Kicks

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

nacho cheese, onions

Arty's Fries

$4.99

grilled onions, 1000 island, shredded cheese

Loaded Fries

$4.99

bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheese

Waffle Fries

$4.39

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Skinny Fries

$3.39

Cheeseballs

$5.99

Garlic Cheescurds

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.99

Pretzel Bites (12)

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.99

Macaroni Bites (10)

$5.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Breaded Mushrooms (12)

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.99

Southwest Chicken Fries

$7.99

Nashville Fries*

$7.99

Loaded Philly Fries

$7.99

TATOR TOTS

$3.49

Family Platters

Family Platter

$49.99

SALADS

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken, tomato, egg, shredded cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Chicken, lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$9.99

Chicken, bacon, feta, lettuce, eggs, avocado

Gyro Salad

$9.69

Sliced Gyro meat, tomatoes, feta, and hard-boiled egg, on a bed of lettuce. Served with our house made tzatziki sauce. Please specify if you would like a dressing other than tzatziki.

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Bed of lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, corn (cold), black beans (cold), avocado, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and drizzled with chipotle.

WRAPS

All wraps are made with crispy chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, bacon. lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, ranch

Wild West Wrap

$8.29

Chicken, bbq, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, ranch

Caesar's Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, crushed croutons

Southwest WRAP

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken WRAP

$8.99

Hot Dogs

1000 Island Dog

$6.69

1/4 lb beef hot dog topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island sauce

Chicago Dog

$6.69

1/4 lb beef hot dog on a hoagie bun topped with onion, tomato, relish, and mustard

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.69

1/4 lb beef hot dog on a hoagie bun loaded with chili, nacho cheese, and topped with raw onions

Reg. Hot Dog

$5.99

1/4 lb beef hot dog on a hoagie bun

Kids Menu

Includes small fry and drink or juice box

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Pizza Burger

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla

$7.00

Dipping Sauce

ranch

$0.40

BBQ

$0.40

no sauce

chipolte

$0.40

horsey sauce

$0.40

Sweet Asian Chili

$0.40

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.40

SMOKEY MAYO

$0.40

Buffalo

$0.40

1000 ISLAND

$0.40

GYRO SAUCE

$0.40

mayo

ketchup

mustard

Arty's Style Sundaes

Nutella Baby

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Strawberry, graham, whipped, cheesecake bites

Turtle

$5.00

Caramel, hot fudge, pecans, whipped, cherry

Brownie Buster

$5.00

Hot fudge, brownie bites, whipped

Mini Banana Split Sundae

$5.00

Banana, pineapple, strawberry, whipped, peanuts, chocolate syrup, cherry

Hot Fudge

$4.00

Just hot fudge

Peanut Buster

$4.00

Hot fudge, peanuts, whipped

Sweet Cherry Pie

$5.00

Cherry filling, graham crackers, cheesecake bites, whipped

Dirt N' Worms

$4.00

Cookie Dough Dreams

$5.00

Pretzilla

$5.00

Elvis

$5.00

Tornados

Small 12 oz

$4.39

Medium 16 oz

$4.79

Large 20 oz

$5.09

Quarts (plain)

$5.00

Specialty Quart (1-2 topping)

$6.00

Banana Split's

Banana Split

$6.99

Ultimate Banana Split

$6.99

Banana, vanilla ice cream, strawberry, hot fudge, cookie dough, fudge brownie, whipped cream, sprinkles, cherry topping

CONES/DISHES

Small

$2.29

Medium

$2.49

Large

$2.59

Dish of Ice Cream

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

All food is made and kept in food warmer for quick grab and go! What is available in warmer is what we have!

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$4.49

Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

$4.49

Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$4.49

Cheesy Potato Bites

$4.59

Cup of Tator Tots

$3.49

Not Mickey Griddles

$5.49

Power Bowls/Burritos

All served on tator tots

Meat Lovers

$7.39

Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar, scrambled eggs

Veggie

$6.99

onion, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs

Philly

$7.49

Philly steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, swiss

Chorizo

$7.59

LT's Way

$7.49

Roger That

$7.59

Good Morning

$7.49

Not Sandwiches

Cinnamon Roll

$3.79

House Donut

$1.89

French Toast Sticks (3)

$4.39

Espresso House Blends

Ginny's Sugar Daddy

$4.99+

Cinnamon dolce

I Hate Monday's

$5.89

6x espresso, irish cream

Americano

$3.59+

Latte

$3.99+

steamed milk, whip

Shinny Sharon's Roomate

$4.99

vanilla bean - zero sugar

Chi Tea

$4.79+

Kids

$2.39+

steamed milk, mocha, whip

Nutty Buddy

$4.99+

Cinnamon dolce

Basics Only

$4.99+

Cinnamon dolce

Sharons Roomate

$4.99+

Cinnamon dolce

Karen

$4.99+

Cinnamon dolce

Oreo

$4.99+

Cinnamon dolce

SKINNY Sharons

$4.79+

Frappe Arty's Style

Java Chocolate Chip

$5.59

Crumbled cookie, chocolate chips, mocha, topped with whipped

Twix Pix

$5.59

Caramel, Twix crumbles, Mocha, more caramel, topped with whipped

Peanut Butter Kid

$5.59

Crumbled PB cups, peanut butter, mocha, topped with whipped

Get That Dough

$5.59

Cookie dough pieces, mocha, chocolate chip, whipped cream, more cookie dough

Fusion Energy

Pool Side

$4.89

Blue raz, lime, lemon

Bomb Pop

$4.89

Cherry, lime, blue raz

Strawberry Kiwi

$4.89

strawberry, kiwi

Pinkity Drinkity

$4.89

strawberry, coconut, cream

Graceful

$4.89

pineapple, blue raz, white chocolate

Caramel Apple

$4.89

green apple, caramel

Peaches & Cream

$4.89

orange, pineapple, peach, cream, white chocolate

Shark Bite

$4.89

pineapple, blue raz, lime, coconut, pomegranate

Cotton Candy

$4.89

blue raz, white chocolate

Summer Bash

$4.89

watermelon, kiwi, lime, lemon

Sex on the Beach

$4.89

orange, peach pomegranate

Pina Colada

$4.89

pineapple, coconut, cream

Orange Dreamsicle

$4.89

orange, cream

Tigers Blood

$4.89

strawberry, watermelon, coconut

Peach Mango

$4.89

peach, mango

Ben's Ocean Ave

$4.89

kiwi, strawberry, blue raz, white chocolate

Lightning Strike

$4.89

strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, lime

Night Fall

$4.89

blue raz, blackberry

Solar Eclipse

$4.89

peach, passionfruit, blackberry, blue raz

Mars

$4.89

Electric Shock

$4.89

blue raz, strawberry, lime, pineapple

Miami

$4.89

coconut, peach, orange, strawberry

Red Rocket

$4.89

orange, pomegranate, red raspberry

T-Rex

$4.89

blue raz, strawberry, cream, white chocolate

Raging River

$4.89

blue raz, kiwi, pineapple

Gummy Worm

$4.89

green apple, kiwi, lime, white chocolate

Pink Flamingo

$4.89

peach, strawberry, white chocolate

Tropical Sunset

$4.89

mango, coconut, pineapple

Sonic

$4.89

cherry, lime, lemon

Red Light

$4.89

pomegranate, passion fruit, kiwi

CYO Energy

$4.89

Special Energy

$4.89

Smoothies

Strawberry

$4.50

Strawberry Banana

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Peach

$4.50

Pear

$4.50

Apricot

$4.50

Pepsi Products

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

MT. DEW

$2.99

MIST

$2.99

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

RAZ. TEA

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

No drink

Water

DRIP/HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA (WITH WHIPPED- ONE SIZE)

$2.99

DRIP COFFEE (ONE SIZE)

$2.19

Two for 22$

Breaded Tenderloins

$22.00

Saturday Special

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 2019, we've been serving Wilton and surrounding areas quality meals & top notch service. We are known for our burgers, but we have a menu sure to please all. Gluten free, impossible burger and on occasion, we carry dairy free ice cream! Don't forget the Ice Cream! A huge ice cream menu will be a nice finishing touch to your meal! We have a 1500 sqft arcade area that can seat up to 35 & a beautiful outdoor seating for summer! Stop on in and enjoy a meal with us!

Website

Location

609 West 5th Street, po box 1, Wilton, IA 52778

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Junction Grill & Bar
orange star4.7 • 259
110 E. 4th St. Wilton, IA 52778
View restaurantnext
Maid-Rite of Muscatine
orange starNo Reviews
3414 North Port Dr Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
orange star4.5 • 563
838 Park Ave Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
KeDough Bakery & Pastries - KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine
orange starNo Reviews
201 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Capones Chicago Style Eatery - 211 W 2nd street
orange starNo Reviews
211 W 2nd street Muscatine, IL 52761
View restaurantnext
Port City Underground
orange star4.8 • 88
208 W 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilton

Junction Grill & Bar
orange star4.7 • 259
110 E. 4th St. Wilton, IA 52778
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilton
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston