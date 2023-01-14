Arty's Ice Cream & Grill 609 West 5th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Founded in 2019, we've been serving Wilton and surrounding areas quality meals & top notch service. We are known for our burgers, but we have a menu sure to please all. Gluten free, impossible burger and on occasion, we carry dairy free ice cream! Don't forget the Ice Cream! A huge ice cream menu will be a nice finishing touch to your meal! We have a 1500 sqft arcade area that can seat up to 35 & a beautiful outdoor seating for summer! Stop on in and enjoy a meal with us!
Location
609 West 5th Street, po box 1, Wilton, IA 52778
Gallery
