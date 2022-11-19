Arun's Thai Restaurant imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Arun's Thai Restaurant Flagship

45 Reviews

$$$$

4156 N Kedzie Avenue

Chicago, IL 60618

AL APPETIZERS

FRIED TOFU

$9.00

EGGROLLS CRAB

$13.00

CHIVE DUMPLING

$12.00

CRAB RANGOON

$12.00

SHUMAI (PORK&SHRIMP)

$13.00

TOM YUM

$13.00

TOM KHA

$13.00

NAM TOK (BEEF SALAD)

$19.00

AL ENTREES

PINEAPPLE-CASHEW FRIED RICE

$21.00

PHAD SEE EWE

$22.00

PHAD THAI

$22.00

EGGPLANT BASIL

$22.00

GREEN CURRY

$21.00

KUA KLING - PORK BELLY SOUTHERN STYLE CURRY(THAI SPICY)

$21.00

MUSSAMAN CURRY

$22.00

KAPRAO PED YANG (Basil Duck)

$26.00

ROASTED DUCK RED CURRY

$26.00

SHOO SHEE SALMON

$28.00

ST Appetizer

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Shumai (Steamed Pork+Shrimp Dumpling)

$11.00

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Cake

$11.00

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$15.00

ST Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$13.00

ST Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$16.00

ST Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

ST Entree

Stir-fried Asparagus Mushroom

$16.00

Stir-fried Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Stir-fried Broccoli w/ oyster sauce

$16.00

Stir-fried Eggplant Basil

$16.00

Stir-fried Cashew Nut

$16.00

Stir-fried Ginger

$16.00

Stir-fried Aromatic Curry Powder

$16.00

ST Curry

Panang

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted NYT's 1000 Places to Visit Before You Die, Arun's Thai is famous for its exceptional quality in Thai cuisine. Excellence in service and taste are at the forefront of Chef Arun's mind and it can be felt clearly throughout this culinary experience. Take your taste buds on a trip to Thailand.

Location

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618

