Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville
Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville

1626 George's Road
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Popular Items
Soups
Veg Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves
Koli Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken
Nandu Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab
Aatukal Soup
Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander
Biryanis
Chettinad Dum Biryani
House Special Chettinad Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Seeraga Samba Biriyani
Dum Cooked in Short grained Mini Basmati ( ‘Seeraga samba’ ) rice which has the unique quality of retaining the soaked spices.
Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish
Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo
Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Chettinad Biryani Family Pack
House Special Chettinad Biryani.
Seeraga Samba Biriyani Family Pack
Fried Rice
Noodles
North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian/Chilly)
Veg Manchuriyan
Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.
Gobi (Cauliflower)
Gobi prepared with a choice of Sauce.
Baby-Corn
Baby-Corn prepared with a choice of Sauce.
Paneer
Paneer prepared with a choice of Sauce.
Chicken
Chicken with Choice of North Eastern sauces, pepper, spices and herbs. Region: North Eastern India
North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.
Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern
Idly Vada Combo
Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Sambar Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern
Onion Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Vada
Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Kuli Paniyaram
Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad
Baby-Corn Pepper Fry
Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi Pepper Fry
Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Gobi Pakora
Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Paneer 65
Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Chole Bhatura
Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.
Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Meat & Seafood Appetizers
Chicken Lollipop
Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All
Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Hyderabadi Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana
Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)
Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)
Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)
Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Apollo Fish
Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra
Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad
Chettinad King Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad
Shrimp Pepper Varuval
Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad
Shrimp 65
Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)
Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad
Konkan Crab
Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa
Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret
Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor
Breads
Plain Naan
Indian Style Bread.
Butter Naan
Naan topped with Butter.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.
Rosemary Naan
Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.
Chilly Bullet Naan
Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Aloo Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Paneer Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Peshwari Naan
The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.
Malabar Parota
Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread
Ceylon Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti
Ceylon Egg Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor
Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)
Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region
Pulka Roti (Open Flame)
Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.
Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)
Layered Whole Wheat Bread
Chettinad Specials
Vegetable Kothu Parota
Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Egg Kothu Parota
Eggs tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Chicken Kothu Parota
Chicken tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Mutton Kothu Parota
Boneless Mutton tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Idiyappam Combo
Idiyappam Served with your choice of Curry.
Egg Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe cooked with beaten Egg. Region: Southern
Kaima Dosa
Chettinad spiced Kheema (Minced Mutton Dosa)
Kaima Parota
Layered bread delicately sandwiching flavored minced goat . Region: Chettinad
Set Parota
Chettinad Egg Omelette
Chettinad Muttai Poriyal (Egg Burji)
Tandoor Sizzlers
Tandoor Subzi (Vegetables)
Special Tandoori sauce used to marinate Fresh Vegetables and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern
Paneer Tikka
Special Tikka sauce used to marinate cubes of cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern
Tandoori Chicken (3 PCS)
Tender Chicken Leg pieces with Bone Marinated in House Special Tandoori sauce, herbs and spices grilled in Tandoor oven. Region: Northern
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern
Chicken Chops
Tandoor Cooked.Chicken Dark Meat. Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with Spicy Chettinad Spices. House Specialty.
Lamb Chops
Tender rack of lamb Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with House Spices, nutmeg, black cumin.
Whole Tandoori Pomfret
Whole Pomfret Fish cooked in Tandoor Brick Oven.
Vegetarian Entrées
Dal Tadka
Specialty Dals (Lentil Curry) from Regional India
Madras Dal
Madras Style Dal Tadka. Region: Tamil Nadu
Chana Masala
Chick peas curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern
Chana Palak
Chick peas and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern
Aloo Palak
Potatoes and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern
Aloo Matter
Green Peas, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern
Kadai Vegetables
Spicy Mixed Vegetable Curry. Region: Northern
Bhindi Masala
Mildly spiced Okra Spice Gravy. Region: All
Bhnidi Fry
Mildly spiced Okra, Onions. Region: All
Vegetable Chettinad
Special Chettinad Sauce, Tamarind, Fresh Cut Vegetables, Curry Leaves
Vegetable Kuruma
South Indian style Vegetable Curry with mix vegetables, coconut, onions, curry leaves.
Ully Theeyal
Peeled Shallot Pearl Onions cooked in roasted coconut sauce. Region: Kerala
Avial
Kerala Style Mixed Vegetable Curry made with yogurt, coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.
Katharikai Kara Kulambu (Chettinad Egg Plant Curry)
Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Egg Plants, Tamarind, Curry Leaves
Okra Kara Kulambu
Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Okras, Tamarind, Curry Leaves
Baghara Baigan
Popular hyderabadi style Eggplant curry, peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, curry leaves.
Baigan Bharta
Eggplant char-grilled over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs then sautéed with onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro.
Khoya Kaju
Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy White gravy.
Kaju Curry
Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy gravy.
Paneer Entrées
Paneer Tikka Masala (PTM)
Tender Chunks of marinated chargrilled paneer, capsicum, in a spicy & creamy gravy.
Panner Butter Masala (PBM)
Rich & creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews and butter.
Malai Kofta
Croquets of cottage cheese, potatoes and delicious rich sauce.
Paneer Chettinad
Soft Paneer pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Kadai Paneer
Flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.
Mutter Paneer
Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorful curry.
Palak Paneer
A flavorful blend of Spinach and cubes of cottage cheese
Paneer Kali Mirch
Paneer cubes tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.
Paneer Chaman (Methi Malai)
Popular Indian curry, combines fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves with green peas, paneer and rich and creamy curry.
Other Paneer Curries
Egg Entrees
Chettinad Egg Masala
Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy
Andhra Egg Masala
Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.
Arusuvai Egg Masala
Tamil Nadu Style Egg Masala. Hard boiled eggs, Tamarind, Tomatoes, Onions and Curry Leaves.
Other Egg Curries
Chicken Entrées
Chicken Tikka Masala (CTM)
Boneless pieces of Chicken breast with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices.
Butter Chicken Masala (BCM)
Chicken cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.
Palak Chicken
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Chicken. Region: Northern
Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Chicken Kurma
Tender pieces of Chicken cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Chicken Rogan Josh
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Kadai Chicken
Flavorful chicken dish made by cooking chicken, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.
Chicken Kali Mirch
Chicken tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.
Andhra Chicken Masala
Pieces of chicken sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Chicken Chettinad
Tender Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Chicken Sukka Masala
Tender pieces of Chicken, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Chicken Kulambu
Arusuvai Special Home Style Chicken Curry.
Gongura Chicken Masala
Chicken cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.
Kori Gassi Chicken
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Chicken
Goat Entrées (Bone-in)
Goat Palak (Bone-In)
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Bone-In Goat. Region: Northern
Goat Vindaloo (Bone-In)
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Goat Korma (Bone-In)
Bone-In Goat cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Goat Rogan Josh (Bone-In)
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Andhra Goat Masala (Bone-In)
Bone-in Goat sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Goat Chettinad (Bone-In)
Bone-In Goat pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Goat Sukka Masala (Bone-In)
Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Goat Kulambu (Bone-In)
Arusuvai Special Home Style Goat (Bone-In) Curry.
Gongura Goat Masala (Bone-In)
Bone-in Goat cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves
Goat Gassi (Bone-In)
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Bone-in Goat
Lamb Entrées (Boneless)
Lamb Tikka Masala (Bonelss)
Boneless Lamb with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Lamb Butter Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.
Lamb Palak (Boneless)
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Lamb. Region: Northern
Lamb Vindaloo (Boneless)
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Lamb Korma (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Lamb Rogan Josh (Boneless)
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Andhra Lamb Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Lamb Chettinad (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Lamb Sukka Masala (Boneless)
Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Lamb Kulambu (Boneless)
Arusuvai Special Home Style Lamb (Bone-less) Curry.
Gongura Lamb Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves
Lamb Gassi (Boneless)
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Lamb
Mutton Entrées (Boneless)
Mutton Tikka Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Mutton Butter Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.
Mutton Palak (Boneless)
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Mutton. Region: Northern
Mutton Vindaloo (Boneless)
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Mutton Korma (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Mutton Rogan Josh (Boneless)
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Andhra Mutton Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Mutton Chettinad (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Mutton Sukka Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Mutton Kulambu (Boneless)
Arusuvai Special Home Style Mutton (Bone-less) Curry.
Gongura Mutton Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves
Mutton Gassi (Boneless)
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Mutton
SeaFood Entrées
Chettinad Crab Masala
Whole Crab cooked in a spicy chettinad curry.
Chettinad KingFish Meenkulambu
King Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.
Chettinad Pomfret Meenkulambu
Pomfret Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.
Chettinad Tilapia Meenkulambu
Tilapia Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.
Tilapia Tikka Masala
Tilapia Fish with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Shrimp Thokku
Mini Shrimp with Thickened tomato based sauce gravy.