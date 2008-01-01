Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville

1626 George's Road

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Popular Items

Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack
Malabar Parota
Butter Naan

Soups

Veg Rasam

$5.50

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves

Koli Rasam

$6.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken

Nandu Rasam

$7.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab

Aatukal Soup

$7.00

Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander

Biryanis

Chettinad Dum Biryani

$15.00

House Special Chettinad Biryanis

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$16.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Seeraga Samba Biriyani

$18.00Out of stock

Dum Cooked in Short grained Mini Basmati ( ‘Seeraga samba’ ) rice which has the unique quality of retaining the soaked spices.

Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish

$22.00

Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo

Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Chettinad Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

House Special Chettinad Biryani.

Seeraga Samba Biriyani Family Pack

$55.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Chilly Garlic Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Veg Manchurian Fried Rice

$17.00

Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

Chilly Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian/Chilly)

Veg Manchuriyan

$14.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.

Gobi (Cauliflower)

$14.00

Gobi prepared with a choice of Sauce.

Baby-Corn

$14.00

Baby-Corn prepared with a choice of Sauce.

Paneer

$15.00

Paneer prepared with a choice of Sauce.

Chicken

$16.00

Chicken with Choice of North Eastern sauces, pepper, spices and herbs. Region: North Eastern India

North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)

Gobi (Cauliflower)

$16.00

Gobi (Cauliflower) cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Paneer

$17.00

Paneer cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Chicken

$18.00

Chicken cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.

Idly

$7.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern

Idly Vada Combo

$9.00

Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Sambar Idly

$10.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern

Onion Pakora

$10.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Vada

$10.00

Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Kuli Paniyaram

$14.00

Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad

Baby-Corn Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.00

Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi 65

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Gobi Pakora

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Paneer 65

$15.00

Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Chole Bhatura

$17.00

Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.

Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora

$11.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Meat & Seafood Appetizers

Chicken Lollipop

$18.00

Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All

Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Hyderabadi Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana

Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)

$15.00

Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)

$19.00

Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)

$18.00

Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Apollo Fish

$16.00

Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra

Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry

$18.00

Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad

Chettinad King Fish Fry

$18.00

Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad

Shrimp Pepper Varuval

$20.00

Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad

Shrimp 65

$20.00

Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)

$20.00

Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad

Konkan Crab

$20.00

Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa

Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret

$23.00Out of stock

Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor

Breads

Plain Naan

$4.00

Indian Style Bread.

Butter Naan

$5.00

Naan topped with Butter.

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.

Rosemary Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.

Chilly Bullet Naan

$6.00

Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Aloo Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Peshwari Naan

$7.00

The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.

Malabar Parota

$5.00

Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread

Ceylon Parota

$8.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti

Ceylon Egg Parota

$10.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs

Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor

Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)

$5.00

Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region

Pulka Roti (Open Flame)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.

Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)

$6.00

Layered Whole Wheat Bread

Chettinad Specials

Vegetable Kothu Parota

$15.00

Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Egg Kothu Parota

$15.00

Eggs tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Chicken Kothu Parota

$16.00

Chicken tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Mutton Kothu Parota

$18.00

Boneless Mutton tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Idiyappam Combo

$16.00

Idiyappam Served with your choice of Curry.

Egg Dosa

$15.00

Thin rice & lentil crepe cooked with beaten Egg. Region: Southern

Kaima Dosa

$20.00

Chettinad spiced Kheema (Minced Mutton Dosa)

Kaima Parota

$22.00

Layered bread delicately sandwiching flavored minced goat . Region: Chettinad

Set Parota

$15.00

Chettinad Egg Omelette

$6.00

Chettinad Muttai Poriyal (Egg Burji)

$6.00

Tandoor Sizzlers

Tandoor Subzi (Vegetables)

$16.00

Special Tandoori sauce used to marinate Fresh Vegetables and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Paneer Tikka

$17.00

Special Tikka sauce used to marinate cubes of cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Tandoori Chicken (3 PCS)

$18.00

Tender Chicken Leg pieces with Bone Marinated in House Special Tandoori sauce, herbs and spices grilled in Tandoor oven. Region: Northern

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Chicken Chops

$18.00

Tandoor Cooked.Chicken Dark Meat. Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with Spicy Chettinad Spices. House Specialty.

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Tender rack of lamb Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with House Spices, nutmeg, black cumin.

Whole Tandoori Pomfret

$24.00

Whole Pomfret Fish cooked in Tandoor Brick Oven.

Vegetarian Entrées

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Specialty Dals (Lentil Curry) from Regional India

Madras Dal

$15.00

Madras Style Dal Tadka. Region: Tamil Nadu

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chick peas curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern

Chana Palak

$15.00

Chick peas and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

Cauliflower, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern

Aloo Palak

$15.00

Potatoes and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern

Aloo Matter

$15.00

Green Peas, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern

Kadai Vegetables

$15.00

Spicy Mixed Vegetable Curry. Region: Northern

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Mildly spiced Okra Spice Gravy. Region: All

Bhnidi Fry

$15.00

Mildly spiced Okra, Onions. Region: All

Vegetable Chettinad

$15.00

Special Chettinad Sauce, Tamarind, Fresh Cut Vegetables, Curry Leaves

Vegetable Kuruma

$15.00

South Indian style Vegetable Curry with mix vegetables, coconut, onions, curry leaves.

Ully Theeyal

$15.00

Peeled Shallot Pearl Onions cooked in roasted coconut sauce. Region: Kerala

Avial

$15.00

Kerala Style Mixed Vegetable Curry made with yogurt, coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

Katharikai Kara Kulambu (Chettinad Egg Plant Curry)

$15.00

Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Egg Plants, Tamarind, Curry Leaves

Okra Kara Kulambu

$15.00

Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Okras, Tamarind, Curry Leaves

Baghara Baigan

$15.00

Popular hyderabadi style Eggplant curry, peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, curry leaves.

Baigan Bharta

$15.00

Eggplant char-grilled over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs then sautéed with onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro.

Khoya Kaju

$16.00

Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy White gravy.

Kaju Curry

$16.00

Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy gravy.

Paneer Entrées

Paneer Tikka Masala (PTM)

$16.00

Tender Chunks of marinated chargrilled paneer, capsicum, in a spicy & creamy gravy.

Panner Butter Masala (PBM)

$16.00

Rich & creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews and butter.

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Croquets of cottage cheese, potatoes and delicious rich sauce.

Paneer Chettinad

$16.00

Soft Paneer pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Kadai Paneer

$16.00

Flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.

Mutter Paneer

$16.00

Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorful curry.

Palak Paneer

$16.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and cubes of cottage cheese

Paneer Kali Mirch

$16.00

Paneer cubes tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.

Paneer Chaman (Methi Malai)

$16.00

Popular Indian curry, combines fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves with green peas, paneer and rich and creamy curry.

Other Paneer Curries

$16.00

Egg Entrees

Chettinad Egg Masala

$16.00

Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy

Andhra Egg Masala

$16.00

Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.

Arusuvai Egg Masala

$16.00

Tamil Nadu Style Egg Masala. Hard boiled eggs, Tamarind, Tomatoes, Onions and Curry Leaves.

Other Egg Curries

$16.00

Chicken Entrées

Chicken Tikka Masala (CTM)

$17.00

Boneless pieces of Chicken breast with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices.

Butter Chicken Masala (BCM)

$17.00

Chicken cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.

Palak Chicken

$17.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Chicken. Region: Northern

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Chicken Kurma

$17.00

Tender pieces of Chicken cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Chicken Rogan Josh

$17.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Kadai Chicken

$17.00

Flavorful chicken dish made by cooking chicken, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.

Chicken Kali Mirch

$17.00

Chicken tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.

Andhra Chicken Masala

$17.00

Pieces of chicken sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Chicken Chettinad

$17.00

Tender Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Chicken Sukka Masala

$17.00

Tender pieces of Chicken, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Chicken Kulambu

$17.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Chicken Curry.

Gongura Chicken Masala

$17.00

Chicken cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.

Kori Gassi Chicken

$17.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Chicken

Goat Entrées (Bone-in)

Goat Palak (Bone-In)

$18.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Bone-In Goat. Region: Northern

Goat Vindaloo (Bone-In)

$18.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Goat Korma (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-In Goat cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Goat Rogan Josh (Bone-In)

$18.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Andhra Goat Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Goat Chettinad (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-In Goat pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Goat Sukka Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Goat Kulambu (Bone-In)

$18.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Goat (Bone-In) Curry.

Gongura Goat Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Goat Gassi (Bone-In)

$18.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Bone-in Goat

Lamb Entrées (Boneless)

Lamb Tikka Masala (Bonelss)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Lamb Butter Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.

Lamb Palak (Boneless)

$20.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Lamb. Region: Northern

Lamb Vindaloo (Boneless)

$20.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Lamb Korma (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Lamb Rogan Josh (Boneless)

$20.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Andhra Lamb Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Lamb Chettinad (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Lamb Sukka Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Lamb Kulambu (Boneless)

$20.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Lamb (Bone-less) Curry.

Gongura Lamb Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Lamb Gassi (Boneless)

$20.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Lamb

Mutton Entrées (Boneless)

Mutton Tikka Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Mutton Butter Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.

Mutton Palak (Boneless)

$20.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Mutton. Region: Northern

Mutton Vindaloo (Boneless)

$20.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Mutton Korma (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Mutton Rogan Josh (Boneless)

$20.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Andhra Mutton Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Mutton Chettinad (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Mutton Sukka Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Mutton Kulambu (Boneless)

$20.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Mutton (Bone-less) Curry.

Gongura Mutton Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Mutton Gassi (Boneless)

$20.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Mutton

SeaFood Entrées

Chettinad Crab Masala

$33.00

Whole Crab cooked in a spicy chettinad curry.

Chettinad KingFish Meenkulambu

$18.00

King Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.

Chettinad Pomfret Meenkulambu

$18.00

Pomfret Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.

Chettinad Tilapia Meenkulambu

$18.00

Tilapia Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.

Tilapia Tikka Masala

$18.00

Tilapia Fish with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$22.00

Shrimp with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Shrimp Thokku

$22.00

Mini Shrimp with Thickened tomato based sauce gravy.