Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville

No reviews yet

30 East Main Street

Somerville, NJ 08876

Fish Of The Day

Whole Bronzini Fish (Med. Seabass)

Whole Bronzini Fish (Med. Seabass)

$25.00Out of stock

Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor

Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret

$23.00Out of stock

Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor

Special Biriyani

Kerala Shrimp Biriyani

$15.00

Soups

Veg Rasam

$5.50

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves

Koli Rasam

$6.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken

Nandu Rasam

$7.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab

Aatukal Soup

$7.00

Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.50

Comforting and delicious soup made with tender corn kernels, spices and herbs.

Lemon Coriander Soup

$5.50

Clear soup made with mix vegetables OR Chicken, lemon and coriander leaves.

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.50

Savory, spicy and tangy Indo-Chinese Soup.

Manchow Soup

$5.50

Classic Soup with Vegetables or Chicken from North East Indian State of Meghalaya.

Biryanis

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$15.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Chettinad Dum Biryani

$17.00

House Special Chettinad Biryanis

Seeraga Samba Biriyani

$18.50Out of stock

Dum Cooked in Short grained Mini Basmati ( ‘Seeraga samba’ ) rice which has the unique quality of retaining the soaked spices.

Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish

$22.00

Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo

Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack

$38.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Chettinad Biryani Family Pack

$42.00

House Special Chettinad Biryani.

Fried Rice

Arusuvai Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Chilly Garlic Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Schezwan Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Veg Manchurian Fried Rice

$17.00
Triple Schezwan Fried Rice (WeekDays Only)

$20.00

Arusuvai Special Triple Schezwan Fried Rice.

Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$22.00

Special Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with Eggs, Chicken and Shrimp.

Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

Chilly Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

Schezwan Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

American-Chopsuey

$20.00

Arusuvai Special Fried Noodles with Choice of Veg or Chicken.

North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian/Chilly/Ginger)

Chinese Bhel

$10.00

Fusion Bhel. Sweet Spicy and Crispy Noodles tossed with Tangy Sauce.

Crispy Lotus Wheel

$14.00

Fresh Crispy Lotus Root with choice of Sauces.

Veg Manchuriyan

$14.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.

Gobi (Cauliflower)

$14.00

Gobi prepared with a choice of Sauce.

Baby-Corn

$14.00

Baby-Corn prepared with a choice of Sauce.

Paneer

$15.00

Paneer prepared with a choice of Sauce.

Chicken

$16.00

Chicken with Choice of North Eastern sauces, pepper, spices and herbs. Region: North Eastern India

Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp with Choice of North Eastern sauces, pepper, spices and herbs. Region: North Eastern India

North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)

Gobi (Cauliflower)

$16.00

Gobi (Cauliflower) cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Paneer

$17.00

Paneer cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Chicken

$18.00

Chicken cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Chilly Shrimp Hot Garlic Gravy

$22.00

Schezwan Shrimp Gravy

$22.00
Black Pepper Lamb Gravy

Black Pepper Lamb Gravy

$24.00

Shredded Ginger Lamb Gravy

$24.00

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.

Idly

$7.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern

Idly Vada Combo

$9.00

Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Sambar Idly

$10.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern

Onion Pakora

$10.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Vada

$10.00

Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Kuli Paniyaram

$14.00

Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad

Baby-Corn Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.00

Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi 65

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Gobi Pakora

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Paneer 65

$15.00

Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Chole Bhatura

$17.00

Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.

Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora

$11.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Meat & Seafood Appetizers

Chicken Lollipop

$18.00

Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All

Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Hyderabadi Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana

Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)

$15.00

Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)

$20.00

Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)

$19.00

Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Apollo Fish

$16.00

Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra

Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry

$20.00

Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad

Chettinad King Fish Fry

$20.00

Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad

Shrimp Pepper Varuval

$20.00

Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad

Shrimp 65

$20.00

Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)

$20.00

Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad

Konkan Crab

$20.00

Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa

Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret

$23.00Out of stock

Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor

Breads

Plain Naan

$4.00

Indian Style Bread.

Butter Naan

$5.00

Naan topped with Butter.

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.

Rosemary Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.

Chilly Bullet Naan

$6.00

Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Aloo Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Peshwari Naan

$7.00

The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.

Malabar Parota

$5.00

Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread

Ceylon Parota

$8.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti

Ceylon Egg Parota

$10.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs

Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor

Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)

$5.00

Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region

Pulka Roti (Open Flame)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.

Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)

$6.00

Layered Whole Wheat Bread

Chettinad Specials

Vegetable Kothu Parota

$15.00

Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Egg Kothu Parota

$15.00

Eggs tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Chicken Kothu Parota

$16.00

Chicken tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Mutton Kothu Parota

$18.00

Boneless Mutton tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Idiyappam Combo

$16.00

Idiyappam Served with your choice of Curry.

Appam Combo

$16.00

Appam Served with your choice of Curry.

Egg Dosa

$15.00

Thin rice & lentil crepe cooked with beaten Egg. Region: Southern

Kaima Dosa

$20.00

Chettinad spiced Kheema (Minced Mutton Dosa)

Kaima Parota

$22.00

Layered bread delicately sandwiching flavored minced goat . Region: Chettinad

Set Parota

$15.00

Chettinad Egg Omelette

$6.00

Chettinad Muttai Poriyal (Egg Burji)

$6.00

Tandoor Sizzlers

Tandoor Subzi (Vegetables)

$16.00

Special Tandoori sauce used to marinate Fresh Vegetables and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Special Tikka sauce used to marinate cubes of cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Tandoori Chicken

$20.00

Te