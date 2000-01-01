- Home
- Somerville
- Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville
Arusuvai Indian Cuisine at Somerville
30 East Main Street
Somerville, NJ 08876
Soups
Veg Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves
Koli Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken
Nandu Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab
Aatukal Soup
Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander
Sweet Corn Soup
Comforting and delicious soup made with tender corn kernels, spices and herbs.
Lemon Coriander Soup
Clear soup made with mix vegetables OR Chicken, lemon and coriander leaves.
Hot and Sour Soup
Savory, spicy and tangy Indo-Chinese Soup.
Manchow Soup
Classic Soup with Vegetables or Chicken from North East Indian State of Meghalaya.
Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Chettinad Dum Biryani
House Special Chettinad Biryanis
Seeraga Samba Biriyani
Dum Cooked in Short grained Mini Basmati ( ‘Seeraga samba’ ) rice which has the unique quality of retaining the soaked spices.
Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish
Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo
Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Chettinad Biryani Family Pack
House Special Chettinad Biryani.
Fried Rice
Arusuvai Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)
Chilly Garlic Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)
Schezwan Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)
Veg Manchurian Fried Rice
Triple Schezwan Fried Rice (WeekDays Only)
Arusuvai Special Triple Schezwan Fried Rice.
Yeung Chow Fried Rice
Special Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with Eggs, Chicken and Shrimp.
Noodles
Hakka Noodles
Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.
Chilly Garlic Noodles
Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.
Schezwan Noodles
Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.
American-Chopsuey
Arusuvai Special Fried Noodles with Choice of Veg or Chicken.
North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian/Chilly/Ginger)
Chinese Bhel
Fusion Bhel. Sweet Spicy and Crispy Noodles tossed with Tangy Sauce.
Crispy Lotus Wheel
Fresh Crispy Lotus Root with choice of Sauces.
Veg Manchuriyan
Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.
Gobi (Cauliflower)
Gobi prepared with a choice of Sauce.
Baby-Corn
Baby-Corn prepared with a choice of Sauce.
Paneer
Paneer prepared with a choice of Sauce.
Chicken
Chicken with Choice of North Eastern sauces, pepper, spices and herbs. Region: North Eastern India
Shrimp
Shrimp with Choice of North Eastern sauces, pepper, spices and herbs. Region: North Eastern India
North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)
Gobi (Cauliflower)
Gobi (Cauliflower) cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy
Paneer
Paneer cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy
Chicken
Chicken cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy
Chilly Shrimp Hot Garlic Gravy
Schezwan Shrimp Gravy
Black Pepper Lamb Gravy
Shredded Ginger Lamb Gravy
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.
Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern
Idly Vada Combo
Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Sambar Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern
Onion Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Vada
Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Kuli Paniyaram
Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad
Baby-Corn Pepper Fry
Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi Pepper Fry
Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Gobi Pakora
Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Paneer 65
Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Chole Bhatura
Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.
Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Meat & Seafood Appetizers
Chicken Lollipop
Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All
Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Hyderabadi Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana
Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)
Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)
Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)
Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Apollo Fish
Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra
Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad
Chettinad King Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad
Shrimp Pepper Varuval
Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad
Shrimp 65
Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)
Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad
Konkan Crab
Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa
Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret
Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor
Breads
Plain Naan
Indian Style Bread.
Butter Naan
Naan topped with Butter.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.
Rosemary Naan
Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.
Chilly Bullet Naan
Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Aloo Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Paneer Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Peshwari Naan
The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.
Malabar Parota
Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread
Ceylon Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti
Ceylon Egg Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor
Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)
Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region
Pulka Roti (Open Flame)
Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.
Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)
Layered Whole Wheat Bread
Chettinad Specials
Vegetable Kothu Parota
Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Egg Kothu Parota
Eggs tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Chicken Kothu Parota
Chicken tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Mutton Kothu Parota
Boneless Mutton tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Idiyappam Combo
Idiyappam Served with your choice of Curry.
Appam Combo
Appam Served with your choice of Curry.
Egg Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe cooked with beaten Egg. Region: Southern
Kaima Dosa
Chettinad spiced Kheema (Minced Mutton Dosa)
Kaima Parota
Layered bread delicately sandwiching flavored minced goat . Region: Chettinad